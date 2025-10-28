Anal Isn’t Everything

Historians will argue for centuries the day Will Winter lost his virginity. The exact moment, even, will be contentious.

They’ll debate whether the night I hold to be the night actually ‘counted’ as losing my v-card, in much the same way my friends, family, and total strangers will brazenly do in front of me. Often, my personal relationship to the encounter doesn’t matter.

Regardless of sexuality, political alignment, or age, I’ve heard voices from every side suggest that sex doesn’t qualify as virginity-taking unless it involves penetration. You can do hundreds of other things on the spectrum of sex, involving genitals or not, but that gosh darn label doesn’t fall away until something penile enters something hole-like. The discourse of virginity is tethered to that fundamental act.

That discourse haunts me. It haunted me for years that I didn’t have my first kiss till I was 21, let alone anything else. I felt people could smell it on me, the tragedy of the twentysomething who was still like the biblical Mary. Even now, with my warped timeline, I feel there’s something deeply unsettled and unrecoverable from that time. I wasn’t waiting out of some religious devotion or lack of desire, so fighting the ever-growing assumption as I got older that I was part of the elite crowd of non-virginal people felt more like an exercise in optics management than a genuine desire to share my truth.

When the over-confident straight person (or well-meaning queer person) asks me “are you a top or bottom?” they’re dislodging a bundle of baggage I don’t always feel comfortable disclosing or unpacking. The question assumes that I’ve engaged in either of those activities with enough regularity to prescribe to their ideology of pleasure. I suddenly need to define my relationship to sex with contingencies. Let’s also not pretend that people are making assumptions apolitically — by virtue of being feminine, I am constantly fighting the ‘bottom’ allegations, a title which does not cleanly correlate with my history.

So I sit with this question of whether people think I am or am not a virgin, and ponder why it matters to me so much. Virginity, historically, is ascribed to a sort of Abrahamic purity that holds much value to people of faith. In a secular context, however, I feel the rhetoric of virginity is one that holds status as to whether someone is ‘cool’, a different kind of doctrine. It scratches the part of my brain that was so desperate to be liked and respected in high school. I hate it.

The fundamental problem of modern virginity discourse is that the term is emotionally charged with undue shame, a supposed designation of who is and isn’t normative. It’s also prescriptive to a shallow logic of qualification.

Phallocentric conceptions of virginity are tired and unimaginative. Fundamentally, a definition of virginity which centres on penetration assumes a heteronormative hierarchy of insertive dominance, completely overlooking the continuum of sexual pleasure which occurs before said act. It’s a frustrating and shitty discourse, echoed across time through peer pressure and insecurity.

In heterosexual couplings, the conception of ‘real’ sex as occurring when a penis enters a vagina completely overlooks the many, many stages of intimacy which occur before this. It’s a common refrain that people, when having sex, will do “everything but penetration.” It’s this latitudinal thinking which abandons all other actions during intercourse as ‘foreplay’, dutifully demarcated as a prerequisite to the real sex. Even the temporal designation of ‘before penetration’ assumes a linearity which is blatantly untrue and absolutely not universal.

I’d extend the problematising of virginity to the imbalance of effort required for penetrative sex. To put it bluntly, it feels quite unfair that some people lose their virginity by sticking their junk in something (much like they would a pillow or a peach), whereas the other person is penetrated, an act which can be incredibly pleasurable, but also difficult without practice or experience. Those certainly don’t feel like equitable acts. The first time you have sex is already vulnerable; how can we expect it to be curious and joyful when both parties are pressured to reach a certain goal to make it ‘real’?

The most immediate complication to a phallocentric virginity is for lesbians, and/or sex between people with vaginas. Virginity remains an allegedly unconquerable summit by virtue of biology for people who don’t have sex with penises. For queer men, it raises questions as to whether people who ‘top’ qualify for the non-virginal committee in the same way as people who ‘bottom’. Many queer men identify as ‘sides’, engaging exclusively in non-penetrative modes of intimacy. How many times do they need to engage in non-penetrative sex before they can claim their title as sexually normative? Can they ever truly?

In short, there is a problem with virginity. If the term is saturated in problematic social meaning, what are we to do to fix this? Well, we could all agree that “losing your virginity” means being penetrated, and begin catching up on the backlog of straight boyfriends who are yet to be pegged by their partners. Or, we move that label into the hands of its owner, shaking the fog of ‘behindness’ and inadequacy that can cloud us so often, and let people self-define.

Safe, non-lineal desire and bodily exploration can and should be fundamental to the sexual experience. The assumption that penetrative sex, which is intimidating and vulnerable as an isolated act, is the first step for those gaining sexual experience is dangerous. It’s not desired nor possible for many individuals. It’s also a definition which is boring. Sex is exciting! The labels we use to describe it should be too.