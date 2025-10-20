APAN Report reveals alarming evidence of Anti-Palestinian racism in schools

The Australian Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) released a national report on 25th September, revealing evidence of a disturbing trend of anti-Palestinian racism across Australian primary and secondary schools.

The report analysed 84 testimonies from students, staff, and family members who claimed they had witnessed or experienced anti-Palestinian discrimination across Australian primary and secondary schools. The responses analysed in the report were submitted to APAN’s national register, which was created in 2024 in response to outcries of discrimination from the Palestinian diaspora following Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in late 2023.

The report’s findings from the collected testimonies were grouped into six categories. The first covered how schools purposefully suppressed and censored expression of Palestinian symbolism. The section included statements from a Palestinian educator who had been told by a principal to remove their keffiyeh, a traditional headdress worn by Palestinians, after an Israeli parent complained to the school that they were “offended” seeing it be worn. Another instance detailed a witness who saw an assistant principal ask a student to remove a Palestinian flag from their shoulders, despite there being no school policy that prohibited wearing national flags.

The report observed that the schools surveyed often selectively enforced censorship on areas of speech related to the Gaza genocide and Palestinian solidarity, that were otherwise unapplied to other international conflicts or national groups. The report warns that the double standards that this kind of vilification creates, poses a significant threat to the education sector.

Speaking to ABC News, report co-author Dr. Ryan Al-Natour said: “There is a huge contradiction happening here, whereby educational institutions are boasting about cultural diversity within Australian education, but at the same time, silencing those who want to speak out against … the genocide currently happening right now.”

The report also covered how anti-Palestinian sentiment at schools had led to increased levels of verbal and physical abuse directed at Palestinian students.

One example came from the testimony of a Palestinian parent, whose young child had reported that a Jewish student wearing an Israeli flag, had told them that they “can’t wait to help the IDF kill Palestinians in Gaza”. Another Palestinian student in Victoria was reportedly physically attacked by a Jewish student because they “spoke Arabic”. The offender alleged that the Palestinian student had been speaking Arabic in order to “piss them off”.

In light of the report’s findings, it made several pedagogical recommendations. One recommendation suggests that schools should stop employing “punitive disciplinary measures… against students and teachers who displayed symbols of Palestine solidarity”, and instead focus on facilitating discourse where Arab or Palestinian people are respected as “subject-matter authorities”.