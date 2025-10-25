Human Rights Bill introduced in NSW Parliament

On 23rd October, Greens MP Jenny Leong introduced the historic Human Rights Bill 2025 in the NSW Legislative Assembly.

Over 100 organisations have endorsed the establishment of an inquiry to introduce a human rights act in NSW.

Leong said that “A human rights Act in New South Wales would protect the rights of all, while at the same time promoting a better understanding of human rights to empower everyone to seek justice if their rights are violated.

“A human rights Act brings together all our rights in one place, and requires public officials to respect them. Any laws introduced in [parliament] will need to have regard to those rights.”

Vice-President of Australian Lawyers for Human Rights (ALHR) and spokesperson for Human Rights Act for NSW (HRA4NSW) Kerry Weste said that “every day in Victoria, the ACT, and Queensland people are benefiting in concrete ways because they have a human rights Act that helps government officials to make fair and caring decisions about things like access to government services.

The Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, and Queensland have state-based human rights acts, introduced in 2004, 2006, and 2019 respectively.

Weste continued: “It’s time for NSW to embrace the opportunity to learn from the experience in these jurisdictions. Referring this bill to an inquiry will give everyone in NSW the chance to participate in a community-wide conversation about putting in place a similar law to protect the wellbeing and dignity for everyone in our state.”

Claudia Robinson, Co-Chair of ALHR Human Rights Act Committee said that “this bill represents a landmark opportunity for an inquiry that can begin the process of bringing NSW in line with other jurisdictions.

“These laws have proven to be effective tools for improving public administration, enhancing transparency and fostering a culture of respect for public dignity.”

Deputy CEO of People With Disability Australia (PWDA) Megan Spindler-Smith said “We need a human rights approach that ensures people with disability are not forgotten or left behind when we talk about human rights.

“Existing human rights frameworks in New South Wales do not provide adequate protection or stop the violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation people with disability have endured for far too long.”

Housing as a Human Right

Leong noted that the ACT amended the Human Rights Act 2004 (ACT) in September 2025 to enshrine the “right to adequate housing”. The Human Rights (Housing) Amendment Bill 2025 was introduced by Greens member of the ACT Legislative Assembly Shane Rattenbury.

The amendment sets forth immediately realisable rights including the right to housing “without discrimination”, that “no-one may be unlawfully or arbitrarily evicted from their home”, and that no-one may be disconnected from an essential utility unlawfully or arbitrarily.

CEO of the Tenants’ Union of NSW Leo Patterson Ross said “A human rights Act which delivers on the right to adequate housing will make an enormous difference in protecting communities from unfair evictions, excessive rent prices and unhealthy homes.”

Civil Liberties

President of the NSW Council for Civil Liberties (NSWCCL) Tim Roberts said that the a human rights Act would ensure that NSW is in line with Australia’s international legal obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).

He said a human rights Act “would significantly improve the way our parliament, government and public entities develop laws, policies and make decisions”.

The NSW Government has come under fire for the passage of harsh anti-protest laws. In July 2025, unions, legal groups, and civil society organisations wrote to the Premier Chris Minns urging a review of the NSW anti-protest laws in light of NSW police’s grievous assault on Hannah Thomas at a peaceful protest.

Weste said in July that the “anti-protest measures passed in NSW… are incompatible with Australia’s international human rights law obligations, [and cast a disproportionately wide, ill defined, and punitive net”.

Former NSW Premier Bob Carr told the Sydney Morning Herald that “given the challenge for civil liberties, it justifies us considering” a human rights Act.

On 16th October, the Supreme Court of NSW ruled that the move-on powers granted to police outside places of worship was unconstitutional as it “impermissibly burdens the implied constitutional freedom of communication”.

First Nations

CEO of the Aboriginal Legal Service NSW/ACT Karly Warner said “the human rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are violated too often in NSW prisons, policing and child protection systems.

“Enacting a human rights Act for NSW could provide much-needed protection and recourse for when these rights are not upheld as they should be.”

Warner called on the NSW government to conduct “comprehensive community consultation on a human rights Act and, in particular, to ensure the views of Aboriginal communities are heard and honoured”.

National Director of ANTAR Blake Alan Cansdale said that “for too long, the inherent human rights of Aboriginal peoples have been treated as optional in NSW.

“A human rights Act would help change that, by embedding fairness, dignity, and accountability into the way that the NSW Government makes laws, develops policy and delivers services.

“It would also bring NSW standards of governance into greater alignment with international standards, including the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).”

A record number of Indigenous deaths in custody occurred in NSW this year. Despite being 3 per cent of the population in NSW, Indigenous peoples make up 33 per cent of the NSW adult prison population.

Leong acknowledged the campaign for the introduction of a human rights Act in NSW and that over 100 organisations “have signed on in support of sending this bill to a select committee to have an inquiry into the need for a Human Rights Act.”

The Human Rights Bill 2025 is expected to be referred to an inquiry for public consultation.