Don’t you feel unsafe?

The narrowed eyes, the shake of a head: these were common reactions when I first started solo hiking in my late teens. People in my life were often anxious, even angry: How could you do that? What if something happens?

Along the South Coast in the chill of mid-Winter, I hadn’t seen anyone in days. I was well out of phone coverage, and I hadn’t yet bought the trusty satellite device I now rely on for out-of-the-way adventures. Deafening waves crashed against black rocky outcrops, the wind splitting the ocean into peaks of fragmented white. It was hours to safety in either direction by the time I reached the remote campsite, my bright red tent a solitary spark of colour amongst the darkening trees. I can still feel the thrill of that fear: nobody knew where I was, nobody was coming to save me if things went wrong.

For a moment, I felt unsafe. Then I felt powerful.

The solitary female hiker undercuts everything we are told as girls, from the minute we’re old enough to hear it. Sliding haphazardly down play equipment, leaving for the first high school party, texting friends in the Uber home from the city. Be careful. Stay safe.

Living in a woman’s body means you are constantly exposed to risk. Being “safe” means cautious calculations that are so everyday we forget how exhausting they are. Choosing not to change the way your body exists in the world — to not cover up or go home early or make the “safer” choice — makes you “reckless”, “dumb”, or “asking for it”. The danger resides in your own body, which has failed to make itself safe.

Here — here, in the solitary wild — there are no bathroom mirrors, no thinly-veiled comments from relatives, no shouts as you walk down the street. There is no sick feeling, wondering whether you said the wrong thing to the wrong man, whether you were “too friendly” or “too cold” in ways that will provoke. No wondering whether your fear is somehow showing through your beating chest, no fake phone calls or frantic text messages, no grabbing hands, no dead-eyed strangers’ stares.

My body, supposedly vulnerable, out in the open, is cocooned within a world that holds a place for it. When I wake in the cold of night to heavy silence and a deep, pulsing loneliness in the mountains, the sky patchworked with glimmering stars, I am experiencing my body unmediated, as my own. There is nobody else to protect me from the world. Yet here, my body transforms from the source of danger to the only thing that can keep me safe.

Instead of observing my own body like a predator in order to avoid predation, I feel it move freely. My legs propel me up cliff faces with speed, muscles, ligaments, and tendons all stretching and contracting in surprising harmony. My body is upright, bones straight and strong, pack secured on my hips. My ticking heart keeps time, my hands reaching out to feel the rush of a waterfall or clear branches from a trail. The intricate moving parts of my body combining, entirely right.

What does it mean to keep this body safe?

The entreaties of fearful mothers fade away: That skirt is too short. Get an Uber home. Don’t drink too much. Don’t talk to strangers. Be safe. Outside of that world, the focus shifts and re-shifts, a camera lens readjusting into clarity. Zoom out, and you are standing at the top of the tallest peaks, feeling like you could contain the whole of the world in your outstretched arms.

This is safety.

There are snakes, ticks, and broken bones, and a myriad of ways that things could go to shit. Alone, these risks are magnified. I have had mishaps; I have been in dangerous situations. Standing for hours in the dirt on the side of the Princes Highway trying to hitch a ride. Damp matches forcing me to eat cold-soaked food for days, no fire to warm me at night. Misjudging the depth of an inlet crossing in the freezing July cold. Whenever I tell these stories and hear I could never or I’d be too scared my reply comes, a little defensive, but certain.

In a world where I cannot protect my own body, this is the safest place I could be.