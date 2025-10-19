2025 SRC Elections wrapped

The results for the 98th Students’ Representative Council (SRC) are in and here are some nice charts for you to look at.

Turnout and Informals

Turnout climbed this year to 3,598 ballots issued. The 2024 Returning Officer’s Report uses the formal ballots cast in the Presidential race to judge historical rates of turnout stretching back to 2013, though obviously in years with uncontested Presidencies this is drawn from a different ballot.

From the 2013 to 2018 era, turnout as a percentage of enrolments averaged a fairly stable 12.24 per cent. COVID-19 and online voting disrupted this stability. The 2022 election, being the first in-person election since COVID-19, saw turnout tank to a record low of 4.68 per cent. Turnout has steadily climbed over the last three years, with this year’s turnout reaching 7.83 per cent (3,369 formal Presidential ballots cast, compared to an enrolment of approximately 43,000).

Category Ballot Returns Formal Ballots Informal Rate President 3,566 3,369 5.52 per cent Honi 3,544 2,660 24.94 per cent Council 3,566 3,376 5.33 per cent NUS 3,562 3,313 6.99 per cent

Presidential and Council ballot informals remained at roughly 5 per cent of ballots cast. Surprisingly, this year the informals for National Union of Student (NUS) ballots almost halved from 12.02 per cent to 6.99 per cent. Understandably, given that there has been no contested Honi elections since 2021 and considering the relative lack of Honi campaigners, one quarter of all Honi ballots cast were informal.

An interesting thing to note is that after the introduction of separate Above-The-Line (ATL) and Below-The-Line (BTL) ballots, there was a drastic drop in BTL Council ballots cast. This year only 39 BTL Council ballots were cast or 1.15 per cent of formal Council ballots cast. Comparatively, when there was no separation between ATL and BTL ballots, there were significantly more BTL ballots cast due to voters unintentionally voting for candidates below-the-line. When voters indicate preferences both above and below the lines, the BTL preferences take precedence over ATL preferences.

President

The best predictor for a Presidential candidate’s vote comes down to how many campaigners there are on the ground that are supporting said candidate and how motivated the campaigners are. President-Elect Grace Street (Grassroots) was supported by Grassroots, Socialist Alternative (SAlt), PENTA, and National Labor Students (NLS).

Street’s comfortable lead reflected in the exit poll from the first day to the rest of the election, resulting in her decisive victory. We in fact underpolled Street’s performance, likely due to shy SAlt and Penta voters.

Mop

This election looked more like a three-way race between Burn, Flash, and Informals (still erasing Mop).

There were more informals ballots cast than Flash ballots cast on Fisher Day Two, Fisher Day Three, Susan Wakil, and the Peter Nicol Russell booths. Informals and Flash ballots were tied at Manning and Jane Foss Russell on Day Two. Ooft. Like presidential ballots, the predictor for which ticket will win is typically the number of campaigners on the ground. Flash fielded no campaigners outside members of their ticket. While Burn had a more energetic campaign with campaigners not on their ticket, the overall Honi campaign was less visible than a presidential or council campaign.

NUS

The delegates to the NUS National Conference this year are, in order of election, Sally Liu (PENTA), Jasmine Al-Rawi (SAlt), Leo Moore (YCU), Bohao Zhang (PENTA), Shovan Bhattarai (SAlt), Lauren Finlayson (SAlt), and unsuccessful President candidate Sargun Saluja (NSWLS).

Compared to previous years, the Liberals did not contest for NUS delegates, instead choosing to preference the ‘IMPACT for NUS’ ticket.

PENTA chose to join the fray, securing two delegates to the NUS.

The NUS count proceeded fairly quickly, with six delegate spots elected by Sunday, 28th September. The last three candidates remaining in the race for the seventh delegate were Angus Dermody (Solidarity), Sargun Saluja (NSWLS), and Red Tilly (NLS). Dermody having the lowest vote share of the three by that point was eliminated. While Saluja had a higher vote than Tilly, should Solidarity had explicitly (no pun intended) preferenced NLS, they could have decided the fate of the seventh NUS delegate.

Council

A note on the efficiency of primary votes. To secure a seat on Council, a candidate must be either elected over quota, where the quota is determined by the following formula: [Ballots cast / Vacancies + 1] + 1. Alternatively, candidates that have votes under quota may still be elected to Council through preferences and/or other candidates being eliminated.

We calculated here the efficiency of each faction’s primary vote share by dividing the primary vote received by the number of seats gained by each faction.

There is a loose correlation between the number of seats gained and votes per seat gained, likely from seats gained by representatives elected over quota.

The obvious comparison we can draw is between Grassroots and Socialist Alternative, with Grassroot’s efficiency being higher than SAlt’s while gaining a similar number of seats. SAlt’s strategy hinged on determined campaigners being able to elect a majority of their candidates being elected over quota. Across their four tickets, seven of their eight councillors were elected over quota. Grassroots on the other hand opted for the strategy of running a greater quantity of tickets and using preferences to elect and keep their candidates from being eliminated. Only four of Grassroots’s seven councillors were elected over quota, with three of them coming from their Grassroots for SRC ticket which secured over three quotas.

However, the choice to run more tickets with clever preferencing does not always result in greater efficiency. PENTA, having run 15 tickets, was in fact the least efficient. Of course, nine of their 11 councillors were elected over quota which obviously puts a dent in the efficiency.

With notice for Reps-Elect given for the 29th November, there is likely to be an increased urgency in negotiations where factional headkickers and negotiators carve up the SRC Office Bearer (OB) positions.

22 councillors form a majority, enough to secure the paid positions of Vice-Presidents, General Secretaries, and Education Officers. Where there is more than one position to be elected, the proportional representation method with single transferable vote method is to be used.

This means that 30 councillors are required to secure every other non-autonomous OB position, as there are two positions that may be filled by up to four people. The vote of eight councillors is required to guarantee one general executive position, meaning the next threshold for a leading coalition to secure is 32 councillors to gain 4 general executives.

The pre-election bloc consisting of Grassroots, SAlt, PENTA, and NLS have secured 28 Councillors. As it stands, Honi does not believe there exists any configuration of the left bloc that is not led by Grassroots, SAlt, and PENTA, the three dominant factions on Council (26 seats).

There exists a near impossible configuration (that Honi understands a certain faction seems to have a delusion could exist) to form a majority of 24 where the united Labor factions are joined by Engineering for SRC and have done the impossible to convince PENTA to defect, something PENTA has no electoral incentive to do. It is Honi’s view that there is no path for this Labor-led configuration to reach a 30 or 32 councillor majority.

Hopefully this year’s negotiations will produce a deal signed well ahead of one hour into Reps-Elect.