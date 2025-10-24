Save Lives, Save SARC

“No cuts, no fees, no corporate universities.” The chant echoed across the University of Wollongong (UOW) on Thursday, 16th October as students, staff, and supporters rallied against plans to dismantle UOW’s Safe and Respectful Communities (SARC) service.

Established in 2018, SARC has been the only dedicated place on campus for survivors of sexual assault, harassment, domestic and family violence, bullying, and discrimination to seek support. In mid-September, staff received an email detailing a draft proposal to restructure the service. While management insists the changes are not about cuts, students and staff see a familiar pattern of erosion.

Wollongong University Students’ Association (WUSA) President Hanzel-Jude Pador opened the rally by acknowledging the Wodi Wodi people of the Dharawal and Yuin nations, reminding the crowd that “under metres of concrete and asphalt, this land is Indigenous land that was violently stolen, never ceded, and the effects of colonialism are still ongoing”.

Speaking as co-chair of the protest, Pador condemned UOW’s draft proposal to “effectively disestablish and reorganise” SARC, saying that students had been told the service was simply being made “more streamlined, more accessible to students, and compliant with the National Higher Education Code [NHEC]”.

He continued, “we’ve clearly seen this pattern before across the sector… when a university says it wants to make certain things more efficient and streamlined, it means it’s weighing up how many staff they can cut, how many courses can be cut, how many services can be cut, and it’s only a matter of time before things get gutted.” He argued that SARC has been “a vital and life-saving service at UOW,” supporting hundreds of students, already effectively compliant with the NHEC, and trusted by survivors. “If SARC did not exist or was reduced,” he warned, “students would be left at the very least without the necessary support and, at the worst, abandoned to the complete detriment of their health, safety, and well-being.”

The anger at management’s approach was echoed by WUSA Education Officer Megan Guy, who reminded the crowd that UOW management had recently celebrated cutting “only 100 jobs out of 185,” gutting livelihoods off the back of years of casualisation and insecurity. “Max Lu, the new guy, he’s come fresh off the plane having sacked 140 staff at Surrey University just last year,” Guy said. “This man is so bad that he actually received a 97 per cent no-confidence vote from the union up there. And so UOW decided this guy’s our guy. He’s a ruthless manager.”

Guy argued that his consultation strategy is “all just a strategy to get people to accept” management’s broader agenda of funneling revenue to executives and corporate partners while cutting staff and student services. She pointed to UOW’s partnership with the NSW Minerals Council and ongoing ties to defence contractors, including companies linked to Israel, saying these moves show the university’s priorities lie in profit and exploitation rather than student wellbeing.

“If we save SARC, that’s just going to be the thin edge of the wedge,” she warned. “There’s a lot more thoroughgoing, deeper problems with the role of universities in society and that’s what we need to be pushing back on.”

The protest also heard from representatives of other universities. Ellena, UNSW’s Women’s Officer, spoke about the difficulty of accessing gendered violence support services at her campus, asking why it is “still impossible to access support services, let alone axing the SARC office here at the University of Wollongong.” She compared SARC to essential public health services: “We wouldn’t get rid of a doctor’s office, we wouldn’t get rid of a hospital, we wouldn’t get rid of a vaccination clinic. So why on earth are we threatening the Safe and Respectful Communities office that provides essential support and care to students?”

WUSA Women’s Representative Alexia Chipperfield closed the rally by thanking those who attended and warning that “if UOW goes ahead with this plan, hundreds of students will have nowhere safe to turn in their time of need, no assurance that they will be heard, let alone helped. Cutting SARC means abandoning students and putting lives at risk.”

She pointed out that the university has “changed their narrative multiple times, providing conflicting information and scrambling for damage control,” and urged students to continue submitting feedback and attending forums. “We must keep up this pressure… because this isn’t just a small campaign, this is UOW students and students across the sector demanding that SARC stay the same.”

The rally ended with a group photo, as protesters showed their numbers and solidarity. Afterwards, students joined a lunch hosted by SARC on the Duck Pond Lawns, continuing conversations about the importance of the service and what its loss would mean for survivors on campus. While the university insists its proposal is about redesigning services to provide a more cohesive, consistent and improved experience, students remain unconvinced. For them, the fight is about more than a bureaucratic restructure: it is about preserving a service that survivors trust, resisting corporate logics of austerity, and demanding that universities put student safety before profit.