Coroner reveals record level of Indigenous deaths in custody in NSW

12 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody this year in NSW, an unprecedented level which the NSW Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan described as a “profoundly distressing milestone”.

Over the past five years, Indigenous populations in custody have risen by 18.9 per cent while non-Indigenous prison populations have declined.

O’Sullivan said “these figures reflect the entrenched over-representation of First Nations peoples in the criminal justice system”.

Despite being 3 per cent of the population in NSW, Indigenous peoples make up 33 per cent of the NSW adult prison population, according to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOSCAR). Indigenous people represent 50 per cent of the youth prison population.

CEO of the Aboriginal Legal Service Karly Warner said that deaths in custody were a “preventable tragedy that should deeply alarm everyone in NSW.

“A prison sentence should not be a death sentence.”

Warner said that in 2022, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was denied an inspection of NSW prisons and that “it would be an international embarrassment” if the group were denied access again during their visit in December.

A NSW government spokesperson said that “each one of these deaths is a tragedy, and the government takes this issue seriously”.

The spokesperson also said that a review of Indigenous deaths in custody, with recommendations on reducing deaths in custody, was due next year.

Warner said that “We have solutions to reduce deaths in custody but too many are sitting on the shelf, gathering dust. We call on the Government to stop passing laws which contradict its obligations to reduce Aboriginal over-representation in police cells, courts and prisons, and instead work in partnership with Aboriginal communities to implement evidence-based, community-led solutions to reduce imprisonment.”

There have been 609 Indigenous deaths in custody since the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody. The report of the Royal Commission recommended methods into reducing deaths in custody and Indigenous incarceration.

Justice Reform Initiative Executive Director Dr Mindy Sotiri said that the Royal Commission “clearly stated that in order to prevent Aboriginal deaths in custody, we needed to address the systemic over-incarceration of Aboriginal people.

“We have completely failed as a community to do this. All Australian jurisdictions including NSW are overseeing increased First Nations incarceration.

“We are seeing increased spending on imprisonment, ongoing over-policing of Aboriginal communities, the increased use of remand, alongside chronic under-investment in community led and community-based support.”

In June the Australian Human Rights Commission slammed the “national shame” of Indigenous deaths in custody.

Human Rights Commission President Hugh de Kretser said that “since colonisation, Australian law has too often delivered injustice for First Nations people.”

Social Justice Commissioner Katie Kiss and Race Discrimination Commissioner Giridharan Sivaraman called for the full implementation of the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.