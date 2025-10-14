Read the Water, or 水道線

In Sydney, the pools often have no ceilings. Swimming backstroke, you look relaxed from the shore, but your legs and arms thrash below the surface, resisting the heavy pull of water. Sometimes I swim at night. When the floodlights swallow the stars and Fisher library glows just visible behind the trees, I feel like a mermaid glimpsing fire on a boat for the first time. I am sirened by the possibility of novelty and knowledge, when in fact it is a mirage, a promise I made to myself.

When I first learned about liberalism in international relations, it sounded simpler than the convoluted definitions the media assigned it: a commitment to freedom, pluralism, and the rule of law — what scholar Cass Sunstein, who recently published On Liberalism, calls the holy trinity of the liberal tradition. But whose freedom are we talking about, and for what purpose are we committing to it?

Liberalism’s contradictions became especially striking as I progressed through my degree. Universities promise critical thinking and autonomy, yet the process invariably shapes us into self-optimising, employable graduates. We are multilingual in the tongues of the polished email and strategic CV-building; corporate social cues teach us how to be in a professional environment, shrouding our views.

In my Globalisation unit I was introduced to horseshoe theory, which suggests that political extremes often curve back and towards each other in an upside-down ‘U’. The theory suggests far-left and far-right governments, despite being on ideological extremes, often mirror each other. Within global capitalism, they ultimately embrace similar policies: privatisation, deregulation, and openness to trade. In this sense, freedom and control are not opposites but collaborators, opposing strokes taming the same current.

This pattern is muscle memory to me: I didn’t realise it but I’ve felt it before. When I fell ill as a child in Taiwan, I could see any doctor at short notice and at little cost thanks to a compulsory and centrally controlled healthcare system. When I opened my first school textbook, the Ministry of Education’s emblem stared back, a reminder that the same system built to teach obedience had also taught us how to think. Raised between liberal and illiberal ideals, I could identify the paradox that Taiwan’s economic boom was guided by authoritarian-led democratisation: strong state control creating the conditions for personal freedom. In China, values like harmony and filial duty serve as moral scaffolding for power. Illiberal regimes, often dismissed as value-less, are in fact overflowing with visions of the good life. As University of Sydney Professor Alexandre Lefebvre writes, they practice soulcraft: shaping citizens’ inner worlds, telling them not just how to live, but why.

Liberal societies do this too, only more subtly. They tell us to think freely yet draw big red arrows like pool lane lines. Freedom becomes a doctrine, a set of values to be performed and consumed. Liberalism in Mandarin literally translates to “freedom doctrine”. How can it be ‘freedom’, if it is a ‘doctrine’, implying a set of imposed standards?

To me, navigating systems defined by liberalism as a university student today is like swimming in a pool exactly how your instructor told you to. But perhaps, in learning to read the water for yourself, to feel its currents and its quiet resistance, there’s a different kind of freedom to be found.

雪梨的泳池沒有天花板。游著仰式遠看一面輕鬆悠哉，但雙腿雙臂其實在水面下奮力抵抗，進水的耳朵細聽自己的呼吸。夜泳，看著烏漆媽黑的天空，星星被泛光燈吸收。樹梢後隱約閃現的大學圖書館，突然讓我改了觀。我如第一次在船上瞥見火焰的小美人魚，為新奇與未知所著迷，但實際上是海市蜃樓，是我對自己許下的承諾。

當我第一次接觸國際關係中的自由主義時，聽起來比媒體賦予的複雜定義要單純得多。最近出版《論自由主義》的學者卡斯·桑斯坦（Cass Sunstein）稱之為自由主義傳統的三位一體：對自由、多元化與法治承諾。但論的是誰的自由？我們又是為何目的有所致力？

隨著我大學生涯的進展，自由主義的矛盾日益表明。大學機構承諾培養批判性思考與自主性，但在此過程中，我們卻無一例外的被塑造成自我優化、就業能力強的畢業生，精通快捷電子郵件與撰寫策略性簡歷等語言，更學起一套如何思考與融入社會的技巧。

在全球化學程中，我接觸到了馬蹄鐵理論。該理論認為，政治極端勢力往往會以倒「U」形曲線向對方彎曲：極左翼和極右翼政府雖意識形態立場極端，卻往往互為鏡像。在資本主義的框架內，左右最終會採取類似的政策：私有化、放鬆管制、開放貿易。從這個層面來說，自由與控制並非對立，而是合作者，以相反的划手馴服同一股水流。

這種推拉對我來說如身心都記得般，下意識的查覺我以前就感受到過。小時候在台灣生病時，由於強制又中央集權的醫療體系，我可以隨時以極低的醫藥費去看任何診所。當我翻開教科書時，教育部的標識映入眼簾，日前教導服從的體系，也教了我們如何思考。在自由主義和非自由主義理想之間長大的我，能夠體會到這樣一個悖論：台灣的經濟繁榮是由威權主導的民主化進程有所引導，強大的國家控制為個人自由創造了條件。在中國，和諧、孝道等價值觀是權力的道德支柱。常被認為沒有價值觀的非自由主義政權，實際上卻充滿了對美好生活的憧憬。正如雪梨大學教授亞歷山大·勒費弗爾（Alexandre Lefebvre）所寫，它們實踐的『塑造靈魂』，打造公民的內心世界，不僅告訴他們如何生活，還告訴他們為什麼。

自由社會以更微妙的型態這樣做。告訴我們要自由思考，卻在水道線上畫個大大的紅箭頭。自由變成了一種教條，一套執行消化的價值觀。中文的自由主義，字面上「自由」的「主義」，意味著一套標準，怎麼能算是「自由」呢？

身為一名大學生，在自由主義定義的體系中摸索前行，就像在泳池裡完全按照教練的指示去游泳一樣。但也許，自己學習融入水流，感受它強力安靜阻力的過程中，你會發現一種別樣的自由。