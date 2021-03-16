I raced down

on my bike

when I heard there were

free textbooks

at the copy centre

because

the co-op bookshop

shut down

I entered

sheepishly

‘hi

I’m here for the

free textbooks’

‘yep

just come behind here

you can take

whatever you like’

I and my fellow

knowledge seekers

perused the aisles

of untapped knowledge

‘I’m taking this

for a friend’

never before

had the barriers

into a discipline

been so low

we made our piles

and hauled away

our finds

in boxes

and backpacks

and took home

with us

the potential

to learn so much

just a couple

pages

and glue

in the end

should they ever

have cost so much