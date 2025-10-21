Julia Zemiro talks ‘Crime Night!’

A new show called Crime Night! is launching on the ABC on 5th November, and Honi had the pleasure of speaking to Julia Zemiro, a renowned Australian actress who is hosting the panel show. Crime Night! is all about true crime, featuring two expert criminologists and two non-expert comedians, and each episode tackles a different aspect of how crime works.

Imogen Sabey: Hi Julia! To start off, could you tell me how the idea for Crime Night! first came about?

Julia Zemiro: So Frank, one of our producers at the production company Maverick who makes the show, during COVID, he thought ‘What am I going to do with all this time?’ He has a criminology degree at Griffith University. He really loved it, and really connected with his lecturers — [Dr.] Danielle [Reynald] and [Dr.] David [Bartlett], our two criminologists in the show, and because he makes TV, he thought ‘I wonder if there’s a way we could do a program around criminology, how it works, what it reveals to us about our own behaviour and our justice system.’

So it started with that idea, and a few months down the track, he asked me if I’d be interested in presenting it. I’ve never done a panel show before. With RocKwiz, I’ve done a quiz show, with Fisk I’ve done a comedy show, with the Eurovision song contest that was commentating, I did an interview show called Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery, so I’ve done so many different styles of shows and I’d never done a panel show. I really trust Frank and his partner Dave and the company, so I said “Yes! Let’s go for the ride” and that’s how it began.

IS: Did you feel intimidated at all to be working in the new genre of a panel show?

JZ: I think sometimes you can get stuck in the track of things that you know, and I’m very careful about the jobs I say no to, as well as jobs I say yes to. It was a challenge. You need to keep giving yourself some challenges in your work if you’re lucky enough to find them, and I have been. There’s been jobs that I’ve let go because even though they want me for it I say I’m not the right person, and then they find the best person to do the show, and you go, ‘you see how that worked out beautifully?’ I feel as I get older there are things that I want to change about how I work, and I was excited to be challenged by this. I do like running things, Imogen, I’m a bit of a bossy boots.

IS: I totally get that, I am also a bossy boots. My co-editors recently nicknamed me ‘Im Jong-Un’. When you say you’re looking to change things in your work at this point in your career, what kind of changes are you looking for?

JZ: I like to have fun, and with RocKwiz we toured live around the country. I really enjoyed being in front of 2,000 people and joking and having fun with the band. But I feel like I’ll be doing less wacky things, things that are a bit out there. I feel like that needs a younger energy, and that might not be for me anymore. And that’s good, I’m moving into something else, but I’d love to do more live work. I love the idea of turning up to a theatre — you’re there at 7:30, the show starts at 8, you’re done by 10. TV can take so long. So this has been a great way to do a panel show and experience what that feels like.

IS: With Crime Night, how are you choosing the specific stories and aspects of criminology that you’re focusing on each week?

JZ: We wanted to make it clear that this isn’t a true crime show. True crime is an interesting genre and obviously extremely popular. I feel like there is no true crime, there’s just crime, that’s what these stories are about as opposed to fictional TV shows and dramas. I think there was an impression that the show might be about looking at podcasts, different true crime stories, and it’s not that at all, it’s defying genre. Although sometimes I think [true crime] is 25 episodes long and you’re like ‘well, you could’ve told that story really well in five’ and I think there’s a sense of wanting to drag out a story for content, and then it might become too much like entertainment around a tragic story.

But we really wanted to look at different spokes on the wheel of criminology, so eyewitness testimony, scams, how that’s becoming so prevalent, especially with AI, how you even fight it and keep your head above water. Surveillance: what does that actually mean these days, to be surveilled? There are cameras everywhere now, and do they help, do they hinder, do you act differently when you’re being surveilled? Forensic science, you see all these shows about how forensic science can solve stuff but it’s never that fast, and actually what shocked me is that it’s not always that conclusive; Conformity in crime: this is one of my favourite ones, because it really speaks to us on an everyday level. When do you conform to what society asks you to do? Even a standing ovation, if you’re sitting watching a play or a show, at the end I don’t always feel like standing. The show was good, but I’m not going to stand necessarily. But everybody stands and you’re like, ‘oh well, I better stand as well.’ Are you gonna be that person?

Looking at things we explore, the final one is alibis: we explore the physical versus witness alibis and how police investigate them and how hard it is to establish a rock-solid defence. I have to say, I did come away from this series saying ‘note to self: do not commit a crime’. Because juries are fallible, memories are fallible. Is getting a grip of people together as a jury still the best way to decide if someone is guilty or innocent?

IS: I remember in the first case of eyewitness testimony, there was a case study you looked at on someone who was wrongfully imprisoned for about 46 years. That must have been quite shocking, to see that case.

