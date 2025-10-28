There’s no place like the Bearded Tit.

“There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home.” She whispers as she clicks her scarlet heels thrice, igniting the magic that returns Dorothy back to her family. The echo of her voice rings clear in my head as we approach the end of October, 2025 — only, home in this context is the Bearded Tit of Redfern.

The beloved Tit of Redfern.

The Tit.

The Dyke Bar.

“A place for rebels and fluro beasts, where hard love and tender freaks rule.”

Home to some of the most intricate minds and queerest talents I have had the pleasure of witnessing in their natural cosmos. There, tangles of love are expressed freely, slick with passion and care for one another. There, in the booths that line one of many elaborately decorated walls, you can forget the world beyond the sky-clad hall and be present in the warmth of the neighbourhood queer bar.

“ I N M E M O R Y O F N O W ”

Now, in the intimacy of the backyard caravan, where we’re nestled on beanbags like chirping birds. Now, in the mischievous decor of the bathroom stalls, where we’ve drunkenly sat, confused by the conversational nature of the fellow pisser next door (only to realise it’s the sensual monologue of the sound art that plays from above and all around). Now, by the gentle hum of the fireplace, where we’ve admired the array of flyers, poems, and L word DVD sets that adorn the mantlepiece like a lesbian shrine. Now, upon the stage by the front window, where I’ve stood proudly and breathed in the community love this bar has built from the ground up.

“Brick by brick.” Johnny once said to me, “Joy built this place brick by brick and gave us a home.”

I think of the people when I think of the Tit. I haven’t lived long enough to have known them all, but those that I have met in my time at this home have been and will be forever held dearly in my heart. Johnny, who is like the gay uncle we’ve always needed in our lives, ran Queerbourhood every Wednesday and gave artists a platform to wholeheartedly honour their work. Meg, who is like the dyke uncle we’ve also always needed in our lives, ran Sad Dyke Sundays every Sunday and would capture the lez experience through black and white film. Auntie Wombat, our beautiful auntie who has kept us fed with the most enticing Asian fusion vegan food, and Ray, her butch cowboy, who has taken every order and always asks how we’re doing.

There is also Ce, the riddler of Inqueersition, a trivia night held every Tuesday. There is the magic of Sound Sorcery, a bi-monthly jazz jam for women and gender diverse baddies. There is the art of Fat Muses drawn under the many lamps of the Tit. There is a legacy of coming out DJs who have immersed the room in seas of sounds and scapes. There is Steegi’s delectable vegan pizzas. There is Imbi’s divinity and soul shifting. There is Kelly and Thom’s Late Night Queer Dance. There is Betty Grumble’s Thank You Body. There is the fashionable local who I talk with whenever I pass by the bar — he’s there every night and I envy him tenderly.

The list well and truly goes on, barely scratching at the surface of the community that has been built within these walls. Brick by brick, this home has stood for 11 glorious years, thanks to the love of Joy Ng.

To be loved

is to be seen.

I met Joy before I met the Bearded Tit. I was 16 at a panel talk, trying to impress my girlfriend with queer adult dialogue but failing to really focus on what was being said. My only memory of the talk was when Joy locked eyes with me as she talked of gaysians in community spaces — that singular moment changed everything about me.

To be seen

is to be loved.

The curation of the space that is the Bearded Tit is a result of the love Joy has poured into community, queerness, pride, and all. The fierce protection of the people is something that Joy and the team have always stood for, bringing to fruition a truly safe space for the queeros and POCs that very few places in Sydney have managed to do. The significance of this bar and the power behind its existence has never gone unnoticed, and its nonexistence will be felt by each and every one of us (‘you just had to be there’ is what we’ll be saying to the future generation) but by God, will we carry its memory in our loving. Joy is joy, manifest and eternal. Joy is who I want to be when I grow up; I knew this from the moment I saw her and she saw me.

Thank you, Bearded Tit, for everything.

There’s no place like the Bearded Tit.