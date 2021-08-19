Fisher Library to close if students fail to comply with COVID rules

All library spaces at the University of Sydney will be closed if students fail to adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

The announcement was made last Friday to the University of Sydney Union (USU) and Students’ Representative Council (SRC) in an attempt to increase COVID compliance among on-campus students.

SRC President Swapnik Sanagavarapu has urged students “to comply with the public health order” so that students can “continue enjoying the benefits of an open library and open learning centres.”

The University’s current COVID rules include mask wearing, social distancing and sign-in upon entry via a Service NSW QR Code.

USU President Prudence Wilkins-Wheat similarly encouraged students to comply with the COVID-19 mitigation measures: “Please always wear a mask inside the libraries, learning spaces and our venues and be respectful to both library and USU staff, who are only complying with the law and doing their best to keep everyone safe.”

However, SRC Welfare Officer Lia Perkins was critical of the University’s new enforcement measures, saying that students already face disadvantage and inequality and should not have to confront further barriers.

“Accessing library spaces is essential for students who have difficulties studying at home because of their family circumstances or living situation.”

“Wearing a mask indoors is absolutely crucial [but] should be enforced with education and support, rather than punishing struggling students.”