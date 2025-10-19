Camelia On the Pavement: For Cherie.

Camelia on the pavement,
Its funny how your mind set changes
Camelia on the pavement, now isn’t that strange?
It’s like a sign or a message from the sky above
It’s like a dream that you’ve been dreaming of
It’s like the crush that you’ve been crushing on
It’s like the hug from the arms of a loved one
It shows you care, and that they’re always there
Camelia on the pavement,
It’s funny how your mind set changes
Camelia on the pavement, now isn’t that strange?
It’s like a sign or a message from the sky above
It’s like a dream that you’ve been dreaming of
It’s like the lion pose in the Morning sun
It’s like the hug from the arms of a loved one
It’s like the world that you’ve been counting on
Shows it’s care, and that there always there
Camelia on the pavement,
It’s funny how the bad gets better
It’s funny how your mind set changes
King Rosella on the terrace
Camelia on the pavement,
Unnoticed then, But noticed now
And mum’s meets mine in David’s Handmade vase
Camelia on the pavement,
Now isn’t that strange?