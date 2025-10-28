Adventures in the Culture Wars

Are identity politics, at least of the liberal and individualistic kind, a dead end for the left?

The right has been calling us virtue-signalers, wokies, and professional victims for a while, but now it seems the call is coming from inside the house.

Or rather, from Ash Sarkar, that darling of the UK left who went viral for correcting Piers Morgan when he accused her of supporting Barack Obama.

“I’m literally a communist you idiot!”

In Sarkar’s new book Minority Rule, she argues that “by making a virtue of marginalisation” the left has “made it impossible to build a mass movement capable of taking on extreme concentrations of wealth and power. Instead of uniting the minorities and the proletariat into an alliance of the oppressed,” she says, “the present-day left has pitted them against one another in an Olympics of victimhood.’ Sarkar recounts a panel at a left-wing convention where one speaker declared, to nods of approval, that “we should dismantle all our movements that aren’t majority people of colour”. With such a strategy in a country over 80 per cent white British, Sarkar writes: “we deserve to lose.”

Sarkar’s broader thesis is that fears of minority rule by a ‘nightmare for Sky News’ coalition of “ethnic minorities, graduates, and people who regularly drink frothy coffees” is serving to legitimise a real minority power grab, the largest in history, by barons and billionaires. That observation is not entirely new: Laverne Cox put it more pithily when she reminded Americans that they were “worried about the wrong 1 per cent” on The View earlier this year. Where Sarkar’s argument gets more novel, and arguably more interesting, is in her willingness for self-scrutiny, “I want to take criticisms of this movement [the left] seriously” she writes, “and not just because it’s the mark of a weak culture to hide from your own failings”.

Sarkar levels two criticisms at modern identity politics. First, it has made the left more divided and less politically effective, and second, by making a “secular religion of individual, subjective experience, we’ve unwittingly crafted a playbook of grievance for reactionaries to wield against us.”

Sarkar’s most powerful example for this latter argument is in regards to Palestine, where, she writes, the lived experience of Jewish people has been “weaponised by political actors” to stifle protest against the genocide going on in Gaza.

We have seen this on our own campus where, in response to the encampment and protests for Palestine last year — which often had Jewish people marching in them — the University imposed the Campus Access Policy (CAP), a draconian anti-protest policy that stirred even the typically conservative law school to pen an open letter outlining their concern that the CAP would “unreasonably limit freedoms.” Vice Chancellor Mark Scott, in a string of obsequious emails, outlined the CAP’s raison d’etre: the encampment’s “very presence” had caused a great number of people “distress”. In one email, the encampment materialises as the backdrop to a “rise in antisemitism” that Scott has “heard firsthand” from “Jewish staff, students, alumni and community.” Even in Scott’s closely edited officialese we can detect two things at work: one, the cynical deployment of a minority community to serve institutional ends, and two, the notion that ‘distress’ is a form of psychosocial harm from which people need protection. In this way, criticism of a foreign government gets blurred into antisemitism, and that gives the impetus for a crackdown on protest on campus that will extend beyond Israel/Palestine.

Guy Rundle, an Australian commentator, argues that the mobilisation of notions of “distress”, “offense” and “safety” to stifle protests is really the left’s own arguments coming home to roost. Rundle suggests that from the early 2010s a broad swathe of progressive academia has been advancing the notion that “words are a material act” that can do “violence” and that, therefore, speech can be not only confronting but actually “unsafe”. Such an idea, inherently opposed to open speech and inquiry, he argues, was always going to be vulnerable to being re-deployed by the powerful to shield themselves from critique.

Sarkar puts it even more plainly: “At some point we have got to admit that identity is a worse form of authority than truth. What people feel is important. But it’s not as important as a genocide, ethnic cleansing, or ongoing war crimes. It’s not as important as what’s actually happening.”

Sarkar is correct that, for young people, identity politics has become the framework through which contemporary politics is understood. The central questions now being not to do with specific causes and material reality, but rather “Who am I? Who are you? And which of us has the better claim to belong here?”

It is also worth noting that Ash Sarkar wrote this book, which burns with frustration at the left’s marginalization, whilst living under a (notionally) leftist government. Down here in the Antipodes we too live under Labor. Yet both here and in the UK you would be hard-pressed to find any self-respecting young leftist who feels that their views are represented by the government of the day. Of course, that is a reflection that the Labour/Labors of today have rather little to do with young leftists. Like children we are to be seen (trotting out our pointless little Labor preferences in inner-city Sydney) but not heard — especially not in a way that embarrasses your father!

So it must be said that whatever mild frustration I share with Sarkar at “left-liberals seduced by identity politics” it pales with the anger reserved for the toads that make up our political class. Just because it cannot be repeated enough, Murray Watts recently approved an extension to the Woodside North West Shelf gas project that will release some 6.1 billion tonnes of emissions over its lifetime. That is equivalent to ten years of Australia’s current nation-wide pollution. Overwhelmingly, it is the economic and political elite, not someone problematic in your tutorial, that proposes to make the rest of all our lives a living hell. Take us out Ash:

“When we are conscious of ourselves as a majority class, we can begin to take back all that was stolen from us – including our sense of comradeship with one another.”