Mohammed Shami: The Muslim cricketer who carried an Islamophobic nation to the Men’s Cricket World Cup Final

In India, cricket transcends its status as a mere sport, assuming a quasi-religious and political significance. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), wielding unparalleled authority over the country’s cricketing landscape, features key political figures on board. For example, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, is the son of Amit Shah, the incumbent Home Minister and former BJP President. The intricate entanglement of cricket and politics, notably the influence of Hindutva, carries significant implications. This interplay systematically imparts a saffronized hue to the sport, strategically utilizing it as a tool to cultivate Hindutva sentiments within the broader public, often carried through Islamophobia. Unraveling these connections becomes crucial to understanding the multifaceted impact on both the sporting realm and the societal fabric.

Despite India’s constitutional commitment to secularism, the current trajectory leans towards a Hindu nationalist state, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The influence of oppressive Hindutva on the BCCI indicates a deliberate utilization of cricket to advance Hindutva politics and divide India on religious and caste lines. However, there is a silver lining in the fact that the strategy has not been unmitigatedly successful, offering a glimmer of relief.

In a recent culmination of the ODI Cricket World Cup, Australia emerged victorious, securing the title by overcoming India in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. Despite India’s consistent display of strength throughout the tournament, maintaining an impressive 11-match winning streak, Australia faced initial challenges, experiencing consecutive losses against India and South Africa at the onset of the campaign. Notably, they orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, defeating these same formidable opponents in the knockout stages, ultimately claiming their sixth World Cup title – a record achievement unparalleled in international cricket.

Post the cricket World Cup finals, another development unfolded as the police force took action and arrested seven students in Indian occupied Kashmir. These individuals now face charges under draconian anti-terrorism laws for allegedly celebrating India’s defeat to Australia in the finals.

There were also errors in selection with players like Sanju Samson, despite boasting impressive records in ODI cricket, still not getting adequate chances to be even tested. At the same time, individuals with less distinguished statistics were favored over Samson. Coincidentally, Sanju Samson is a Malayalam speaking Christian, thus belongs to a linguistic and religious minority group in India. Additionally, Mohammed Shami, the team’s premier bowler, curiously found himself excluded from the initial four matches. Also, Shami now holds the distinction of having the highest number of World Cup wickets (55) for India, ranking fifth globally, despite participating in fewer matches than the top 17 players on the list.

India, in its inaugural solo hosting of the cricket World Cup, after collectively hosting it with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 2011, has brought national shame as the hospitality extended during this event has drawn criticism for falling below anticipated standards. A notable incident occurred on October 14 at Gujarat’s Narendra Modi Stadium when India faced Pakistan in a match accompanied by pre-match ceremonies reminiscent of an opening ceremony. The magnitude of attention given to a regular league match was shocking , particularly evident in the extravagant celebration, including fireworks, following India’s victory – a departure from norms for other league matches. The unsettling episode that brought national embarrassment unfolded during the India-Pakistan encounter, where the entire stadium chorused “Jai Shri Ram” (hail to Ram, a Hindu god) as Pakistan’s wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan exited the field after being dismissed. Rizwan has been a consistent cricketer and scored a whopping 395 runs with a staggering average of 65.83 over the 8 innings he played in the tournament.

While certain Hindutva politicians dismissed the chanting of “Jai Shri Ram” as an expression of nationalist sentiment, its true implications extend beyond such characterization. Despite being associated with a Hindu deity, the context surrounding its usage during various hate crimes against Muslims in the past, including the infamous demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, adds a layer of complexity. This was also documented in the 1992 documentary film “Ram Ke Naam” (In the Name of God).

This incident is not isolated, as instances of anti-minority harassment, includes targeted incidents against members of the Indian cricket team, itself. During the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021, Mohammed Shami, a standout performer from the recently concluded world cup, faced trolling for conceding runs while bowling against Pakistan. Similarly, in the Asia Cup 2022, Arshdeep Singh encountered similar online backlash for dropping a catch against Pakistan. These incidents underscore a troubling pattern of targeting players based on their religious identity, recurring even in the Indian team.

Despite facing adversity, Indian cricket players from minority groups have consistently delivered exemplary performances for the national team. Mohammed Shami, showcasing remarkable prowess, secured two Player of the Match awards for India in the seven victories that he was a part of, including a crucial knockout stage in the semi-finals. Additionally, Mohammed Siraj stands as the top-ranked bowler for India and ranks third globally. While efforts to denigrate players like Muhammad Rizwan were evident, Indian cricketers belonging to the same minority religions, such as Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, not only endured but propelled the team to the World Cup final, thereby challenging Hindutva with their outstanding contributions in cricket.