Is the University Doing Enough for Sexual Violence? The Government Wants to Know

Content warning: this article mentions incidents of sexual violence, bullying, and gender-based violence.

On the 5th February 2025, the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) issued a Compliance Assessment Notice, requesting the University of Sydney (USyd) to respond to specific regulatory concerns identified. This is a separate requirement outside of the annual re-registration process. These concerns focused on student safety and wellbeing and specifically noted the ongoing issues of sexual and gender-based (GBV) violence on campus. The notice requested that the university provide documentation showing their compliance with specific Threshold Standards (TS) in response to the identified risks in the notice.

This follows a long series of incidents of sexual violence at the University and University-affiliated Residential Colleges. Throughout 2022, St John’s College students were found to be non-consensually posting nude photos of residents into a Facebook Group. In November 2023, an incident occurred where a St Paul’s student allegedly had their ear bitten off at a St Andrew’s event. Following this, students at St Andrew’s were accused of actively being misogynistic, homophobic, and intimidating at multiple events, resulting in a ban from the Intercol Dinners that year.

In October 2024, 21 St Paul’s students were suspended, as well as six expelled, due to an incident of sexual degradation of a resident. In the same week, college students and members of the Young Liberals tore up a copy of the Red Zone Report during RepsElect — a Student Representative Council (SRC) meeting to appoint Office Bearers. Since these incidents, there have been multiple incidents on campus that prove the University are not doing enough for the culture of GBV and sexual violence on campus.

The incidents listed above are only within the Residential Colleges. In broader campus life, we have seen a consistent presence of ‘Abortion Abolitionists’ over the past couple of years, who are known for spreading hateful rhetoric against women, gender-diverse people, and victim-survivors. More recently, on 11th September, a student confronted a man in the female toilets photographing women under the cubicles. This left two female students and one female staff member victim-survivors to an unconsensual, disturbing act of GBV. In both of these incidents, recurring or not, the University have been complacent in their support for victim-survivors and bypassers.

What Has TEQSA Asked For

The issued Compliance Assessment Notice is separate to the typical annual re-registration. The annual re-registration, after changes in policy in 2024, now includes a comprehensive Self-Assessment Report (SAR) that demonstrates how the institution’s corporate and academic governance bodies assure their compliance with the Threshold Standards, in addition to an explicit Research Requirements Report (RRR). The RRR must be accompanied with an Index of Evidence (IoE) which shows the institutional practices that support the relevant standards.

Honi has seen documents of the approved response to these requests, drafted by the University TEQSA Working Group. The group consisted of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education) Joanne Wright, interim Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Julie Cairney, Chair of Academic Board Jane Hanrahan, Office of General Counsel, Academic Registrar Mark Erickson, and the University Governance Office. It went through multiple bodies for overview checks and endorsements: Senate Working Group on 7th August, University Executive on 14th August, Academic Board on 23rd September, and then at Senate on the 26th September for terminal approval.

In the cover letter email draft, there were a few key efforts noted as focus points of the documents — approved and signed off by Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott, Chancellor David Thodey, and Chair of Academic Board Jane Hanrahan.

The first point focused on a cultural renewal pushed by the findings of the 2017 Broderick Review and the 2018 Red Zone Report. The 2017 Broderick Review was an independent review, led by former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick, into the culture of the Residential Colleges. She noted sexual violence, bullying, hazing, and an alcohol-centric culture as the main issues found. The 2018 Red Zone Report is an investigation led by End Rape on Campus Australia that detailed unsettling behaviour at the Residential Colleges, often being forms of sexual harassment and assault, alongside hazing rituals and pranks. This point then went on to note that the University and the Residential Colleges “continue to prioritise working together to promote student safety and wellbeing and to eliminate [GBV].”

In the draft of the SAR, the working group stated that “notable progress has been made in managing sexual harassment misconduct following the Broderick Review, including annual publication of a report on sexual misconduct and sexual harassment.” After this, the draft describes the “dedicated ongoing resources” that were implemented after the 2017 Broderick Review: a Revised Complaint Project, an Annual Report on Sexual Misconduct, responses to TEQSA’s annual compliance exercise on sexual harm prevention, and a quarterly student safety report. Furthermore, the University outlined their plans for 2026 to address the continuing standing issues: to “undertake closer monitoring and attestation activities with the Residential Colleges”, particularly through considering their affiliation status requirements.

