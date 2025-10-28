Brown Noise

مجھے ہوئی نہ خبر/ I didn’t even get a hint

Being a little shit comes naturally to most Year 10s. Following the Astroworld Concert, I decided to go up to a classmate, who had made Travis Scott a part of his personality, to ask him his thoughts.

“F*** Off Zayed, go listen to your bollywood bhangra music.”



Ironically he was also South Asian.

Slightly bemused (more offended than I’ll admit), I sat back down and plugged in my headphones, Eminem’s Venom tinnily leaking out for those around me to hear. Strangely, however, I found myself humming a certain tune I remembered from late night drives many moons ago.

چوری چوری چُپ چُپ کر/ Secretly and silently

The second lockdown was incredibly boring. Rather than some sort of productivity, I chose to perfect the art of bedrotting and movie piracy. I had exhausted every Star Wars movie and all 15 seasons of Doctor Who.

Almost instinctively, my mind drifted to the “Bollywood Bhangra” comment as curiosity pulled me into the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. I expected clichés, melodrama, and dance sequences that made no sense. I found all of that. But strangely the music was something else entirely. It didn’t just accompany the story; it was the story. Throughout, there was a sense of complexity. The music was awash with instruments which sounded exotic but eerily familiar. Unfortunately, though likely through voluntary omission, my grasp of Urdu was similar to that of a preschooler. Even then, the strings of the sitaars, whine of the pungi, and beat of the tabla blended with lyrical microtones to create layered emotions reverberating through my mind.

Having grown up in a house where music was “noise” and a distraction from academic success, I hesitated to share this new fascination. Yet, much to the irritation of my family, I do have an inclination to fill silence with a blend of whistling and “buffalo-like” singing. With my parents, this quickly led to conversations about old cassettes of Bollywood songs being played in car drives, evolving into discussions of spirituality of Sufi Qawalli music and metaphorical social commentary interwoven through music.

کب پیار کی پہلی نظر ہائے/ When did the first sight of love

Exploring Hindustani music drew me deeper into its world. It carries an emotional and philosophical density with extraordinary range and intention.

My gateway to South Asian music was pop-like filmi music. The foundation of every bollywood movie, its highly commercialised nature reminded me of nearly every other song I had heard. However, despite this it seemed to reveal a sense of greater purpose. The songs, despite being written and sung in India, would use Urdu and Farsi, despite their foreign nature in an increasingly xenophobic society. Representing a temporary departure from cultural conflict, the nuanced words and poetic phrases provided hope for pluralism and unity in a divided region. Movies like Veer-Zaara and Mughal-e-Azam use music to democratise social commentary and esteem love and unity amongst fractured groups.

However, I became more intrigued with what lay beyond the modern mainstream. Finding Qawalli music was simply searching for the roots of filmi music, yet it was different. The music comes from Sufi traditions that see music as a path toward divine union. Ishq was what they sought: Longing. It could be both romantic or divine. Yearning is reflected through repetition, call-and-response, and rising crescendos, evoking a sense of transcendence and peace. However, this yearning for union goes beyond its literal purpose. Once again, in a show of solidarity, artists such as the Fateh Ali Khans sing qawals, ghazals, and bhajans from different cultures. In essence, demonstrating how in the Subcontinent, music can go beyond ethno-religious divide.

لے گئی لے گیی، دل لے گئی لے گیی / Took away, took my heart away

I no longer try to hide the inevitable listing of Indian artists on my Spotify Wrapped. My siblings cringe in embarrassment as I serenade the general populace with my rendition of Chammak Challo at the park and in restaurants. During attempted lock-ins, I blast songs, dubbed “temple music” by my friends, through my headphones.

To this day, I sometimes claim to be a “coconut”, and in many aspects, I am. If Edward Said was to analyse my initial foray to subcontinental music, he would probably validly critique it as a modern form of Orientalism. However, it seems that the “Bollywood-Bhangra” comment gave me something new. I am no longer scared of brown noise.