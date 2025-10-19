Close Menu
    Sunday, October 19

    Daughters of the Sun

    A hymn to the Sun’s daughters, whose lives are woven into her warmth and her flame.
    By Women's Honi 2025 2 Mins Read
    Art by Isidora Vasiljevic

    On warm afternoons,

    I spend time with the Sun.

    I lay down in the park, 

    take in God’s gift. 

    Feel the grass needles on the hollow of my back, 

    let the wind caress my bare stomach, 

    feel the Sun reach out and cradle me in her embrace.

    She pulls me deep into her furnace-heart,

    her rays spilling onto my dark hair, 

    trickling down my bare arms.

    I feel peace, 

    but it’s fragile; borrowed.

    I turn to my side, 

    glance at my phone

    and my quiet is shattered. 

    All I feel is pain.

    Confronted with the suffering of the women from distant worlds,

    women living under the same sky, 

    the same sun who kisses my eyes,

    brushing my eyelids with gold.

    But she does not embrace them.

    She glares down;

    burning through their bones, 

    shining on their misfortunes,

    devouring them in her flames.

    Her kiss is a sear, her embrace a punishment.

    I watch these women as pixels in my hand;

    I see them dying to survive. 

    Women beaten for unveiling their hair, 

    massacred for the colour of their skin, 

    young girls denied the opportunity to learn, 

    to write, 

    to speak. 

    Girls my age carrying babies half theirs,

    robbed of their childhood, 

    silenced in their laughter,

    footnotes in their own stories. 

    Their worlds burns in my hands,

    their cries echoing through my soul.

    I put my phone down, 

    close my eyes, 

    turn back to the sun.

    Her warmth is soft and silk,

    her fire burns elsewhere.

    We acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. The University of Sydney – where we write, publish and distribute Honi Soit – is on the sovereign land of these people. As students and journalists, we recognise our complicity in the ongoing colonisation of Indigenous land. In recognition of our privilege, we vow to not only include, but to prioritise and centre the experiences of Indigenous people, and to be reflective when we fail to be a counterpoint to the racism that plagues the mainstream media.

