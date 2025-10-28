Base, Superstructure, and Spin: Albanese’s Political Economy

Earlier this year, the Journal of Australian Political Economy (JAPE) published a special issue celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of a full undergraduate course in Political Economy (PE) at the University of Sydney (USyd). Under the heading “Voices of Former Students of Political Economy”, 18 PE graduates reflect on their experiences and career choices.Conveniently, the first of the alphabetically listed reflections is from former stupol Labor hack (and current Prime Minister) Anthony Albanese.

The editors state that the reflections on “university education, subsequent career choices and personal life experiences provide fascinating insights into why it all matters”. So what insight does Albanese’s passage provide? From an editorial perspective, the decision to include a reflection from one of the most powerful men in the country is obvious. However, the lack of editorial comment or analysis of this exceptional circumstance, or acknowledgement regarding the political context, betrays what I consider to be the very foundation of political economy. As a third-year PE student, I could not help but notice the missed opportunity.

In the required reading for my very first PE subject, disciplinary co-founder Frank Stilwell’s 2021 article The Future for Political Economy: Towards Unity in Diversity? provided a useful characterisation of the subject, which fundamentally shaped my understanding of the discipline:

“Political economy, as I understand it, challenges mainstream economics and offers alternative ways of understanding the nature, causes and consequences of economic activities. It draws from various currents of heterodox economic thought and cognate social sciences to analyse issues that affect the material wellbeing of people and the planet…Equity and sustainability are paramount considerations, broadening economists’ conventional economic concerns with efficiency and growth.”

In his contribution to the most recent JAPE issue, Stilwell states that “the presence of PE graduates ‘on the inside’ among the public servants preparing analyses and advice for Ministers is potentially the most significant channel of influence”. The PE buck stops at a PE graduate Prime Minister.

In his reflection, Albanese characterises PE as a “deeply practical” discipline wherein “you cannot hide weakness in your argument behind jargon… your ideas have to be capable of surviving contact with reality”. Let us, then, judge Albanese by his own standard and ask: how does PE fare in the hands of our nation’s Prime Minister? Does his rhetoric survive contact with reality?

From Solidarity to Silence

Albanese draws on this understanding of PE to argue that the “meaning and merit” of economics lies in its “impact on people”, to ensure that “more Australians have the right to aspire to a better life for themselves and their family”. He presents this as the rationale behind his government’s agenda, citing wage rises, tax cuts, and investment in essential services as evidence of these values in action.

As an early career politician, Albanese regularly used his platform to speak for the cause of the Palestinians. He attended protests, and co-founded the bipartisan Parliamentary Friends of Palestine. As he ascended the upper echelons of parliamentary power, he began to speak less and less of this friendship, and more of his new friends: the US and Israel. When asked in a 2024 press conference what he has “personally done to help end the conflict” in Gaza, Albanese explicitly denied Australian involvement in arms supply, stating “the truth is that Australia is not a participant in this conflict” and that Australia “does not provide weapons to Israel… going back five years, so… even before October 7”.

However, evidence obtained by Declassified Australia details numerous items exported to Israel since 7th October 2023. The government is splitting hairs, permitting exports of “parts and components for weapons and equipment that are being used in the genocide in Gaza”. The extensive 90-page list of exports to Israel includes thousands of goods such as ‘T 2000 UAVL transponders’ used in drones, ‘Steel plates’ supplied by Australian company Bisalloy for Israeli defence systems (Rafael) add-on armour, and even the ‘Smash Hopper,’ a light-weight machine gun described as a Remote Controlled Weapon Station. This is in addition to the revelation that F-35 fighter jet parts have been shipped directly to Israel as recently as September 2025.

In supporting Netanyahu’s genocidal attack on Palestinian people, Albanese’s call on PE in humanising economics becomes hollow. Australians ‘deserve better lives’ but Palestinian lives work under a different metric in his eyes. It is insulting to so belatedly recognise the State while assisting and arming its oppressors in a genocide, and then further having the indecency to lie about it. Albanese, as a PE graduate, is well placed to know exactly how he is deceiving the Australian people.

Tax Cuts for All

Albanese states that “responsible economic management” is about “building an economy that repays hardwork, nourishes aspiration and creates opportunity for all” and that this is why his government “has focused on cutting taxes for every taxpayer”.

