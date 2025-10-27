Linguistics on Trial: First Major Hearing of the Claims Against USyd Academics Keane and Riemer

The racial discrimination proceedings against University of Sydney academics Professor John Keane and Dr Nick Riemer received their first interlocutory hearing in the Federal Court of Australia this week.

The joint cases are widely viewed as an early test of how hate speech provisions under section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act (RDA) 1975 (Cth) apply to political identity. University of Sydney’s counsel, Robert Dick SC, described the matters as potentially establishing whether “protection of a political identity — Zionism — falls within the RDA.”

After two days of argument before Justice Kennett, judgment was reserved.

Keane and Riemer are being sued by Joseph Toltz, Professor Suzanne Rutland, Yaniv Levy and Ariel Eisner, who allege that the academics’ public criticisms of Israel and Zionism — considered individually or cumulatively — were reasonably likely to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate Jewish or Israeli people.

The Structure of the Proceedings

The two cases are proceeding separately but were heard together. The applicants also claim that the University of Sydney is vicariously liable for some of the alleged acts of vilification.

The University and Riemer applied to have parts of the claims struck out or summarily dismissed, arguing this would narrow the issues and shorten any trial.

“Zionism Is a Political Concept”: USyd’s Strike-Out Bid

Opening for the University, Robert Dick SC sought its dismissal from the proceedings where vicarious liability is alleged. Those allegations arise from three sources: an Overland article from 15th October 2023 ‘It Has Never Been More Vital to Stand with Palestine’; a speech delivered at a protest on 12th November 2023 titled ‘No Room for Zionism in Our Unions’; and social-media posts relating to that speech.

Dick submitted that Dr Riemer’s references to Zionists could not automatically be equated with Jewish or Israeli people: “Zionism is, at its core, a political concept.”

Relying on last week’s Cassuto v Kostakidis judgment, he told the court: “It is plainly possible to criticise Zionism and the State of Israel without disparaging Jews or Israelis.”

He added that even if many Jewish people identify with Zionism, “not every Jewish person is a Zionist and Zionism transcends race, ethnicity and nationality … It is a movement, an ideology, a political philosophy.”

For the applicants, Adam Butt SC argued that Riemer had used “Zionism” as coded language for Jewish people and a “dog whistle” in the sense discussed in Kostakidis – and that criticism of Israel can, in some contexts, contravene section 18C of the RDA.

He submitted that “many Jewish Australians experience anti-Zionism as antisemitism” and that Riemer’s protest speech was “a powerful exclusion of Jewish beliefs.”

“He knows what he’s doing. He’s a linguistics professor.” Butt alleged.

“Your Honour Cannot Interpolate into the Text What Is Not There”

Dick compared the case to defamation proceedings because it turns on imputations which can be considered the implied meaning or ‘sting’ of the texts.

He argued that the applicants’ attempt to show an antisemitic tendency could not override the words’ actual content: “Your honour cannot interpolate into the text what is not there.”

He said Justice Kennett should consider only the pleaded words and imputations: “Nowhere is there anything said, expressly or implicitly, disparaging the Jewish or Israeli people.”

In reply, Butt maintained that the court is “in no way bound by imputations” and must consider the broader context of conduct and effect. He cited Kaplan v State of Victoria, in which cumulative acts were held sufficient to breach the RDA without resort to formal imputations.



To demonstrate atmosphere, Butt drew analogies between antisemitic bullying at Brighton Secondary College, arguing that similar hostility had occurred at USyd during the 2024 Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

Objective vs Subjective Offence

Dick urged an objective test: the reaction of an “ordinary and reasonable member of the relevant group” excluding extremes of hypersensitivity or indifference.

“The subjective views of the offended group cannot override a reasonable and objective interpretation” he said.

He referred to Wertheim v Haddad (2024), where disparagement of Zionism was held to criticise an ideology, not a race.

“It is not antisemitic to criticise Israel” Dick told the court, arguing that political opinions within Jewish communities are diverse.

Butt disagreed, submitting that section 18C requires attention to the likely effect on the offended group: “This is a victim-focused test” he said.

Justice Kennett observed that the statute’s phrase “reasonably likely to offend” involves a factual question that excludes outliers of unreasonable sensitivity, to which Butt responded that “the victims’ perspective is critical.”

“Inadmissible”: Challenges to Applicants’ Evidence

On the second day, Jessie Taylor, counsel for Riemer, criticised the applicants’ 250-page evidence bundle as “inadmissible in parts” and of “limited forensic utility.”

She argued that several surveys cited failed methodological standards and that reports from organisations such as the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) and the Australian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS) relied on “convenient” samples and undefined terms.

Taylor noted that applicant Prof Rutland sits on the boards of 5A (Australian Academic Alliance Against Antisemitism) and the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) delegation, both of which promote the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which she described as “hotly contested.”

Both University and Riemer’s counsel objected to the use of an internal SafeWork NSW report on campus antisemitism, describing it as “generalised, conclusory and partisan.”

Justice Kennett remarked: “The trial will be conducted on permissible evidence… the report is clearly controversial.”

Butt responded that different evidence would be relied upon at trial.

“This Hearing Has Been a Space to Prosecute the Conflation of Antisemitism with Criticism of Israel”

Taylor submitted that the applicants’ pleadings effectively conflate Jewish identity with Zionism, an “extraordinary proposition” in her words.



She argued that the court was being asked to “use interchangeably the words ‘Jew’ and ‘Zionist’”, contrary to the statute’s focus on race.

“This hearing has been a space to prosecute the conflation of antisemitism with criticism of Israel” she told the court, contending that Dr Riemer’s calls for ceasefire were being misconstrued as incitement to violence – a characterisation she rejected.

By Tuesday afternoon, the parties agreed on one factual point: that “a substantial proportion of Jewish and/or Israeli people identify themselves as Zionists.”



However, they continued to dispute the statement that “Zionists are predominantly Jewish and/or Israeli people.” Justice Kennett observed: “Zionism is a political concept … and to some extent contested.”

“We’re Not Writing a History Here”

Riemer’s counsel sought to strike out historical passages about the Intifadas, Hamas, and 7 October 2023, arguing they were vague and risked turning the court into a forum for geopolitical history.



“You are being asked to make a new charter on what the State of Israel means to Jews, from the Torah to Herzl to 1948” Taylor said.

Justice Kennett queried the relevance of those sections but acknowledged they might inform how Jewish people perceived Riemer’s statements.Butt replied that the background was necessary to show why certain comments were experienced as offensive.

“We’re not writing a history here,” the judge concluded. “Mr Butt is trying to establish 5 facts. It is not about another world of facts. We are not appealing to history to see who is an angel and who isn’t.”

Status of the Case

Justice Kennett has reserved his decision on the strike-out applications. No findings have been made, and all allegations remain contested.Both sides agree the proceedings raise significant questions about the boundary between political speech and racial vilification.

