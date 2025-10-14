A Love Letter to Language Learning

“Excuse me, girls, are you locals?”

My friend and I are surprised to be asked this, on the streets of Kyoto with Uniqlo shoulder bags and digital cameras in tow.

“It’s just… I cannot find my hotel… Can you help me?”

She has an accent that I can’t quite place. Nodding, I take the iPhone out of the woman’s hand.

Maps is being as confusing as ever. We rotate the phone back and forth in an attempt to determine which way is north.

Or, as the map writes, nord.

That’s when it clicks!

“Vous êtes Française?”

Are you French?

“Mais ouais! T’as une accente… mais tu parles le français?”

But of course! You have an accent… but you speak it?

“Pas beaucoup… mais j’essaye!”

Not very well… but I try!

J’essaye. I try. To expand my mind, to open a window, and let the breeze of the world beyond my tongue slip through.

If you had the option of only listening to one type of music for the rest of your life, you wouldn’t take it, right? Nor would you commit yourself to living in one house, or reading one genre of book.

So why would you limit yourself in a world of endless choice?

That’s how I feel about languages. They widen your mind and unlock new worlds that you never would’ve known.

I started learning Italian at five, Mandarin at six, French at eleven, and Spanish at eighteen. Each language has burned a mark on my life, and unleashed something new into my world.

Learning each language has given me new insights into my own language, the power of my words, and the privilege of speaking English.

In Europa è insolito di parlare una lingua sola. La maggior parte delle persone ne parla due o tre. Fa parte del loro mondo: interconnettività e relazioni.

In Europe, it’s unusual to speak only one language. The majority of people speak two or three. It’s a part of their world: interconnectivity and relationships.

Ogni volta che un europeo mi dice che il suo inglese è scarso, è comunque migliore del mio.

Anytime a European tells me that their English isn’t good, it’s better than my own.

It is an odd sensation in Australia, where most English speakers are perfectly content with their monolingualism. Most people, when setting sail on their Eurosummer adventures, learn a few key phrases.

Parlez-vous anglais? Dove si trova il Colosseo? ¿Puedo usar el baño, por favor?

Do you speak English? Where is the Colosseum? Can I please use the bathroom?

And they get away with it.

Native English speakers have a tendency to act as if their words are assumed knowledge wherever they go. They talk and act like they would in their own country, and are surprised or burdened when someone doesn’t understand them.

While English is treated as a global prerequisite to interaction, many have to battle to preserve their history, culture, and language.

Take, for example, Indigenous languages in Australia. With over 250 individual languages and 800 dialects, erasure from public life and education systems has undermined the capacity for intergenerational transmission.

I must acknowledge my privilege to indulge in language, that I can travel and converse and immerse myself in a culture. Some languages are easier to learn because of how they are built, and some are harder to learn because they have been stripped away by oppression.

There are, of course, nuggets of culture and experience to be garnered that struggle to cross linguistic borders. Whether that is unexpectedly befriending a Parisian woman in the heart of Kyoto, or trying to follow a family of Italians passionately recounting their days over the dinner table.

There is an indescribable freedom in being able to communicate with someone in their own language, making them feel valued and appreciated. Seeing the soft smile of a Nonna as she compliments your accent, or the nonchalance of a Parisian barista when they finally start responding to you in French.

You can experience the greats of storytelling and art in their native pen.

L’homme est né libre, et partout il est dans les fers…

Man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains…

But what really feels like flying, is when they all meet as one language. Your language. Unique, unspeakable, indescribable. A personal, imperfect method of communication with mismatched words and jumbled tenses.

La lingua di Siena. La langue de moi. Seulement la mienne.

Siena’s language. My language. All mine.

My language exists for its imperfections. It exists for every time my Italian teacher told me that she could hear my French accent. For every time I can’t remember the English for asciugamani (towels), or the Italian for après-midi, or the French pronunciation of bouteille (bottle, bottiglia, whatever).

Language is learning. It is connection. It is love.

Language is a key to hearts, minds, cultures and stories.

It is a key to the world you don’t yet know. To the world that you will only find if you dare explore.

Language is endless, imperfect, messy, and personal.

It’s yours. It’s mine. It’s everyone’s.

You are Schrödinger’s linguist. Dare to escape the box.