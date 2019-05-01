Honi Soit Writing Competition
Analysis // ACAR Honi

Mujer Ecuatoriana / Ecuadorian Woman

A poem about an Ecuadorian Woman

Art by Ranuka Tandan & Amelia Mertha Art by Ranuka Tandan & Amelia Mertha
by

Soy mujer Ecuatoriana.
Desde la capital,
nos visita una Serrana.
Debajo un sol Guayaquileño,
nació una costeña.
Dentro el Rio Napo,
respirar una Warmi.
Y en las islas Galápagos,
la madre tierra,
sonríe a los turistas,
en admiración de ella.
From Ecuador, I am.
I, a woman of the regions.
From the capital of Quito,
I am Serrana – the highlands.
Under the sun of Guayaquil,
a coastal woman lives.
And in the Islands of Galapagos,
Mother Nature spies on tourists,
who, eager to relish in her beauty,
admire her kin.

Soy mujer Ecuatoriana.
A woman from Ecuador.
Tengo identidad.
Soy el reflejo de una historia
que aun continua.
Y que nació antes de mí.
Soy indígena.
Soy Afroecuatoriana.
Me preguntan:
¿negra o mulata?
Soy mestiza.
Soy blanca.
Me preguntan:
¿de dóndes eres?
¿de aquí o allá?
Soy mujer Ecuatoriana.
I am Ecuador, woman, I am.
A nation’s history is written on the surface of my skin.
A story which continues.
Which began before I knew life.
I am indigenous.
I am Afro-Ecuadorian.
They ask:
black or mullata?
I am mestiza.
I am white.
They ask me:
Where are you from?
Here or there?