Currently, the connections between the University and the Residential Colleges are interesting and complex. Whilst the Colleges are historically affiliated and outwardly represent the University, they are, and always have been, independent institutions, established by their own Acts of parliament; this means they have their own forms of governance and admissions systems. With the colleges having a lack of reliance on University funding or operations assistance, the University has had a consistent get-out-of-jail-free card when asked to take accountability for the issues within these institutions. Notably, former Vice-Chanceller Michael Spence emphasised this lack of involvement the University, as an institution, has in the governance and operations of the Colleges. Though they’re independent, the Colleges continue to be strongly and notoriously affiliated with the University.

Has the University Been Compliant?

One would think the countless media outrages would be enough for USyd to completely dissociate themselves from these establishments. That would, of course, prove how willing they are to diminish sexual violence on campus once and for all. Unfortunately, the University has had a staunch history of refusing to do so, and finding any means possible to not disaffiliate. Instead, management has implemented policies, complaints systems, and taken symbolic ‘actions’ to rectify cultures of misogyny around campus — such as renaming ‘O-Week’ to ‘Welcome Week’ (a demonstrably really effective and important measure).

With management attempting to prove to TEQSA that their current model to deal with sexual and GBV on campus is compliant with the TS, it’s important to note exactly how well these changes have worked (or how they’ve barely changed anything).

One of the main implementations mentioned was the Revised Student Complaint Project, introduced in June 2025. This change included an updated complaint webpage which supposedly offers a “more accessible and comprehensive complaints system”. The complaint system allows students to report — either a disclosure or a complaint — sexual misconduct to the University.

A disclosure report is for victim-survivors who seek assistance and support after an incident, but do not want any investigation or further action by the University. A complaint report is a report from a victim-survivor who does want to take the incident further. In the most recent (2024) annual report, the statistics of reports showed a major jump from 2022, with 121 in 2022 to 231 in 2024. This could be partially due to the fact the annual report has become more established since its first round — 2022 was the first year of it being published publicly — but it is notable that the jump in numbers have risen alongside the increase in domestic violence and femicide in Australia. It’s also difficult to determine if that increase is due to increased assaults or people becoming more comfortable in reporting.

Within the 231 reports, 176 were disclosures and 55 were complaints: 38 complaints were filed by victim-survivors, 10 were bystanders, and 7 were University-led due to safety concerns for staff and students. The findings also detailed the extent to which the complaints were handled throughout the year. Of the 55 complaints, seven were fully substantiated with ten processes ongoing after 31st December 2024. Only two complaints proceeded in disciplinary action against the perpetrator.

This leaves 38 unresolved complaints across the year. This is due to various reasons that are outlined in the annual report, however a common reason that stood out was the complainant not providing enough detail. Something that isn’t mentioned in the report, and isn’t particularly prominent in any of the University’s discussions around sexual violence, is the complexities surrounding victim-survivors reporting and how trauma can impact this heavily. Particularly with USyd’s history of scandals surrounding its lack of support, accountability, and action on sexual and GBV, it is unsurprising that victim-survivors do not want to provide details about their assault to an institution that consistently upholds a culture of victim-blaming, shame, and elitism.

With many of the major news stories of sexual and GBV on campus deriving from the Colleges, addressing the fact that they have their own complaints system is crucial when looking at USyd’s overall safety issues. Students and residents are advised to begin by going through the college’s internal administration, and then go through the University complaint system if they’re not satisfied with the outcome. The main issue with this is the lack of transparency around complaints from institutions widely known for silencing victim-survivors. The colleges’ complaint system also has no public report or statistics, and is only dealt with internally. Thus, it is far more difficult to hold them to account and understand the extent that the issue is prevalent.

A former College resident earlier this year told Honi that “[the colleges are] a shield from the outside world, there are no consequences.” Another College resident told Honi that “the staff are limited by the fact that student leadership wields a lot of influence at [said College].”

If the outcome and processes of these issues are mainly influenced by that of student leadership and overall culture of the colleges, how can sexual violence in these institutions truly be addressed by the University?

Practical, Non-Policy Driven Solutions

When sexual violence is a long-standing issue that lingers in the corners of our campus, the University must take more action than adding a couple more policies and procedures. Words on a page, evidence of compliance, publishing statistics…

None of this stops, or even limits, the very real, harmful, and disturbing culture of violence we see on our campus.

The incidents that are reported, and the many that go unreported, are not isolated or separate from each other. They are the result of an awful acceptance of misogynistic values and true inaction from the University. The University has been told time and time again, by people in student spaces all the way to parliament, that the colleges must be dismantled to ensure a true reform in USyd’s culture.

