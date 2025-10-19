Daughters of the Sun

On warm afternoons,

I spend time with the Sun.

I lay down in the park,

take in God’s gift.

Feel the grass needles on the hollow of my back,

let the wind caress my bare stomach,

feel the Sun reach out and cradle me in her embrace.

She pulls me deep into her furnace-heart,

her rays spilling onto my dark hair,

trickling down my bare arms.

I feel peace,

but it’s fragile; borrowed.

I turn to my side,

glance at my phone

and my quiet is shattered.

All I feel is pain.

Confronted with the suffering of the women from distant worlds,

women living under the same sky,

the same sun who kisses my eyes,

brushing my eyelids with gold.

But she does not embrace them.

She glares down;

burning through their bones,

shining on their misfortunes,

devouring them in her flames.

Her kiss is a sear, her embrace a punishment.

I watch these women as pixels in my hand;

I see them dying to survive.

Women beaten for unveiling their hair,

massacred for the colour of their skin,

young girls denied the opportunity to learn,

to write,

to speak.

Girls my age carrying babies half theirs,

robbed of their childhood,

silenced in their laughter,

footnotes in their own stories.

Their worlds burns in my hands,

their cries echoing through my soul.

I put my phone down,

close my eyes,

turn back to the sun.

Her warmth is soft and silk,

her fire burns elsewhere.