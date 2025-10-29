USyd staffer suspended after altercation with AUJS on campus

On 9th October, a University of Sydney staff member and a group from the Australian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS) had an altercation on campus.

The altercation was primarily between two staff members, Dr. Rose Nakad and biology lecturer Dr. Sarah Aamidor.

Nakad has been incorrectly identified as a lecturer by multiple mastheads, including Sky News and the Daily Mail. She is a Media and Communications (MECO) tutor.

Nakad and Aamidor interacted previously in 2023 during a pro-Palestine demonstration at the University. Nakad confronted Aamidor for filming a student activist’s speech during the demonstration.

The recent incident took place on Cadigal Green as the AUJS group celebrated Sukkot. AUJS, in an Instagram post, defines Sukkot as a celebration of the harvest season and “the Jewish people journeying through the desert for 40 years before reaching the Land of Israel.” As part of Sukkot, the group had constructed a Sukkah — a temporary hut constructed out of branches and leaves — with no visible signage tying them to AUJS. In a comment to Sky News, Aamidor identified the event as being organised by AUJS.

Aamidor alleges Nakad said “Free Palestine” while walking past the Sukkoth stall. Aamidor then reports yelling out “this is a Jewish holiday and saying something like this is anti-Semitic”.

The AUJS group then began to record the incident. Their video, published online, begins with Nakad identifying herself as a “real Semite” and Indigenous Palestinian. She questioned the AUJS group with “Are you Zionists?” and told them “in your name, they’re slaughtering children”.

AUJS alleges Nakad approached them “unprovoked”. Nakad is recorded saying “you came to me”.

Nakad is filmed gesturing to the group of Jewish staff and students, and saying “look at this rubbish”. She then calls someone behind the camera a “parasite”. ‘Parasite’ is a historically antisemitic term for Jewish people, primarily used and popularised by Nazi Germany.

She then said the following: “If you tell me ‘I am an anti-Zionist Jew’, I have no problem with you. A Zionist, whether they are Jewish, whether they are Christian, whether they are Muslim, is the lowest form of rubbish… Christian Zionists are the most disgusting thing that has ever walked this earth. Nothing to do with being a Jew.”

Jews Against the Occupation ‘48, in a 2024 interview with Sydney Criminal Lawyers, stated that “Zionism has blurred our understanding of what is traditional Jewish practice, which is spiritual, with a political ideology… .Zionism is a colonial crime… Zionism selectively erases Jewish history, and it puts us all into this victimhood status.”

The Jewish Council of Australia (JCA), on their website, writes “We support calls for freedom, equality, and justice for all Palestinians and Israelis. We reject any claim that this call is racist or antisemitic, or that it is antisemitic to criticise Israel’s conduct.” JCA has recently run full-page advertisements in major mastheads with the message “Jews say NO to genocide – sanction Israel now.”

Aamidor alleged, in The Australian, that “there was zero Israeli connection” with the event. Attendees of the AUJS Sukkot can be heard off-camera stating “We’re not saying anything political, we’re just existing as being Jewish.”

Last year, Honi Soit published an investigation into AUJS’ lobbying for Zionism, which found the following:

AUJS does not claim to be an apolitical organisation, nor does it deny any affiliations with Israel. In AUJS’ national constitution, it details “four pillars” upon which AUJS is founded, the last of which is Zionism, with the explicit aim “to promote a positive image of Israel on campus”.

It is publicly connected to the World Zionist Organisation’s Jerusalem Program, which advocates “settling the country [Israel] as an expression of practical Zionism”

AUJS’ on-campus image represents an effort to conflate Judaism and Zionism.

AUJS’ pro-Israeli lobby is accompanied by explicit anti-Palestinianism…In the 2015 document titled It’s Time To Update How We Deal With BDS, AUJS referred to itself as a “pro-Israel group” that must “play the political game far more effectively” than its pro-BDS counterparts.

In a statement published online, AUJS condemned the incident as an “attack on the individual Jewish students and staff members present, [and] a direct assault on the right of Jewish students everywhere to safely exist on campus.”

In February 2025, USyd adopted the the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism as part of their anti-racism strategy. The definition states that “For most, but not all Jewish Australians, Zionism is a core part of their Jewish identity, substituting the word ‘Zionist’ for ‘Jew’ does not eliminate the possibility of speech being antisemitic.”

This was a widely criticised move which raised concerns about students’ ability to protest and criticise the state of Israel and Palestinian genocide. JCA opposed the definition “conflating Jewish identities with the state of Israel and the political ideology of Zionism”.

Aamidor was an organiser for the Zionist counter-protest at the University’s Gaza Solidarity Encampment in 2024. She has previously appeared on Sky News, where she described the encampments as “very triggering.” She is a member of Zionist organisation ‘Stand With Us’, which arranged an on-campus event with Israel Defence Force (IDF) soldiers in April this year.

Aamidor has lived and worked extensively in Israel, including being an ‘Advanced training instructor specialist’ at the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit from Jan 2000 to July 2002.



Her experience is listed as follows:

Commanded cohorts of 30 soldiers during advanced training courses

Led and coordinated a team of commanders and instructors

Instructed on technical specifications of all ammunition used in the ground forces, safe handling, storage, and disposal

Led roll-out of the ‘Management Learning Systems’ (MLS) program, an advanced training system

Developed and implemented new teaching technologies

Israel Defense Forces Reserve Senior ammunition training specialist 2003 – 2011

This information has been deleted from Aamidor’s LinkedIn profile.

USyd SRC President Angus Fisher released a statement in response to the incident, standing against “all forms of racism and discrimination, [including] antisemitism. We believe the university should be a place where students of all backgrounds and religious beliefs can exist safely together.”

In a statement provided to Honi, a spokesperson for the University of Sydney confirmed that “a staff member involved” had been suspended under section 462 (Misconduct and Serious Misconduct) of the disciplinary processes in the Enterprise Agreement.

They informed Honi that “Other relevant University policies and procedures include the Bullying, Harassment and Discrimination Prevention Policy 2015, Bullying, Harassment and Discrimination Resolution Procedures 2015 and the Resolution of Complaints Policy 2015.

“Where our codes are breached, we will not hesitate to take disciplinary action and other steps to ensure a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all. Hate speech, antisemitism and verbal harassment have no place on campus, online or in our wider community. We deeply apologise to any staff, students or visitors who are distressed or impacted by this incident in any way. Support is available for every member of our community who may need it through dedicated services including Staff support and our 24/7 Student Wellbeing team.”

When asked whether it is usual policy to immediately summarily suspend staff, the spokesperson responded that “We consider all matters on a case-by-case basis in line with our policies and procedures.”

The University declined to comment on the next steps of Nakad’s suspension and whether NSW Police were involved in the situation.

An email leaked to Honi by an anonymous source reveals that the Office of the Vice-Chancellor and President has instructed Nakad “to make no contact with any University staff or students, other than through nominated contact points.” This prevents Nakad from providing comment to the media.

Honi tried to reach Nakad’s MECO coworkers for comment but were told they had been informed not to speak about the incident.

The Zionist group ‘Never Again Is Now’ is orchestrating a mass email campaign to complain to the University about Nakad.

A Change.org petition titled ‘Oppose USyd’s Unjust Suspension of Beloved Educator Dr Rose Nakad’ currently has over 600 signatures. It was created by ‘The Support Committee for Dr Rose Nakad’.



The incident came in light of Israel and Hamas signing the first phase of their ‘peace plan’. This plan comes during a genocide in Gaza that has seen Israel murder an estimated 67,000 Palestinians, including 20,000 children since October 2023.

