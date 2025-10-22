Boys’ Club Points to Bigger Issues in Sydney Queer Scene

A new club will be opening on Oxford Street this summer. The club, announced as PINK PONY, will be brought to us by Kevin Du-Val, “founding father” of iconic queer venue Palms on Oxford. Du-Val was labeled as such in a now-deleted Instagram post addressed to “Boys”, which set out the new club’s vision: “PINK PONY is created specifically for 18-35 (state of mind) Gay men.” This attracted criticism and confusion, as the venue was clearly named after the song Pink Pony Club by lesbian popstar Chappell Roan, yet appeared to aim for a more exclusionary door policy than Palms or many other Oxford Street clubs.

Despite Michael Lewis, CEO of the venue’s parent company Tuloch, claiming the response has been “overwhelmingly positive”, the venue has since decided to change its name. Their Instagram account has since deleted all of its former posts, changed its username to @new.name.coming for a few days, before recently landing on TRIBE @ 231. ‘Tribe’ is a word commonly used on Grindr and in the broader gay male space, denoting social and aesthetic groupings of gay men such as twink or bear.

Speaking to Gay Sydney News, Du-Val stated: “If the gay boys don’t feel comfortable anymore, they stop coming, and then of course the more they stop coming, the more it shifts in the other direction… [venues have] been caught in that trap of chasing revenue at any cost and not controlling their door or trying to filter their patrons…”

The venue will be explicitly targeted toward gay men, with Du-Val clearing up the nonexistent debate around the sexuality of the men who are the target audience.

There is no controversy about this being a queer bar, or about the prioritising of queer men over straight men. There are valid criticisms coming from many corners of the community around a queer space that is “unashamedly” for men, particularly one for which an ideal clientele is “90 per cent plus” gay men, and even mentions “legal hurdles… in terms of how much we can vet the crowd.” Businesses may refuse entry to anyone as long as they do not breach anti-discrimination laws, and this statement is an allusion to enforcing an exclusionary door policy. This view of the ideal crowd is pushed to the ridiculous when such a venue is named after a popular song by a famous lesbian, about herself finding community and acceptance in a nightlife space that welcomes all genders and orientations. The backtracking of the name, in conjunction with the comments by the leaders of the venue, does not display an acknowledgment of this but rather an attempt to mitigate bad press.

Sydney-based drag queen Ashley Madison recently posted a video discussing their work as the designer of the club’s original logo, a pink and blue pony. Madison stated “as soon as they posted their exclusive demographic online… I said, look, I can’t be a part of this… if you post an apology and commit to some change then I’ll consider moving forward with working with you… and they said, unfortunately, they were not willing to apologise for their target demographic.” Madison went on to say, “I would love to work for places that support our entire community.”

Venue management have since issued an apology and committed to a “renewed and broadened perspective” where “all members of our community are welcome”, despite stating to Madison they would not do either of these things. The apology is a step in the right direction, however there is reason to doubt their commitment to considered and meaningful change. Backtracking on the name and issuing a formal apology were clearly actions they did not want to take, but became their only options if they wanted the club to have a viable financial future. The new name is clearly a reference to the gay male patronage they wish to prioritise. Comments are turned off on the apology post.

The apology stated that the name ‘Pink Pony’ was an error “given Chappell Roan’s well deserved reverence among queer Women”, not quite hitting the nail on the head — Chappell Roan is a lesbian and the song is about a lesbian finding community in queer clubs. Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have large fanbases of queer women, but there would not have been comparable uproar if the club was named Wildest Dreams or Break Free; though there may have been some confusion due to the remaining fact that naming a club for men after a song by a woman is a perplexing move. The apology went on to state “our nomination of a preferred mix [of patrons] was tone deaf and hurtful”. Over 90 per cent of one identity is not a mix, but rather a monopoly. The final sentence of the apology promised “sensitivity towards the views and needs of our wider community.” This again frames gay men as the centre of the queer community, and other identities as an extended or wider part of the community.

Community concerns have long been raised regarding the diminishing amount of permanent spaces for queer women in Sydney, particularly with The Bearded Tit soon shutting its doors. Birdcage is a lesbian & queer night held at the Bank Hotel in Newtown, but only on Wednesdays and only in the upstairs bar. Junipero is a lesbian, queer, and nonbinary party held once a month in different locations. Butch Club is held semi-regularly at Darling Nikkis in St Peter’s.

One would be hard-pressed to say that, today, Sydney has any lesbian bars at all. It is in this context that yet another bar on Oxford Street catered to gay men opens its doors, looking to be even more stringent in its male focus, with a name that appeared almost to mock the very idea of a lesbian bar. For many, this new club is a symbol of the ways in which the patriarchy continues to reach into the queer community. In nightlife spaces, but also in corporate, political, and social mobility, white cis masculine gay men experience undoubtable privilege compared to other segments of the queer community. Hegemonic masculinity still exists in queer spaces. Even when this is brought up by more marginalised community members, there is often no acknowledgment or action taken by those who benefit from it.

Du-Val, now 80 years old, has a long history of doing good work in the gay nightlife space. Palms has been an iconic gay venue since the 1970s, a venue myself and many other queer women and nonbinary people have felt welcomed into. In the 1970s, Du-Val’s current perspectives would have perhaps been seen as timely and important. Now, it’s important Du-Val and the venue team hear the community’s concerns and genuinely strive to develop this new space as an inclusive one; a space befitting our current times. This piece is not designed to attack the venue management or their new club, but point out how far the community still has to go in terms of addressing systemic issues that privilege some members over others.

Aoife Brazil, a nonbinary academic who recently spoke at a UTS architecture panel titled Pride in Practice, commented: “First of all, I question the place of gender based exclusivity in contemporary Sydney as a model that seems regressive. There is and always has been in Sydney’s Gay district an overrepresentation of spaces oriented towards a white/cis/gay/male market. Queer people outside this pathology are either, as in this case explicitly excluded, or alienated. A fair amount of work has been done to change the language around Oxford Street to encompass all queer people and expressions, but the work for progression and inclusion has not tackled the structural reasons for the skewed demographic. Without the space to do so, queer people cannot participate in the creation of culture within what is, by name, their own district.”

Miranda Michalowski, award-winning queer playwright, stated: “As a queer woman, I find this a pretty disappointing and exclusive move. Not only is it overtly misogynistic, but it will also just inevitably lead to transphobia at the door, as there’s no way to categorically say on sight who is and isn’t a gay man. At a time of rising transphobia — and at a time when we’re losing historic and inclusive queer venues like The Bookshop [Darlinghurst] and The Bearded Tit — this just feels like a shame. I don’t think queer spaces should work on a logic of exclusion.”

Will Winter, queer man and Honi editor, added: “We need more spaces for all of the queer community, we need more spaces that aren’t segregated as hell. Birdcage is lesbian and nonbinary focused, but they’re chill with queer men being in the space who are clearly sensitive and respectful to the space, and that’s just all agreed upon in a community sense. Gay male spaces don’t really do that. Just changing the name is not really addressing the issues people have with the space.”

Butch Club regular Jimmy had this to say about the new venue: “Bitches be crazy.”

We can only hope the public apology represents just a small fraction of the rethinking process for the venue’s new vision. The communitywide uproar does point to a widespread acknowledgement that queer nightlife has to change, and that we will continue to fight for the rights of the whole queer community together.