Study by Environment International finds an alarming number of toxic metals in tampons

The first ever study that researched the contents of tampons showed a distressing number of toxic metals found in the products.

A study published by a journal called Environment International showed that the testing of 30 different types of tampons from 14 leading tampon brands, including TAMPAX and Always, have shown traces of lead in their products. Alongside lead, the recently published results of the study have also shown traces of 16 other toxic metals were found to be present in considerable amounts, including arsenic and cadmium.

The study included both non-organic and organic tampon products, showing that organic tampons had less lead but more arsenic. It is important to note that there is no legal definition for ‘organic’ in the case of tampons, meaning there are limited regulations to be able to market the products as this. The tampon brands that were used in the study were found to be in stores in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe, including Greece. Though not specifically mentioned, many of these brands, such as Tampax, are also sold in Australian stores.

The concerns surrounding menstruating individuals’ health is high amongst both professionals and those who use the products. Concerns are high amongst professionals surrounding the health of those who menstruate and use these products. Major concerns with lead being present in every tampon tested comes from the long term issues that the metal causes to the body.

“Even low-level exposure to [lead] can result in neurobehavioral impacts in adults and children, including decreased cognitive function such as impaired attention, memory, and learning ability,” authors claimed in the publication.

Researchers, including University of California Berkeley School of Public Health postdoctoral scholar Jenni Shearston, advise that further research must take place to understand whether these traces of metal seep out of the tampons as any chemical or substance that enters the bloodstream from the vaginal area would not be filtered by the liver. The researchers also noted that, as the vaginal skin is more absorbent, the impact of these chemicals could be detrimental to a person’s health.

Shearston stated in an interview with Fast Company: “We definitely need more research on this severely understudied area, especially because millions of people could be affected.”