JZ: Yes, of course. But that was also the system letting him down as well, and also racism. You can’t shy away from racism being a big part of a judgement; you’re biased. We think we’re not biased, and in our own little ways every day we are. It’s good to challenge your biases. When we were filming the show with all the episodes, I could sort of hear the audience going ‘Hmm. Oh yes, good point.’ That was a great feeling. I felt like the audience were leaning in in the room, so I’m hoping audiences at home will be leaning in too.

IS: How do you find the right balance between comedy and appreciating the seriousness of crime?

JZ: That’s a really good question and one we talked about a lot. The show was never going to be a comedy show, it was going to be a show where, when we bring in the two comedians, we chose comedians who are curious and who can ask questions, and who are confident in themselves to not have to be funny in the show. If they did do something funny it was about themselves, and funny questions I might throw to them, but we absolutely never laughed at the material, and that’s my job to bring the tone back to you at home.

There are whole sections where I’d talk for two or three minutes quite seriously about a particular topic, and then we’d gently get into a question and speak to the criminologists Danielle and David, but with comedians too, we use them for little social experiments. We just talked about surveillance, like ‘who do you recognise in this?’ This happened with Ryan Shelton and Susie Youssef. We asked their partners to get a photo of something they’d done in the past, maybe three months ago, and we showed it to them and said ‘can you remember where you were?’ We were trying to prove how easy it is to remember, without the date of the photo, if you can remember where you were and what you were doing? We also did some experiments on the audience, that was fun as well.

IS: It sounds like the comedians are providing a non-expert perspective to this, they can look at something and see the human angles and different aspects of the story.

JZ: Absolutely.

IS: Did you have any background in criminology before you came into this?

JZ: No, I didn’t. But it’s interesting how when you tell people about the show they go ‘Ah, I did criminology for one year at uni!’ I don’t know what the courses are like at Sydney Uni now, but I went years ago, and I’ll tell you, I didn’t finish my Bachelor of Arts, sadly. I spent years doing it! But I was doing so many plays down at the Cellar [Theatre] with SUDS [Sydney University Dramatic Society]…

IS: Oh, that’s amazing!

JZ: Yeah, and then each year when we were in SUDS, a bunch of us would audition for the acting schools, and some of us got into NIDA, some got into VCA, and when I finally got into VPA, I hadn’t finished one subject that would’ve completed my BA. My mother reminds me of it to this day.

IS: I think I’m on the same track, I’ve got too much journalism going on to finish my degree. I’m applying for cadetships at the moment and if I get any of them my BA will kick the bucket.

JZ: I know, and it’s expensive, right? Arts degrees went up, it’s crazy. You’re living in a completely different world, my darling. Mine was free.

IS: Haha, lucky you!

JZ: It’s disgusting, actually. You know, why should you not be benefiting from that? University is free in Denmark, it can be done. I’m sorry about that. University is really tough. When you’re there, it’s like ‘Bloody hell, how am I going to get a job at the end of this?’ So fingers crossed you get your cadetship.

IS: Thank you, I really appreciate that! Now that you’ve finished filming Crime Night!, what did you enjoy the most during filming?

JZ: I really enjoyed the people we were working with. Danielle and David were just so fantastic, so lovely. These are two people who are lecturers at Griffith University, that’s where Frank met them. They’re used to talking in front of students, having to be big and talk to people. For them it was about learning how to work in television. While I was learning about criminology, they were learning about how to be on TV and how to be relaxed there. So that’s always really lovely when you’re working in a team where there’s an exchange of skills.

IS: Were you giving them tips about TV?

JZ: Oh, for sure. A lot of it’s just relaxing. It’s about breathing, and weirdly, it is about doing stretches before you come on. You stretch every weird little muscle out of your body that might tense up and start shaking. Even if I’m hosting a gig, if you find yourself getting a bit nervous, your body will shake and your hands will shake. I warm up for TV like I warm up for theatre. I’ll do a voice warm up, I’ll hum, I’ll sing, I’ll do tongue twisters, trills, some yoga stretches. You just want to breathe and get it out of your system so your body’s walking in feeling loose. People think that that doesn’t help but it absolutely does. Also to just trust the process of it. I really enjoyed working with Maverick Productions, and I think the twelve comedians we worked with were all just wonderful and absolutely got the brief. We wanted comedians who wanted to fill the brief.

IS: Right. And have you used the same warm ups throughout your career?

