Camelia On the Pavement: For Cherie.

Camelia on the pavement,

Its funny how your mind set changes

Camelia on the pavement, now isn’t that strange?

It’s like a sign or a message from the sky above

It’s like a dream that you’ve been dreaming of

It’s like the crush that you’ve been crushing on

It’s like the hug from the arms of a loved one

It shows you care, and that they’re always there

Camelia on the pavement,

It’s funny how your mind set changes

Camelia on the pavement, now isn’t that strange?

It’s like a sign or a message from the sky above

It’s like a dream that you’ve been dreaming of

It’s like the lion pose in the Morning sun

It’s like the hug from the arms of a loved one

It’s like the world that you’ve been counting on

Shows it’s care, and that there always there

Camelia on the pavement,

It’s funny how the bad gets better

It’s funny how your mind set changes

King Rosella on the terrace

Camelia on the pavement,

Unnoticed then, But noticed now

And mum’s meets mine in David’s Handmade vase

Camelia on the pavement,

Now isn’t that strange?