Joy is resistance: A Night of Humanity for Palestine

The Night of Humanity for Palestine (NHP) was the kind of night that’s very difficult to describe: there were so many things going on, so many people, so much joy, and so many tears. It could only be encompassed by the kind of warm glowiness that comes from being in the same room as so many people who are all fighting, hurting, and hoping for justice for the Palestinian people. The event was organised by Blair Cassie Pack, Jessie Kernot, Lou Pack, and Elise Butt. It was hosted by media personalities Patrick Abboud and Julia Zemiro, and featured a star-studded cast of musicians, journalists, poets, comedians, and healthcare workers.

The room was filled with jubilant energy when Zemiro and Abboud announced that the 1,600-person Enmore theatre had completely sold out. The purpose of the event was to bring people together in solidarity and raise money for several charities to bring relief to people in Gaza; namely, Palestine Australia Relief and Action (PARA), Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Olive Kids, and Médecins Sans Frontières. The organisers had a goal of $100,000, and at the beginning of the evening they had reached about $94,000. By the end, they had surpassed their goal and were still going. Abboud told the audience that our presence was a form of collective action and “revolutionary in choosing joy”, opening the night with an atmosphere of community and hope.

The evening started off with musical performances from artists Mudrat and Emile Battour, who opened with a story about how they marched into the ABC’s Southbank studio to perform their music, condemning the ABC and the enablers and perpetrators of the genocide in Gaza. In the song ‘Mud25’, Mudrat rapped skillfully about the murder of Hind Rajab while Battour sang “Now I’m halfway home / Between skin and bone / Take what you want from me” with so much raw emotion that it was beautiful to watch.

Then followed comedy performances from Harry Jun and then Tom Ballard, who announced himself with “Finally a white man is onstage, everyone relax”. Ballard got a lot of material out of the Albanese government’s “non-lethal parts” of F-35 fighter jets, and the rampant hypocrisy that the NSW and federal government have been parading for the past two years, noting “out there is Chris Minns, Amy Schumer, and every member of the NSW police force not facing charges”. He joked about how eating a watermelon may soon become a crime and Boost Juice might become a proscribed terrorist organisation, reminding Honi of a section of the absurd anti-protest laws the Minn’s government had enacted earlier this year which have recently been found unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Abboud returned to the stage to speak about the systemic, targeted killing of journalists in Gaza. The slides behind him displayed a rolling list of over 270 journalists murdered by Israel. He condemned the media’s use of passive voice in headlines, telling us that the blood in Gaza is on the hands of those who twist the truth.

This segued nicely into a rousing panel discussion featuring journalists Amy Remeikis, Antony Loewenstein, Antoinette Lattouf, and Jan Fran, who discussed the ever-pertinent issue of mainstream media’s complicity in manufacturing consent for the genocide, promoting Zionist narratives, and dehumanising Palestinians. Remeikis asked the other three why they thought the media was doing this, and each of the speakers had different answers. Loewenstein thought it was fuelled by racism, citing the dehumanisation of Palestinians and Arabs, referring back to the Iraq War. Lattouf responded that it was due to cowardice, recalling how during her ABC trial, media colleagues would not publicly but only privately support her, saying things like “Keep going!”, prompting her to think “Bitch, you start going!” Fran said that it was the influence of the pro-Israel lobby, noting that legacy journalists are either naive or willfully repeating Israel’s claims. Remeikis suggested that it was a combination of all three.

Lattouf also spoke about the murder of Palestinian Al-Jazeera frontline reporter Anas Al-Sharif and the media’s shameful coverage whenever Israel targets the press. The panel spoke about the Australian government’s role in the genocide, citing the “non-lethal” F35 parts that are still being flown out of our country as recently as September, a story which Loewenstein broke in his independent publication Declassified Australia. Remeikis declared that “Mainstream media has become as corporate as the politics it covers” and reminded the audience that “We’ve all lost safety, you are not alone”. It was refreshing to hear such intelligent and progressive voices speaking live on the media’s complicity, particularly because of their eloquence and deep reflections on it.

One of the most moving performances was from Baher Skaik, a pianist who lost his home and his beloved piano in the bombardment of Gaza, and who only arrived in Australia a few months ago. Skaik had had no hope of ever playing a piano again, but support from PARA made it possible for him to get a new piano, and PARA worked with the NHP organisers to provide a piano for him to play on at the Enmore. Skaik, who had previously vowed to never play again, performed beautifully. He played with the accompaniment of Heba Tayeh, an incredibly talented singer who reduced everyone in the audience to tears. Her rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’ was striking and powerful, evoking the spirit of Palestinian strength and solidarity in all of us.

Following this was a poignant and moving poetry recitation by Sara M. Saleh, Claudia Karvan, and Nathalie Morris reading from Palestinian poets. The most impactful was a reading of ‘If I Must Starve’ by Gazan writer Nour Abdel Latif, which ended with “Let the sea carry my name / to shores that forgot my people, / and let the wind whisper: / she fed love when bread was gone.” Another beautiful one that Karvan read out was called ‘I Want a Grave’ by Batu Abul Al-Klin: “I want a grave for myself alone / So my friends can come and talk to me […] I want a grave / I don’t want my corpse to be decomposing in the middle of the street.”

