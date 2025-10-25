Calamity Jane: A Delightfully Queer, Subversive Night at the Saloon

A gun-toting, mythology laden, questionably bisexual lady walks into a bar. It’s a calamity.

It’s a classic joke come to life on the stage of the Sydney Opera House Studio for Calamity Jane, the rip-roaring Western musical delight adored by Australian audiences. Transformed into ‘The Golden Garter’ saloon, the Studio is a wide open plain of round tables and tight walkways, beautiful strung fairy lights creating a delightfully intimate space for the retelling of the American outback classic.

Audiences afraid of interaction, beware: this is no show for an uptight crowd. At every point, the nine-person cast are littered around the room, dancing on tables and kissing bald heads and chatting up many a fine young thing. After welcoming us into the room, the effortlessly charming Susan (Victoria Falconer) and paternally grounded bar-owner Henry Miller (Phillip Lowe) open the show, directly addressing the ‘patrons’ of the venue to put away their photo-taking devices. From the surround-sound opening number The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away!), in which all the cast members pace and sing amidst the audience while slapping their thighs, the audience is hoisted into the small town sensibilities of the town of Deadwood.

The show is a warping of the classic Doris Day musical, an anachronistic reimagining full of earnest Americanisms around loyalty and brazenness, and a healthy dash of cynicism as to the current administration. It’s an incredibly acoustic show, held down by a single piano player on-stage and a suite of strong, hammy vocal performances. Without the heavy bass boost so distinct in the modern musical, there’s a real charm to the music. The ensemble is incredibly precise: a wonderfully cast array of local types and cowboys who wear their hearts on their sleeves and shoot before thinking.

Susan is an absolute scene-stealer, played with aplomb by Falconer. Her effortless whimsy and sordid humour is perfectly balanced with necessary narrative-pushing and candour. I was also enamoured by Ryan Gonzalez, who begins the show as a non-descript cowboy and takes a turn as city performer Francis Fryer, introducing themself to the saloon with he/they pronouns. Accidentally hired by Miller thinking they were a similarly-named female performer, Fryer is a consistently refreshing presence throughout, just enough of an outsider but still finding home in the little town of Deadwood. Gonzalez is timely, lively, and grounded in their performance — and is also absolutely dashing in a dress.

The heart of it all is the titular character herself, the one and only Calamity. Billie Palin is phenomenal in the role, an absolute sharpshooter of wit and charisma, full of brazen passion and a deep sense of justice to the point of reckless abandon. From the moment Palin shouts “hello” from the balcony, welcoming Calamity home, she is enchantingly honest and endearing as character and performer. She’s also quick on her feet: at one point the doors shuddered loudly, to which Palin yelled “doors closed for seagulls”, a witty but haunting moment as, moments before the show, a seagull swooped my burger and ate the bun.

The moment Jane returns from Chicago, clambers onto wooden boxes under the prize chandelier, and begins recounting her (possibly falsified) tales of flying in from The Windy City, it truly feels as if Palin is right where she belongs. Palin is playing as an alternate in every Tuesday performance for the run of Calamity Jane. After breaking in the role for the past decade, Virginia Gay has passed the torch to an incredibly worthy suitor, whose first performance was infused with such strong sensibilities you’d think she was born wearing a cowboy hat and britches.

The musical showstopper of the production is The Black Hills of Dakota, a full-cast rendition of the ballad complete with a violin, harmonica, and accordion. The simplistic direction here at the hand of director Richard Carroll is incredibly lived-in and tender. The triumphant ascension of the song, from Palin wistfully kicking her legs on-stage to the eventual back-lighting of the entire cast, makes it an incredibly heart-warming ode to the place these characters call home. Kala Gare is phenomenal in her multiple roles, but her soaring, profound vocals take a real shine in this number.

In the queer interpolation of A Woman’s Touch which opens the second act, Gare’s warm and enriching femme giddiness is masterfully counterbalanced with Palin’s butch and transgressive personality. The number is stuffed with the sort of delicate touches and attempts at proximity every queer person knows as part of first finding themselves. Even with the inevitable bombardment of heterosexual weddings the story is renowned for ending on, these whispers linger. It’s, as Virginia Gay herself puts it, a “queer coda”, leaving the door ajar for the queer potentialities of this little town and at the gender subversive heart of Calamity’s real history.

Jane, despite her toughness, is akin to a toddler at times, zealous enthusiasm transfused into aggressive bell-ringing and quick-fired threats at those who doubt her larrikan capabilities. You get the sense that Jane is deeply respected but not necessarily befriended by the people in Deadwood at the start of the play, which explains her teenage infatuations with the coolest guys in town and flippant heartbreak when the reality of romance finally sets in. But for a night, we get to be her friends. We get to sit in a saloon and have Joe the barman pour us a drink, Susan sing us a song, and hear about the latest exploits of our good friend Calamity. It’s classic theatre at its finest.

Calamity Jane is playing at the Sydney Opera House until the 16th November.