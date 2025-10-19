University of Newcastle staff to strike on 23rd October

The University of Newcastle (UoN) National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) branch overwhelmingly voted to undertake protected industrial action on Thursday, 23rd October.

The NTEU says that UoN staff have chosen to escalate to strike action after an impasse in enterprise bargaining negotiations where the union has pushed for “fair workloads, job security, and equity for casuals including 17 per cent superannuation.”

NTEU UoN Branch President Terry Summers said that the union’s “demands are fair and reasonable.

“We want secure jobs so our colleagues aren’t consumed by stress over whether they will still have a job next year. We want safer workloads so staff aren’t forced to choose between burnout and their students’ education.”

The Branch is pushing for a 20 per cent flat increase in wages over the life of the four-year enterprise agreement, which Summers says “makes up for the losses we’ve experienced in real wages since 2018”.

UoN’s Chief People and Culture Officer Martin Sainsbury recognised that the NTEU’s demand for a pay increase remains a point of contention. Sainsbury said that if the NTEU’s demands were agreed to it “would add over $100 million to our operating costs over the life of the agreement” and that “meeting this claim would place significant pressure on our operating budget”.

The University of Newcastle is undertaking a Business Improvement Program aimed at delivering $20.6 million in annual savings.

The strike action comes amid the University’s cuts, where according to the NTEU, 140 jobs and a dozen courses would be axed for $20.6 million in savings.

The University of Newcastle has said that only “28 ongoing occupied positions” would be cut.

Summers told Honi that the NTEU’s determination of a reduction of 140 jobs was calculated by the positions that were cut minus the new positions created.

Summers said that “University management has an opportunity to do right by staff, but instead they are busy slashing jobs and courses with no justification. The University’s own finance reports tabled in parliament this year show a $61 million surplus.”

The university said that while there is an on-paper surplus, when “one-off items such as donations, grants, and restricted funds that cannot be used for teaching and research” are excluded, UoN had a net deficit of $16.3 million in 2024.

General Secretary of the University of Newcastle Student Association James Campbell spoke to Honi in support of the upcoming industrial action. He said “staff working conditions are student learning conditions. Cuts impact each and everyone of us and is a highway towards austerity.

“The students stand in solidarity with UoN staff and the NTEU, joining their call for genuine consultation for secure employment and safe working conditions.”