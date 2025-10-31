Adelaide Uni admits to $1.25 million wage theft

The University of Adelaide (AU) has disclosed wage theft of $1.25 million to 838 staff over a period of eight years, between March 2017 and May 2025.

This was discovered after AU increased its “auditing activities and monitoring of payments in response to the prevalence of underpayments in the sector”, according to a statement from the University.

Multiple wage theft incidents have been reported across Australia in the past year at the Australian National University, the University of Wollongong, the University of Melbourne, and Australian Catholic University, among others. Of these, AU reported one of the lowest underpayments.

Vice-Chancellor Peter Høj said in an email to staff on 25th September that the University “deeply regrets that the underpayments occurred and is remediating staff as quickly as possible”.

The wage theft means 838 staff members have been, on average, underpaid approximately $1,500 each. There are a total of 4,115 full-time staff at AU.

Høj said that this occurred because staff were “not paid the higher rates they were entitled to under the current enterprise agreement and/or predecessor agreements.

“The university notified the Fair Work Ombudsman about the underpayments and is continuing to keep the regulator informed about the remediation progress and the range of measures it has implemented.”

National Tertiary Education Union South Australia branch secretary Dr. Andrew Miller said this underpayment may well be “the tip of an iceberg”, as the audit is still in progress.

“It’s only going after certain elements of compliance with the enterprise agreement, so there could be more”.

Høj told the ABC that the university is “by and large doing the right thing by the vast majority of our staff”.

He described the underpayment as “a breakdown in systems, not a knowing action to underpay. I have seen absolutely no cases of people knowingly underpaying their colleagues.

“I’m not trying to run away from us having to do it better, but I am trying to explain that we need as a university and as a sector to make it simpler both for those who pay and for those who work for us to know exactly what their entitlements are.”

This incident occurred while AU is planning to merge with the University of South Australia, which is due to open on 1st January 2026.

Miller commented “We expect greater university governance … the least well-paid people in the university should not be short-changed.”

A senate inquiry into the quality of governance at Australian universities is ongoing. The inquiry is focusing on the following: