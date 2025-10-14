“Cantonese is a Dying Lan—” SHUT UP!

It’s a Monday night in Sydney’s Chinatown, and as I walk up toward the historic sandstone building that will soon house the Museum of Chinese in Australia (MOCA), I find myself stepping into a cultural revival. The corner of George and Hay Street is alive tonight. Not with traffic or tourists, but with tiles clacking and laughter rising from a pop-up mahjong night hosted by Soul of Chinatown. The non-profit group has temporarily transformed MOCA into a lively celebration of Chinese Australian heritage. Inside, a small tower of instant noodles guards one corner; a pineapple bun station offers comfort and nostalgia in equal measure. At the heart of it all are Soul’s founders Kevin, Hayden, and Peter, welcoming guests like old friends. Square green tables fill the room, inviting both seasoned pros and newcomers. I take a seat at a beginners’ table, ready to play my very first real game of Hong Kong-style mahjong.

Acknowledging Hong Kong Cultural Erasure

Five years have passed since the 2020 enforcement of the National Security Law that has marked a halt in the democratic freedoms of Hong Kongers. It’s been even longer since China’s underhanded stripping of our culture. Beijing’s goal to absorb and unify it as ‘just another Chinese city’ has meant Hong Kong’s unique culture is their greatest threat. No cultural identity, no political differences. And China has been moving fast. Visual identity, history, and the Cantonese language representative of Hong Kong has been systematically erased. But it’s not the end of Hong Kong culture. Instead, with deliberate action, it can blossom a new chapter of cultural preservation. How?

Kill the negative attitude.

‘Self-fulfilling prophecy’ is a very real psychological and sociological phenomenon. Many Hong Kongers grieve the cultural erasure stemming from the heart of their city. This itself is not the issue, but an infestation of negative phrases has taken advantage of it. You often hear people say “Cantonese is a dying language” or “Hong Kong has completely changed; our culture is gone.” These are valid fears, but continuously repeating them risks solidifying them as truth, starting with psychological impact.

Growing up as an Australian born Chinese with Hong Kong heritage, I’ve always wanted to strengthen my Cantonese. Like many other parents, my father often rebuked, “There’s no point in learning Cantonese anymore, you should learn Mandarin for business instead.” This attitude teaches younger generations that our own culture is not worth a future. Parents and children feel that it is pointless to invest in something already considered ‘doomed’. We can’t blame the parents whose concerns stem from real world pressures of economic opportunity and financial instability. Instead, the wildfire spread is likely caused by the ‘illusion of truth effect’ occurring when the repetition of a phrase increases the likelihood that it is perceived to be true. Without realising the harm, people unknowingly feed into misinformation, spreading it further.

Despite being the 20th most spoken language in the world above Italian, Korean, Vietnamese, and Punjabi, the prophecy begins to fulfill itself. There is a lack of research and education available for those wanting to learn spoken and written (Traditional Chinese) Cantonese. It is a language that preserves culture, history, and the unique perspective of a people, in this case Hong Kongers. To save it, we must learn to value and invest in it. Change starts with breaking the negative cycle. Self-devaluating speech has been hurting our cultural identity for generations; I’m calling it out, retelling our historic narrative, and debunking these phrases altogether.

History Repeating Itself

As Hong Kong citizens mass migrate overseas and culturally significant establishments are shut down, you might believe that the culture is lost. But perhaps I can remind you of the uprising in Hong Kong’s iconic visual identity surfacing in cities all over the world.

We’ve seen this all before. Following the Gold Rush in the 1800s, Mao Ze Dong’s manmade famine of the 1950s and 60s, the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, Britain’s 97’ handover of Hong Kong to China, and, most recently, Beijing’s 2019 takeover of Hong Kong’s political autonomy, Southern Chinese have contributed to mass migration in response to these events and set up new communities in pockets all over the globe.

You’ll recognise them as the original Cantonese-run Chinatowns still surviving today in cities like Sydney, Vancouver, San Francisco, London, and New York. They have thrived against all odds:notably racial violence, the White Australia Policy, and other deliberate forms of harassment attempting to tear down our small minority communities. Yet Chinatowns have flourished, retaining our tongue and cultural values for generations.

The idea that Hong Kong culture has collapsed seems unlikely. Instead it has spread with global power and interest. Kill the uneducated phrases and share something that acknowledges our resilience.

But Are the Phrases True?

Is the culture and language really dying? Over eighty million people speak Cantonese worldwide, ranking fifth among the three hundred languages spoken nationally. It’s hardly something to mourn over. Linguistically, Cantonese isn’t considered endangered by any standard. It doesn’t appear on UNESCO’s four levels of language endangerment, and with a growing number of younger speakers outside of Hong Kong, it remains a living, evolving language. It only takes a committed few to document, teach, and preserve a language.

Since 2016, in the wake of political upheaval in Hong Kong, there has been a resurgence of Cantonese cultural expression in diaspora communities. Sydney’s restaurants alone are a case study in cultural revitalisation:

Kowloon Cafe features a life-sized ding ding tram in Eastwood and an imported minibus in Burwood.

Hong Kong Street Food boasts an entire Mong Kok MTR station-themed interior in Rhodes. They also recreate Ocean Park nostalgia complete with cable cars and rollercoaster décor seating in Chatswood.

Iconic Hong Kong style open-air food stalls (大排檔 dai pai dong) bring classic street food to local suburbs. (Hong Kong Seafood Stall in West Ryde).

Adding to that: annual Hong Kong street stall festivals in Chatswood, classic Hong Kong film screenings, USYDHKSA (USyd Hong Kong Student Association), and more. These aren’t isolated novelties, but a part of a growing cultural momentum, sustained by communities who value their heritage. Organisations like Soul of Chinatown are also playing a vital role in this revival, hosting intergenerational events like Mahjong nights and advocating for Chinatown’s historical preservation.

Of course, none of this happens passively. The pandemic saw the closure of many iconic Cantonese restaurants, reminding us to make a deliberate contribution. So, kill the baseless, false phrases and support our culture by celebrating and sharing it.

Breaking Free of the Given-up Mindset

We need to stop the spread of phrases like “Cantonese is a dying language” or “Real Hong Kong culture is lost” that reinforce defeat, not truth. These statements are not only inaccurate but harmful. They create a mindset of cultural despair, feeding a self-fulfilling prophecy where people believe there’s no point in preserving or participating in their heritage.

Valuing our Cantonese language and Hong Kong heritage isn’t just about preserving culture. It’s shaping personal identity and self-value. It’s reinforcing continuity between generations and families. Language, in particular, holds nuance, humour, and cultural values that can’t be fully translated. When we speak Cantonese, we carry our ancestors’ voices. Letting go of that robs not only the individual, but future generations, of that connection.

When something is constantly framed as “dying” or “lost”, people disengage. They stop learning the language, valuing traditions, and passing them on, believing it’s already too late. With a positive outlook, I hope to place value in the future of Hong Kong culture and its language. Kill the self-devaluing phrases and share our irreplaceable culture.