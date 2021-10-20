RepsElect 2021: as it happened

5:10 – We’re yet to start.

5:16 – We’ve reached quorum, but the quorum count is yet to be called.

5:26 – We’re still waiting on SRC President Swapnik Sanagavarapu call a quorum count.

5:29 – Council Secretary Julia Robins once again reminds Swapnik that we are ready to start.

5:31 – Swapnik officially opens the meeting. Reflects on the SRC’s achievements during his term.

5:34 – Swapnik hands the Chair over to SRC President-elect Lauren Lancaster. Lauren outlines her vision for the SRC.

5:38 – Lauren hands the Chair to EO Riki Scanlan.

5:43 – Discussion has begun on speaking time limits.

5:43 – The EO has nominated 1 minute 30 seconds per nominee, with 45 seconds per candidate for joint nominees.

5:44 – Lily Campbell proposes 2 minutes per candidate. Julia advises “we will be here till 3am.”

5:46 – Speaking time has been put to a vote.

5:48 – The procedural motion passes, the speaking time will be 2 minutes.

Vice President

5:55 – Eddie Stephenson (SAlt) nominates for Vice President. Mikaela Pappou (NLS) and Emily Storey (Engineers) nominate jointly for Vice President.

5:58 – Eddie Stephenson withdraws.

5:59 – Mikaela Pappou delivers their speech from in front of the Carslaw toilet entrances.

6:00 – Emily Storey also delivers their speech from in front of the Carslaw toilet entrances. Declaring they have a “shit load” of experience.

6:01 – Mikaela Pappou (NLS) and Emily Storey (Engineers) are elected unopposed as Vice Presidents.

General Secretary

6:01 – Annabel Pettit (SAlt?) nominates for General Secretary. Alana Ramshaw (Switchroots) and Grace Lagan (Unity) nominate jointly for General Secretary.

6:05 – Alana and Grace both deliver their speeches.

6:08 – Annabel Pettit delivers their speech AND their withdrawal in the same breath.

6:11 – Alana Ramshaw (Switchroots) and Grace Lagan (Unity) are elected unopposed as General Secretaries.

General Executive

6:11 – Celestia Wang (Penta), Cooper Gannon (Liberal), Daniel Bowron (Unity), Nicole Yang (Penta), Owen Marsden-Readford (SAlt), Tiger Perkins (Switchroots), and Yunshu Chen (Penta) all nominate for General Executive.

6:12 – Celestia Wang speaks for a tight 30 or so seconds. We love to see it!

6:15 – Cooper Gannon’s nomination was declared invalid as they are not currently a Councillor and General Executives are required to be a Councillor.

6:18 – Daniel Bowron gives their speech and Owen Marsden-Readford’s nomination is declared invalid as they are also not a Councillor.

6:20 – Nicole Yang gives their speech and notes that they are a member of Penta “not that any of you would remember.”

6:20 – Tiger Perkins gives their speech.

6:20 – Yunshu Chen gives their speech.

6:27 – Celestia Wang, Daniel Bowron, Nicole Yang, Tiger Perkins, and Yunshu Chen are all elected to the General Executive.

Education Officers

6:29 – Rory Larkins (Solidarity) nominates for Education Officer. Lia Perkins (Switchroots) and Deaglan Godwin (SAlt) nominate jointly for Education Officer.

6:30 – Akee Elliott (SAlt) says they nominated as well, but Lia Perkins speaks over them with her rousing speech.

6:31 – EO recognises that Akee Elliott did indeed nominate.

6:33 – Deaglan gives their speech.

6:35 – Akee Elliott gives their speech, Yoshi pillow in hand.

6:38 – Rory Larkins gives their speech. Angus Dermody (Solidarity) says “yay rory.”

6:40 – Akee Elliott withdraws their nomination, but Rory Larkins does not. The first vote of the night!

7:02 – We have relocated to Carslaw!

7:02 – While we were away, Deaglan Godwin and Lia Perkins were elected Education Officers.

Women’s Officers

7:03 – Maddie Clark (Unaligned) and Monica McNaught-Lee (Unaligned) are the two collective preselected nominees for Women’s Officer. Yasmine Johnson (SAlt) also nominates.

7:05 – Maddie Clarke and Monica McNaught-Lee are both elected Women’s Officers.

7:06 – Someone moves a motion to reduce the speaking time to 1 minute per nominee.

7:07 – Motion withdrawn.

Welfare Officers

7:08 – Eamonn Murphy (Switchroots) and Jason Zhang nominate jointly for the position. Grace Wallman (Switchroots) and Yasmine Johnson (SAlt) jointly nominate for the position. Simon Upitis (SAlt) also nominates.

7:17 – Everyone but Grace speaks to their nomination.

7:17 – Eamonn Murphy, Jason Zhang, Grace Wallman, and Yasmine Johnson are elected Welfare Officers.

Ethnocultural Officers

7:19 – Misbah Ansari and Anya Doan nominate jointly nominate for Ethnocultural Officer. Ashrika Paruthi nominates for Ethnocultural Officer. Jasmine Al-Rawi nominates for Ethnocultural Officer.