The ‘Abolish the Colleges’ campaign, initially started by the USyd Women’s Collective and more recently endorsed and supported by the NSW Greens, has been a movement that has been ongoing for years. There have been major protests and stunts on campus pushing for the Residential Colleges to be abolished and transformed into safe and affordable student housing. With the response to TEQSA having noted reviewing the affiliation requirements, it is crucial to understand that the Residential Colleges have had too many opportunities to reform their current system. Even with decades of policy reform, external investigations, and consent education, the colleges have proven to simply be unreformable.

We have seen enough additions of further consent education, new complaints systems, and statements of condemnation of sexual and GBV. These are not impactful changes. They have not worked so far, and they will not work in the near future. We need to see more radical and long-lasting changes on our campus to ensure students feel safe, listened to, and cared for.

I am unconvinced that the suggested changes being made in the draft to TEQSA will help students on campus. Hopefully, TEQSA will push the University to commit to more focus on abolishing the culture of sexual violence, rather than simply making promises they’ve already made before.

When asked for comment on the practical and/or physical changes to campus life to prevent sexual violence, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Joanne Wright stated:

“Over the past several years we’ve implemented a range of strong, practical measures that align with TEQSA’s reporting requirements and the Higher Education Threshold Standards. We’ve worked closely with government, institutions, students and victim-survivors to improve safety and wellbeing on our campuses.

“Examples include the establishment of a Safer Communities Office with specialist staff that provide trauma-informed support and preventative education to students and staff. We have also recently created dedicated Prevention Education Coordinator and Gender-based Violence Compliance Lead roles to help drive progress.

“This year, the Safer Communities Office has delivered a range of respectful research workshops for HDR supervisors and has developed an online module to meet continuing demand. It has also introduced a network of Respect@Sydney Ambassadors to lead prevention activities across campus. Additionally, we recently updated our Alcohol Policy to apply across the entire University community.

“These measures are working alongside recently updated policies that address sexual violence and other related forms of misconduct on campus, such as launching a Strategic Actions for the Prevention of and Response to Sexual Misconduct 2024–2026, aligned to the Commonwealth’s National Higher Education Code to Prevent and Respond to Gender-based Violence and related Action Plan that seeks to prevent gender-based violence.

“We have also worked closely with our student leaders and survivors to develop and deliver several training packages and strengthened compliance around consent training.”

She was further asked to comment on why the University has not disaffiliated from the Residential Colleges. She commented:

“Following the full implementation of the Broderick Review, we’ve continued to work closely with our affiliated residential colleges, which are independent institutions with their own governing bodies.

Reflecting our common interest in the safety and wellbeing of our students, we are strengthening our agreements with residential colleges, and a college representative is a member of our operations group ensuring our compliance with the new national code.

This follows the establishment of a community of practice with all residential colleges in 2023, which supports collaboration on new measures to ensure all students enjoy a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment.

We welcome the positive changes that have occurred, while recognising there is still further work to do. Any incident of sexual harassment or sexual assault is utterly unacceptable, and we encourage members of our community who may have experienced or witnessed such behaviour to reach out for appropriate support and follow up through channels such as our Safer Communities Office.”

And finally, in request for comment on the lack of action on GBV around campus, such as the presence of ‘Abortion Abolitionists’, Wright told Honi:

“In terms of visits by community activists, our Campus Access Policy specifies that only staff and students are permitted to organise demonstrations on University lands. When external groups visit campus grounds without approval, our security does not hesitate to move them on.”

If you or any of your loved ones have been affected by the issues mentioned in this article, please consider contacting the resources below:

NSW Sexual Violence Helpline – Provides 24/7 telephone and online crisis counselling for anyone in Australia who has experienced or is at risk of sexual assault, family or domestic violence and their non-offending supporters. The service also has a free telephone interpreting service available upon request.

Safer Communities Office – Specialist staff experienced in providing an immediate response to people that have experienced sexual misconduct, domestic/family violence, bullying/harassment and issues relating to modern slavery.

Wirringa Baiya Aboriginal Women’s Service – Provides legal advice and sort for a range of issues, including domestic, sexual, and family violence, to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander women, children and youth.

1800RESPECT – A service available 24/7 with counsellors that supports everyone impacted by domestic, family and sexual violence.

Lifeline – 24/7 suicide prevention crisis support hotline for anyone experiencing a personal or mental health crisis.