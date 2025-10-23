EDITORIAL: Week 11, Semester 2, 2025

Our body is constant. It is the first medium through which we encounter the world. Bodies hold memory, sensation, and emotion; they shape how we communicate and how we are perceived. The body is never neutral, it is a battleground, always. It exists as an intersecting site of pleasure, pain and politics. It is where power, identity, history and resistance are inscribed. We have bodies, and we are bodies. This tension, between having and being, is what makes the body so powerful, and so difficult to write about. I chose the body as the theme for this edition, because though it is the very material of being, trying to capture it, particularly through words, is a slippery task. I wanted to challenge us to articulate the world through our bodies.

When I conceptualised this edition, I couldn’t stop thinking about Gustave Courbet’s painting L’origin du Monde or The Origin of the World, which I go on to talk about in my feature article Mind, Bodies, and Everything in Between. For the cover, I asked one of my best friends Grace to create something that spoke to the starkness and brazenness of the original painting. Knowing it was a vagina, I preemptively asked Gracie to censor it with a fruit, shell, or flower. Unfortunately, our legal advice was to refrain from going down this “artistic direction.” What became of this, was an ode to the original painting, but one that entirely censors all nudity. The front cover is now a comment on the censorship that women’s bodies continue to face, where a vagina may be perceived as pornographic just by nature of its existence. We hope a covered vagina is a permissible and palatable “artistic direction.” Is a woman’s body inherently sexual? Is the woman’s body still sexual when she is covered?

In this edition, we look at the body from every which way. Jenna Rees looks at how the body is evoked to describe the environment around us, while Amandine Locke discusses how her body exists in that environment through the lens of solo hiking. My feature article ruminates on embodiment and what it means to live through your body. We even look at what happens to the body after death, with Elke Guffogg urging us to choose decomposition over burial or cremation.

When I joined the Honi team earlier this semester, I had no idea what to expect. I don’t know if I have been very forthcoming with how much I have enjoyed this experience, or what I have gained from this semester. I will never be sentimental. But I will just say that what I have gained from my fellow editors in community and knowledge is immeasurable.

My best friends helped me discover the material ways my body has power. I am so lucky that I could enlist some of them to make art for this edition. My family taught me that what I felt through my body would always be true. My body is not static, but is entangled and embedded in the world around it. As I finish this edition of Honi, I know that it will continue to inscribe itself back on me as I absorb its reception.

Ondine Karpinellison

Companion Piece:



You may or may not recognise her, given that her vulva is censored , cloaked by bed linen. Her wonderful bushy vagina is housed in Paris’ Musee d’Orsay and I had the pleasure of staring at it for a long afternoon last year. I’m delighted that I could rebirth L’Origine du monde (‘The Origin of the World’) for the cover of Honi Soit.

Grace Ireland