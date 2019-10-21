Vinasun 8:39pm

Ask politely, taxi man

I’ll let you call me foreign.

I’ll open my mouth wide & stretch out my tongue,

let calloused thumbs drag over pink gums

& sharp knuckles crack yellow teeth.

Non-native, overseas,

Taxi man reaches his arm down my throat

and tucks his verdict in my stomach.

In the rear-view mirror there has always been two of us

the known and the unknown

riding along this temporary moment.

You are not your own

From mother to daughter

I inherit crucifix

after crucifix.

Virgin Mary pierces her heart

with seven sorrows to bleed

the blood of the covenant,

mẹ weeps unceasingly at night, in the scent

of olive oil & balsam like Mystical Rose,

but joy comes with the mornings,

and I dance resignedly between

temptation & deliverance

for the sake of sorrowful passion,

as these binding memories

promise me that I am

only ever a part of,

and parts of.

Chrysanthemum blossoms

My mother shows me

there is love in waiting.

She brings home pink lilies

that have not yet bloomed,

and makes tea from dried

chrysanthemums.

Flower head,

noble roots,

sweet aroma,



be gentle when you touch the soft petal.

Your skin understands first

that there is fresh air after a rain shower,

and love in waiting.

A Sanctuary in Coming and Going (Terminal 3)

In summer, mẹ likes this

place most. For her, there is a warmth

that cascades through sealed windows

and solace in staring idly at white walls.

Don’t you know? A woman’s grace

is carried in the shoulders. Hers

bloom black and blue bruises hidden

by silk.

Mẹ ơi, prop your feet

on your polyester suitcase

stuffed with yearning and

ache since last summer.

She eats persimmon misshapen with

sweetness and rot, tears flesh from

skin with naked thumbs, and lets the

juice and meat sit in her fingernails.

In this suspension of coming

and going, my mother remembers a rhythm

in the shuffle of strangers, and recalls hope

she once found in dark tunnels.

Her sweat pours and eyelids stretch tears

only in the lonely absence of light,

as she mourns the ripeness of summers past,

the going and the gone.