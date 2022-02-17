BREAKING: Singing and dancing in venues to be reintroduced tomorrow in NSW

Singing and dancing will be permitted at all venues in NSW, except music festivals, from tomorrow.

Density limits of one person per two square metres will be scrapped in all venues and QR Code check-ins will only be required for music festivals of more than 1000 attendees and nightclubs.

The government’s recommendation to work from home will be withdrawn, leaving it up to the discretion of the employer.

A raft of changes has also been announced commencing on 25 February.

Masks will only be mandated on public transport, planes, airports, hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, corrections facilities and indoor music festivals of more than 1000 attendees.

The 20,000-person cap on music festivals will be removed.

Vaccination requirements will remain for indoor music festivals over 1000 people, with attendees required to have at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes as NSW has 109,989 active cases, with 92 in intensive care. There have been 9,995 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.