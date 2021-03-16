Creative //
Free textbooks at the copy centre
The last days of the Co-op bookshop.
I raced down
on my bike
when I heard there were
free textbooks
at the copy centre
because
the co-op bookshop
shut down
I entered
sheepishly
‘hi
I’m here for the
free textbooks’
‘yep
just come behind here
you can take
whatever you like’
I and my fellow
knowledge seekers
perused the aisles
of untapped knowledge
‘I’m taking this
for a friend’
never before
had the barriers
into a discipline
been so low
we made our piles
and hauled away
our finds
in boxes
and backpacks
and took home
with us
the potential
to learn so much
just a couple
pages
and glue
in the end
should they ever
have cost so much