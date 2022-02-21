Indigenous boy dies after collision with police in Alexandria

Jai Wright, a 16-year-old Indigenous boy from Revesby, has died after an unmarked police car came into collision with the trail bike he was riding in Alexandria on early Saturday morning. He passed away on Saturday afternoon.

It is of note that there is an emerging lack of clarity from police officers, who have given varying reports of the event.

Police allege they saw two stolen vehicles, one of which was the blue 2019 Sherco trail bike Wright was riding during the collision, which was last seen at 7am in the Newtown area before the incident.

Wright’s parents spoke with a senior police officer who told them “at no stage was there any pursuit” by the unmarked police car leading up to the collision.

Wright’s father, Lachlan Wright, explained to the Sydney Morning Herald that police officers initially informed him that Jai was riding in a cycling lane on Henderson Road. The unmarked police car, which had been travelling in the opposite direction, stopped in front of him, causing him to hit the car.

Despite this recount by police, Mr Wright was told another version of events by an investigating officer. Similarly to the first officer’s explanation, the investigating officer said that the bike was going down the cycling lane, however he claimed the bike went over a bump, lost control, went airborne and ran into the stationary unmarked police car.

Mr Wright says that he was denied access to the police notes or footage of the incident.

Jai Wright was studying to be an electrician, being described by his father as eager and hardworking. He was raised a Rabbitohs fan and was named after a family member who was a South Sydney junior before being murdered at 18, in 2003. Jai had only just finished Year 10.

NSW Police are yet to make a public comment.