At what point is equality enhanced by cutting taxes for all tax payers when the tax system is embedded in inequality? Populist references to ‘tax cuts for all’ fail to address the complex policy reform required to fix structural inequality. In this financial year, the richest 10 per cent of Australians will receive an estimated $21 billion in superannuation tax concessions. That’s more than is spent on childcare subsidies, on government-funded schools, or on the roughly $13.6 billion estimated to add dental care to Medicare.

Whilst beginning to address glaring superannuation wealth tax issues in its reform announcement this month, the government missed an opportunity to address structural inequality by introducing a tax on unrealised gains. The original proposal would have gone some way in disincentivising property ownership as a means of low risk wealth accumulation for high value superannuation portfolios by taxing unrealised gains on super balances above $3 million. Together with its failure to end negative gearing on investment property, the Albanese government has chosen to lock in property ownership as a primary instrument of wealth generation in Australia, rather than positioning secure housing as a right that hardworking Australians can reasonably attain.

If Albanese had a lifetime of HECs debt to repay for his PE education, then perhaps he would have taken its lessons more seriously.

Albanese says his government aims to “tackle cost of living pressures from every possible angle” while squandering opportunities to reduce wealth inequality such as this. His government did not win a landslide majority in the last election on a mandate of business as usual.

“Clean” Energy

Albanese also states that responsible economic management means “dealing with the challenges in front of us and meeting our obligations to the future”. He vaguely references investment in “clean energy” to give the impression of climate action while sidestepping the elephant in the room of Australia’s ongoing dependence on fossil fuels and its role as a major coal and gas exporter. Despite being elected in 2022 on a climate mandate, the Albanese government has made very little, if any, meaningful progress toward reducing Australia’s carbon footprint.

The Albanese government sets weak emissions reduction targets while approving 31 new fossil fuel projects since 2022 that are projected to emit 6.5 billion tonnes of carbon-equivalent over their lifetimes. Australia remains the third largest fossil fuel exporter, federal and state fossil-fuel subsidies have risen and multinational gas exporters continue to reap billions in largely untaxed export profits. Australia’s largest contribution to the climate crisis comes not from domestic consumption, but from exported fossil fuels, yet international accounting conveniently ignores these emissions, allowing the government to downplay its global responsibility.

Now, I’m no PE professor, but it seems to me that this is not responsible economic management. Albanese uses vaguely climate-friendly rhetoric to distract from his government’s deeply impractical short-term focused approach to the climate crisis. When it comes to meaningful climate action, the differences between Albanese and his Coalition predecessors are few and far between.

PE without courage is PR

I approached the PE Society for their perspective on the matter. They responded with a statement written by a collection of undergraduate and postgraduate PE students.

“We feel it was appropriate that such a notable past student as the Prime Minister should be featured among the reflections of past students.”

“The position of the Editors or the political economy discipline as a whole on the Albanese government’s policy directions does not impugn his perspective on the spirit, soul and function of political economy as a movement at the University.”

“While two paragraphs of spin for the ALP was to be expected, it is not welcome without critical introspection and, in our view, it detracted from otherwise thoughtful comments about the field.”

“Albanese’s reflection is composed of boilerplate platitudes to the discipline’s capacity as both an intellectual and political project, with which we do not strictly disagree, though it is expressed in an uncontroversial way which eschews the radical history and allegiance of the field.”

“Albanese is more appreciative of a political economy that produces propositions which support his personal political persuasions, rather than as a critical venture which can interrogate and dismantle the tacit deficiencies therein.”

“In the face of a horrific acceleration of the genocide in Palestine, which has been the subject of a great volume of excellent and necessary work in this very field spanning decades, the government led by Mr Albanese has been wholly dismissive of political economy’s insights and calls for action.”

The political state of the world and increasing corporatisation of universities makes the struggle to maintain PE more important than ever. In this climate, we must be careful who we choose to idolise. If PE at its peak looks like the version practised by our Prime Minister, the discipline reduced to rhetorical garnish for business-as-usual governance, then we must ask: where does PE go from here? Is the problem with the discipline itself, or with the man who claims its legacy? Political economy without courage is not critique but comfort; not praxis but PR.

The limitations of an Honi Soit-style analysis leave much to be desired. To that end, it may be worth JAPE inviting a collection of current PE students to write a critical academic response to the PM’s reflection in a future issue… here’s to 50 more years of PE.

The editors of JAPE were approached for comment.