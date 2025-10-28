Between the Self and Everyone Else

There is so much noise in the world. I’m always unsure of my choices; whether I’m picking the right voice to listen to. I let my body feel and tell me what it wants, and thus, what it wants become the interests I align myself with. Writing makes me feel human in a good way. Reading makes me feel bigger than I am. The boy I like reduces me to my basest emotions, stripped off every clutch of sanity, and yet still I wonder: is it really his fault?

Like most people, I forget where I exist.

So I think of it like this: dinner time at home, particularly the tense air right after my parents argued. My mom heated up the food in silent anger. My dad joked around with me and my sister, as if everything was normal. I would attempt to have a conversation with my mother and get carelessly pushed away. And I thought, god, I wish she was more logical. I wish she could be greater; handle things better; be kinder; be smarter about her actions. And I knew that I was not like her; I was guided by reason and just the right amount of emotion and I wouldn’t let a man plunge me into anger like this and I wouldn’t let tiny things dictate my being.

And then I remember this: dinner time at my apartment, particularly the tense air right after I fight with my boyfriend. He leaves when I get difficult, like he always does. And I lay there on my bed, scarfing down tears of rage, too volatile to cook, to eat, to just be in peace.

I become my mother without ever realising it.

*

There is so much noise on my phone, and I consider myself above it all. My short-fetched clarity over the unattainable, contradictory digital checklist of what life should look like places me at a perplexing crossroads: to fuck it all and go with the flow, be herded in with the rest of the world and hope to find some semblance of satisfaction in life, or to possibly become Sisyphus, rolling my quest for enlightenment up that hill for what might actually be forever, die doing it.

So I think of it like this: once upon a time, my own mind was the loudest, capable of drowning out everything else in the world. It was my life, spent freely as myself, in my room, interacting with my thoughts and minimally with people who would either proudly reflect them back to me or forgo depth to play their part. I was special, and I fancied myself kind despite the belief that I was simply better than everyone else. Live and let live. If they don’t want to be here, I can’t do anything about it.

Some people are just better at thinking, doing, feeling, living, and I was so clearly one of them.

Some people are just better.

And then I remember this: the day my heart broke for the first time. I stopped speaking but the algorithm heard me anyways. Scrolling through limitless, short-form posts with one-sentence captions and taylor swift playing in the background, summarising exactly what I felt. Suddenly, I realised, I was just like everyone else who had their heart broken at eighteen. All that rage, all that sadness, all the words of all the paragraphs I wrote in my journal, all the ways I reiterated that story to my friends, all the moments I tried to push myself away from the slump I knew was looming over me. The chasm between my carefully contrived logical superiority was bridged over effortlessly by the universality of human emotion.

*

Now, it’s impossible to forget where I exist.

My experiences are my own to feel, to be proud of and to regret, but they will never strip me of that shared human pathetic, just like they will never free me of ego. I do not live in this world alone. I am not the sole person who feels the artificiality and doesn’t know what to do with it. Just like the earth, its land, its water, and its air, I also share the expectations I grow up with, the supposed truth of loneliness, what I find valuable, what I aspire to be, and what I dream of.

It trickles down to me: you cannot escape love; you cannot escape breathlessness; you cannot escape being a woman; you cannot escape being a human. There is so much noise in the world, and I am that noise for someone else. I am just like my mother and yet entirely different.

I am who I am not despite the rest of the world, but because of the rest of the world.