Randa Abdel-Fattah and Sara M. Saleh then performed a hilarious but unfortunately far too relatable skit about someone being disciplined in the workplace for posting about Palestine. Saleh and Abdel-Fattah explored the hypocrisy of organisations who talk about “riched lived experiences” and deliver land acknowledgements but refuse to engage with Palestinians regarding the genocide. Honi’s favourite line was when Saleh said “I’m not pro-Palestinian, I am Palestinian!”

Abdel-Fattah then spoke directly to the audience about how governments are “treating Gaza like a weapons showrooms…gunning down people lining up for aid”. She told us that “Palestinians wrap their loved ones in shrouds made of press statements” and there are over 10,000 Palestinian political prisoners in torture chambers, urging the audience not to become complacent and “make genocide unprofitable”. Abdel-Fattah’s recent book Discipline also covers the repression of pro-Palestinian voices in media and academia.

A particularly informative discussion was held with Dr Mohammed ‘Beast from the Middle East’ Mustafa and Dr Bushra Othman, who had both worked in Gaza on various missions over the last two years and had witnessed the genocide firsthand. Dr Othman spoke about how she has gone on multiple missions to Gaza and witnessed the “unbreakable spirit” of the Palestinian people and healthcare workers amidst horrific mass starvation, noting that stage five famine has generational consequences. Dr Mustafa is campaigning to build a mobile children’s hospital in Gaza and has spoken to politicians and media; he talked to the audience about the surreal experience of “Begging them [politicians] to not let children die”. When asked how he found the courage to persevere and keep working, Dr Mustafa spoke about how he once witnessed a young girl carry her injured brother across Gaza, travelling kilometres, dodging quadcopters, bombs, and bullets, to deliver him. He told the audience that if she was able to be brave and keep going, so was he. One of the most heartbreaking and awful moments of the night was when Dr Mustafa recounted a mother who had brought her dead child to the doctor, their body parts in plastic bags. The room was incredibly somber as we silently sat in deep, deep, disgust at the relentless violence and horror inflicted upon Gazan children by Israel. When asked about how he coped with the atrocities he’d seen, Dr Mustafa replied that he wasn’t really coping. He said “Those children are related to me, look like me. Trying to convince people that they deserve to live takes a toll.”

The doctors noted that the far-left and far-right both dehumanise Palestinians, either by denying them basic humanity or by projecting inhumane levels of resilience and strength upon them. They spoke about how Palestinians “are not indestructible people” but rather people who need an end to the genocide. Dr Othman relayed the incredible show of faith on the ground in Gaza as she spoke about the concept of ‘martyrs’ and people proclaiming “Alhamdullilah” (praise be to God) after someone’s death. Dr Mustafa and Othman embodied sheer courage, strength, and humanity as they powerfully recounted their experiences delivering healthcare in Gaza.

After the event, Honi spoke to some of the journalists. Remeikis spoke to us about the significance of an event with such an expansive cast and packed audience: “what was really noteworthy about tonight was the relief you could feel in the audience as people found community…I think that that has been missing over the last two years”. Honi asked Remeikis whether she has felt disempowered over the last two years. She responded that the last two years had been isolating as “people have lost work, people have found themselves on the outer”. However, finding herself on a “stage with people who feel the same way that you do, who are fighting the same battles, it is cathartic”. When asked what this event means for the future of the Palestine movement, Remeikis said “I don’t think the movement is going away…if anybody had any doubt that this ‘peace deal’ was going to be the end of it…nights like this and the continued protests trying to get government attention have absolutely put that to bed”. She emphasised people’s fundamental loss of faith in institutions and ideals after 7th October 2023 and reminded us that “if we’re not all equal, then none of us are equal”.

Loewenstein also spoke to Honi about the “smear of antisemitism” which has prevented so many people from speaking out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. He again spoke about how “We shouldn’t forget that we’re still sending weapons parts to Israel” and said that “the tide is turning; it’s not yet turning enough in the political space or the mainstream media but growing elements of the media do speak out.” Loewenstein cited the recent Australia Palestine Advocacy Network poll where a sizable portion of Australians support sanctions against Israel, a notable difference in opinion from two years prior. He ended by stating that “What you see here tonight is reflective and far greater…the issue is not just about Palestine…a lot of it is a much broader question about how many people feel about justice — or the lack of it — and the fact that Australia is such an ally to Israel.”

It was a bittersweet night for the community, as we were faced with the people who have been fighting on the front line to stop this genocide while also confronting the immense forces that have enabled it to happen. At the time of writing, there have been at least 28 Gazans killed since the start of the so-called ‘ceasefire’ and tens of thousands of Gazans are facing a famine. Honi was reminded of the urgency to do everything we can to protest against the ongoing genocide, and the strength in the community around us.