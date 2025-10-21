After Life: Dissecting Death Rituals and Body Politics

When asked to imagine death, many writhe in familiar discomfort. An unwelcome thought, so inconceivable it is instantly ejected from the conscious mind.

But why is such a universal and frankly inevitable experience faced with such visceral rejection? Should we not find comfort in the fact that death is the one unifying force; to be experienced by everyone before you and all those to come?

Death has been the defining mystery of the human condition for the length of our existence. It underlies religion, war, ritual, purpose; the human condition. For what are we without an end? To know existence is finite and fleeting seems to invoke a practical yearning for immortality. Whether it be faith in an afterlife, having children carry on your DNA, longing to live on through memory and stories, inspire change so significant that it can’t be forgotten, Patrick Bateman-esque dedication to aesthetic anti-ageing rituals, self-optimising anti-seed oil diets and a bi-daily gym sesh, or perhaps injecting the blood of your own child to biologically rejuvenate your ageing cells like that American billionaire.

Of course, a healthy fear of death is evolutionarily essential. But to reject it outright, indicates, to me, a severe form of societal sickness. People cling desperately to their bodies, to manufactured permanence… cradling buckled skin and flabs that sink away with age… Trying desperately to claw a solid grip onto life as it slips — or at least scratch their mark into the world in the process to prove that at some point, they existed.

I recommend caution in this approach. To spend your days clawing at life could gouge it beyond recognition; a futile pursuit that will only hack away at the little time you have to experience it.

The (particularly atheist) West’s uneasy relationship with dying is fascinating, yet also considerably novel. This attitude is perhaps the product of: 1) our treatment of the physical remains themselves, and 2) a dualist perception of humans and nature.

Standard rituals of processing a corpse in Australia currently consist of two options: burial and cremation. Both initially appear to emulate the natural processes of decomposition, but practices have evolved alongside us to interrupt this cycle — emancipating ourselves from nature like an indignant child from their mother. Burial in Australia today costs approximately $9,400 on average. The body is first washed, disinfected, and bandaged into position for refrigeration in a mortuary until burial. The body is then dressed in largely synthetic make-ups, clothing, and coffins before being sealed, lowered, and contained at least 90cm deep. Embalming is standard practice in the US; a corpse is drained of all fluids before replacing them with a preservative formaldehyde-based solution. Perhaps this is a product of our need to endure — by encasing ourselves in impenetrable capsules to lie bathed in forever chemicals while the earth degrades around us.

Nature is not only removed from this process, but also damaged. Vast grids of sub-surface corpses leach embalming fluid and methane into the soil essentially poisons the surrounding environment and waterways. Furthermore, we are simply running out of space. Just as our cities grow and overcrowd, so too do our burial grounds. 19th-century Londoners infamously resorted to unearthing and reusing graves, stacking bodies upon bodies upon bodies, and haphazard backyard burial. This eventually led to mass-scale uprooting and relocating to the ‘magnificent seven’ cemeteries at the city’s outskirts; a solution which unfortunately only temporarily curbed the storage issue. Even Sydney’s housing crisis is extending beyond the mortal realm, with our public cemeteries expected to run out of space by 2032, despite only about 20 per cent of Australians choosing this route. An estimated 108 billion dead as opposed to 8 billion living leaves western burial simply beyond sustainable feasibility.

Cremation has less of an impact, but not by much. The process releases various toxic and combustible gases including mercury, with a single cremation releasing an estimated 400kg of CO² on average while using the same amount of energy as an average alive person does in a month. Cremation is common in Hindu and Buddhist cultures, but traditional methods practiced here have a far smaller environmental impact due to absence of high-powered machinery. In India, for example, Hindu cremation typically occurs on open-air wood pyres, burning multiple bodies at each ceremony. Like mechanical burials, however, the ash and smoke produced from burning remains harmful to the air and nearby waterways.

Observing modern traditions of death and burial in the West is symptomatic of a much deeper cultural deviation from the natural existence of life. The way we conceive of and handle death, and specifically burial, is symptomatic of the current state of the world as an increasingly hostile and synthetic environment to exist in. Here we arrive at the separatist device of anthropocentric ideological dualism. Dualism is one such framework through which life is perceived in non-Indigenous, particularly western, worldviews. This is the separatist belief that humans are distinct from the natural world; making it psychologically easier to devalue, harm, and exploit it, especially under the pretense of potential profit. The idea that the environment is an asset that can be owned, let alone bought and sold is relatively new, especially considering tens of thousands of years of Indigenous cultures have viewed humans and nature as one and part. First Nations Australians historically lived symbiotically with the natural environment — learning from and operating according to its complex and intricate details and rhythms. Humans and the land are understood as one body, intertwined in a reciprocal relationship described in Warlpiri language as ‘Ngurra-kurlu’ or ‘from Country’. To care for Country is to care for the community — a significant contrast to the Western one-way flow relationship with nature.

The ideological (and subsequently physical) separation of the natural and human worlds in the West have created a paradigm within which the commodification, destruction, and over-exploitation of nature is structurally normalised. Pillaging the planet has become a perfectly acceptable mode for ensuring the continuity and ‘success’ of civilization. In this world, humans are the superior organism and money is their God. Capitalism fosters a socially constructed system of faith devoted to material wealth, while the environment, without which no life could survive, has no inherent value outside of being commercialised. In an ecosystem where the sole objective is accumulating as much material wealth as possible, the next logical step is to immortalise yourself. For what’s the point of earning all this money if it will just slip through your fingers when death pulls you away? It is not in the nature of greed to surrender its assets, so the final obstacle for the elite is to defy the one inevitable law of nature.

Perhaps large-scale institutional devaluing of the natural world — that we, as categorical animals, are scientifically a part of and upon which all known life survives — is leading us further into the zoochosis-induced technological, materialistic hellscape of a society that everyone complains about. We are animals descending into the psychosis of the ones trapped in zoos: confined to a bizarre artificial enclosure of daily life under late-stage capitalism. We’re trying to fill the void of the earth from which we have essentially orphaned ourselves with machines and AI, but they will never sustain us. In a way, the body is no exception. In a profit-oriented society, the body becomes a tool to be exploited for maximum productivity. It is against corporate interest to recognise nature (and the body by extension) as more valuable than money.

“After all, the body is indeed the first ‘machine’ invented by capitalism” Alessandra Messadri, 2016

So how can we combat the ever-encroaching claws of capitalism trying to rip us away from our humanness? Perhaps we can begin the healing process through changing our burial rituals to rectify the philosophical and physical dissonance of modernity.

I propose that we could start from the (literal) ground-up. We physically return to what nature has always done. Composting.

Let the introduction of industrial scale eco-friendly body processing heal our severed souls. Return to nature, return to each other, return to the earth naked and content in a warm bed of soil.

I’m aware that the image of natural decomposition and everything it entails can be highly disconcerting. But, take a moment to interrogate why this is so. Is a physical return to earth not almost miraculous? Beautiful, even? It is potentially the only certain form of immortality: rebirth as new life. The ultimate expression of gratitude to earth — re-fertilising her soil with your body in exchange for all that has sustained it throughout a lifetime. Why do we insist on physically sealing ourselves off from the world for eternity when we can become one with all that came before us and all that remains to come.

Embrace the lifecycle of permanent impermanence: rejoin nature in death to rejoin it in life.