    Sunday, October 19

    Camelia On the Pavement: For Cherie.

    Camelia on the pavement, now isn’t that strange?
    By Women's Honi 2025 1 Min Read

    Camelia on the pavement,

    Its funny how your mind set changes

    Camelia on the pavement,  now isn’t that strange?

    It’s like a sign or a message from the sky above

    It’s like a dream that you’ve been dreaming of

    It’s like the crush that you’ve been crushing on

    It’s like the hug from the arms of a loved one

    It shows you care, and that they’re always there

    Camelia on the pavement,

    It’s funny how your mind set changes

    Camelia on the pavement,  now isn’t that strange?

    It’s like a sign or a message from the sky above

    It’s like a dream that you’ve been dreaming of

    It’s like the lion pose in the Morning sun

    It’s like the hug from the arms of a loved one

    It’s like the world that you’ve been counting on

    Shows it’s care, and that there always there

    Camelia on the pavement,

    It’s funny how the bad gets better

    It’s funny how your mind set changes

    King Rosella on the terrace

    Camelia on the pavement,  

    Unnoticed then, But noticed now

    And mum’s meets mine in David’s Handmade vase

    Camelia on the pavement,  

    Now isn’t that strange?

