Expert review slams systemic governance failures in universities

A landmark report by the Expert Council on University Governance slammed systemic failures in university governance.

The Australian Government commissioned the review in early 2025 in response to a priority action recommendation in the Interim Report of the Australia Universities Accords.

The Report of the Expert Council sets forth a set of principles for universities to abide by. The principles span eight key themes: accountability; diversity of perspectives; independence; transparency; trustworthiness; inclusivity and responsiveness; sustainability; and industrial responsibility.

Universities are now required to report annually to Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) on their conformance with the adopted principles of the Report. Where universities fall short, the Expert Council expects them “to have adequately addressed issues identified by TEQSA in their reporting the following year”.

The Expert Council recommends that failure to do so “should result in an escalation of consequences” but does not specify what the consequences might be.

The Australian Government, alongside the Commonwealth Remuneration Tribunal, and key stakeholders will establish a framework for Vice-Chancellor remuneration.

The remuneration of Vice-Chancellors has been widely criticised, having exceeded an average of $1 million per annum, with some Vice-Chancellors receiving six-figure pay rises this year.

The Interim Report of the Federal Senate Inquiry into the Quality of governance at Australian higher education providers also recommended that Vice-Chancellor and senior executive salaries be capped by a Remuneration Tribunal.

The Expert Council’s report notes that while public commentary focuses on Vice-Chancellor remuneration, “concerns regarding the structure and level of remuneration” also extend to university senior management.

University governing bodies, such as the USyd Senate, will be required to publish outcomes of meetings and decisions taken. They will also be required to disclose consultancy spending, Vice-Chancellor external roles, and annual remuneration reports in line with requirements for public companies.

Expert Council Melinda Cilento said that she “hopes that universities and their leadership genuinely, proactively and transparently adopt the Principles”.

Cilento says that the implementation of the principles is “the best way to sustainably uplift governance given the diversity of the sector and the rapidly evolving environment in which universities operate”.

The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) celebrated the report as a “major win”, saying the “Expert Council’s report paints a damning picture of governance failures across Australian universities”.

NTEU National President Dr Alison Barnes said the report “is a massive vindication for NTEU members who’ve bravely stood up against poor governance, including toxic cultures on university governing bodies that have fuelled bullying, intimidation and secrecy.

“The principles make it clear something is rotten with university governance and attempt to address some of the serious failures we’ve seen — from systematic wage theft to toxic cultures that silence dissent.”

The University Chancellors Council (UCC) welcomed the report of the Expert Council. UCC Convenor and Chancellor of Swinburne University of Technology John Pollaers OAM said the report “serve[s] as a sobering reminder that universities must continue to demonstrate humility, transparency, and accountability.

“We accept that we have not always met public expectations, and we have at times fallen short of the communities we exist within, and for.”

The Council of Australian Postgraduate Associations (CAPA) also welcomed the principles recommended by the Expert Council. However, CAPA National President Jesse Gardner-Russell warned that while university governance reform is essential, it should not come at the cost of university autonomy.

“CAPA acknowledges that Australian universities have grown in scale, complexity, and scope over the preceding decades. Universities are capable of self-governance, yet we must focus on the principle purpose of universities: to educate, to research and to uphold intellectual integrity. This necessitates that university governance incorporates the inefficient task of robust scholarship and debate.”

A University of Sydney spokesperson said that in response to the report, USyd is “carefully considering the report and recommendations to determine any steps we’ll need to take to implement these reforms.

“This is important work and we’ll update our community as it progresses.”

The Expert Council notes that “clear governance failings were either not acknowledged or understood as governance failings”. An example cited is that some stakeholders disputed the “idea that wage under-payments represented a governance failing”.

The Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) has linked wage-theft to governance failure. FWO noted five instances of Enforceable Undertakings, legally binding requirements for organisations to address non-compliance with industrial legislation. In FWO’s submission to the Federal Senate inquiry, they stated “through Enforceable Undertakings, universities are acknowledging breaches and governance failings”.

The Report also noted “a persistent theme across many consultations [was the] prioritisation and primacy of the views of management over other voices on the governing body, and of financial or operational objectives over broader purpose”.

Gardner-Russell of CAPA expressed disappointment in “scepticism about the contribution of staff and student representatives in all aspects of university governance” expressed by some stakeholders.

The NSW Legislative Council Inquiry into the NSW University Sector is underway and the first hearing is scheduled for 7th November. The Victorian Government has also established a parliamentary inquiry into the governance of Victorian universities. The Federal Senate Inquiry into the Quality of governance at Australian higher education providers chaired by Senator Tony Sheldon is expected to deliver its report on 4th December.