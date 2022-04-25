Confronting Sustainability at the Future Fashion Exhibition

“Fashion is not important,” says designer Yousef Akbar — the audience of fashion industry professionals laughs nervously. We are gathered in the dimly lit lecture theatre of Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum for the Future Fashion exhibition. It’s been touted online as showcasing work by the best and brightest fashion design students. Drawn by the undertones of sustainability within the program’s schedule, I’m here to learn about how one of the most polluting industries will evolve in the coming years as we orbit closer to climate annihilation.

Despite my hopes, by the time the evening was drawing to a close it became clear that this showcase has done a better job at highlighting a reluctance towards sustainability in fashion.

Comprising of a measly eight outfits by four students, none with a focus on sustainability, and one made from voluminous ‘ripstop’ (read: plastic) was representing “future fashion” — eliciting an audible groan from me and barely suppressed yawns from others. Sufficiently bamboozled, I move on to the digital fashion showcase of garments for video game avatars. While futuristic, it isn’t sustainable in any obvious way. In fact, the entire exhibition’s distinct lack of citations, much like the industry’s penchant for opacity and mystery fabric sourcing, keeps you guessing.

Hoping that sustainability is to be found at the panel discussion by Yousef Akbar and Karla Špetić, we enter the lecture theatre where the designers sit peering into the audience. Thanks to the museum’s inexplicable insistence on romantic mood lighting, all they can probably see is a dark mass. It’s all very ominous considering they are literally staring at the fashion-forward young audience; the future of fashion.

When asked about sustainability, Špetić gives an honest yet noncommittal answer, admitting that her business is not sustainable and that it would be a great effort to make it so. Akbar stares directly into the darkened blotch of the audience; “Sustainability is so important, but I don’t believe any fashion business can be fully sustainable because there is just no such thing.”

He continues stating that, “If I’m going to do something, I’m going to try and do it in the most sustainable way possible to me.”

It’s an honourable sentiment and one that he seems to follow through on in some concrete ways: mentioning patternmaking techniques which minimise waste, and using Global Recycle Standard-approved and deadstock fabric.

Next up in Akbar’s sustainability journey as a designer is DressX, a marketplace for futuristic, digital garments that can be worn using Instagram filters. Considered a better alternative for influencers who purchase fast fashion for a single photo before discarding it — “They can also be sold as NFTs,” Akbar adds. Though the sustainability of NFTs is still widely disputed, as blockchain systems such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are known to consume more energy than entire countries.

This exhibition plays on the retrofuturism of the 1950s, which envisioned the year 2000 with flying cars and silver jumpsuits. But as current fashion trends continue to lean heavily on nineties and noughties nostalgia, forecasting the increasing relevance of cyber-fashion seems gratuitous.

In reference to digital art such as NFTs, Špetić quips: “I’m too old school for that… I need something tangible that I can pass down to my kids.”

So, why is Karla Špetić here? Her brand clearly has no sustainability agenda, and she briefly mentions failed onshore production. If Akbar has made anything clear, it’s the enormous effort which goes into creating a sustainable brand is hard work and full of challenges. Perhaps some thrive on problem solving more than others, but it’s clear that Špetić represents a future of fashion which will not prevail through the climate crisis or beyond it.

The Future Fashion exhibition is a call to the helm for what we need from our future fashion leaders; Those who can look beyond self-serving vanity projects and foster planet positive fashion. While highlighting how elusive sustainability is, it made it all the more apparent how vitally we need it.