Ex Ice Skating Society president feels honoured to have been stacked by random faction

Society (IceSoc) AGM, President Abigail Winters was ousted after a pack of 25 factional hacks showed up to the meeting with a mean glint in their eyes.

Winters considered it an honour though.

“This is a dream come true.” She told Honi. “It’s just like when Timothy Goebel landed three quad jumps in his 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics program: it was beautiful – beautiful yet deadly.”

Walter Sturges, the newly elected President, fiercely rejected the accusation of stacking in his USU campaign launch speech.

“I love ice. We do skate on the ice right?”

Following the AGM, IceSoc has suffered a schism, with a group of separatists called the “True Skaters” declaring the society compromised and pledging to register a rival Real Ice Skating Society.

A university spokesperson warned students not to attend any ice skating adjacent campus events until the unrest had been quelled.

“All it takes is one poisoned snow cone machine, and BAM, things could get a whole lot worse.”