JZ: Imogen, honestly, the first lot of warm ups I ever did in the Cellar at Sydney University with senior members of SUDS, who were basically in third year while I was in first year, I use to this day. I went to acting school for three years, they all knew stuff already, and I can’t believe how much of my process and my love for working in theatre and performance came from this amazing group of people. Then to go to VCA and do three years of acting training in Melbourne, that was a refinement, but also an explosion of trying new things that we never would’ve had the time to do at SUDS. The three year degree affords you with so much time, and also to discover if you’re committed. So over the years, your body is your body, and we would joke that your body’s a tool and instrument in performance, and it is, but it’s about being as well as you can be, as flexible as you can be, and as good in your body, so when you’re really grounded, even on days when you’re feeling a bit unconfident, it can give you that extra 10 per cent to be like ‘huh. I’m feeling a bit fragile today’ or ‘I’m feeling a bit funny, but I’ve done my grounding exercises and I think I’ll be okay’. I think it’s really important to warm down as well. A lot of actors really enjoy that process at the end. You just take ten minutes to stretch and get the show out of your system before you go out and see friends and have a few drinks.

IS: Do you feel the difference in the physical demands between television compared to theatre?

JZ: Well, this is the first show I’ve done in a studio where I’m in charge and I’m hosting. Things have to be smaller. On TV you’re doing it for a particular frame, and it can’t go over the top. It was really about that eye contact down the camera telling people the story. I think sometimes I feel freer in theatre, live onstage, but there was a lot of physicality in Fisk, so it just depends on the job. Being in a studio and doing a show with a studio audience was pretty exciting.

IS: How does it make you feel to be in control of the show as the presenter?

JZ: It makes me feel like I’m doing a good job, like I’m the ringleader. When I auditioned for RocKwiz, and I was 38, I thought ‘look, if I don’t get a proper job within the next couple of years, I’m giving this acting thing away’. I went into this audition for RocKwiz and even though they really wanted me to know about music, what they really needed was someone who could take charge. As a host, you’ve got to be able to wrangle what’s going on, especially when three quarters of our panel come from the audience, they’re ordinary people. I can count on one hand, after 200 episodes on TV, the troublemakers. We just haven’t had that many. So I like organising, I think I would’ve made a great kindergarten teacher.

IS: Would that have been your career in another life?

JZ: Oh, totally! 100 per cent. I quite enjoy wrangling everybody together, and I enjoy the responsibility of it.

IS: With this show, you don’t have to play a particular character, unlike some other projects that you’ve worked on. Do you find yourself developing a presenter persona?

JZ: What an excellent question. Really, apart from Fisk, most of the work I’ve done in the past 20 years has been presenting of some kind. Running RocKwiz, Home Delivery, Eurovision Song Contest — that was just having fun and doing commentary, trying to keep it light and moving. Great Australian Walks, I’m tagging the viewer with me on the road as we’re doing these walks. I think all these roles are all me, they’re all authentic, but they’re all heightened in some way. I think that’s how I’d describe it. It doesn’t mean it’s fake — I can still be authentic — but it’s me at my best. I might not be like that first thing in the morning. We did shoot early for all those shows. You are yourself, and you’re authentic, but you’re slightly heightened in your energy, in your pronunciation, in your eye contact, you’re fully present.

In this one I think it was finding the serious tone, talking about difficult things down the camera, and then gently turning to the panel to open up with a question. I think I’m quite good at that, at going from something serious to opening up to gently probing for something more, and then maybe asking a comedian a question that they will say something funny about, but it’ll be about them, rather than making fun of the material. We were very careful about that. We were very aware that the material had to stand alone, and the comedians were there because we chose ones who were curious and interested in the subject matter.

IS: So you’re bringing out the insights they can offer into the material?

JZ: Yeah, and they’re all really smart people with highly educated backgrounds, so when you ask them their stories about have you ever broken the law, have you ever gotten into trouble, have you ever been scammed — they’ll tell you that story in a really beautiful way, a funny way, maybe a way you weren’t expecting. So there are little gems in there and I think that’s also a real credit to the editing team.

IS: I’ve really enjoyed watching you in Fisk, it’s one of my favourite TV shows of all time, but it’s been really interesting to see how you bring out aspects of your personality into your characters and the shows you’re presenting. For my last question, I wanted to know what do you most want the audience to take away from this show?

JZ: That human behaviour is tricky, and we are tricky people, but in this world, we are all we have. I’m quoting someone there, I can’t remember who. Human beings are all we have to love and be supported by and look after, so I hope the show makes people think about their own human behaviours and their own prejudices and their own biases and think about how we’re all one step away from doing something we maybe didn’t mean, and we’re all one step away from… if someone hasn’t had a good upbringing, if circumstances for them are bad and they become homeless and they need money and they do something illegal and then they get into trouble, it’s like, if we found affordable rent for that person, and if they were safe at home, you wouldn’t have to do that. None of us know what we would do if we were desperate. If you’ve never really been desperate, how do you know what you’d do? So I hope people put themselves in other people’s shoes.

Crime Night will be available to watch on the ABC on Wednesdays at 8:30pm from 5th November.