Feathered or Foe: Living with Ornithophobia In a Bird-Loving Country

Before I first set foot on the University of Sydney campus, I had a basic idea of what it would look like. Old buildings, jacaranda trees, and lots of grass for my future multi-cultural friend group to relax on. What I failed to note, however, was the prominence of the infamous bin chicken. Yes, the white ibis is an iconic Australian bird, no less an iconic feature of the university itself. So why does its existence pose such a threat to my academic experience? Well, day-to-day life in a country full of wildlife is akin to that of a war zone for someone with Ornithophobia such as myself… living with a crippling fear of birds.

I can’t exactly pin-point when I acquired Ornithophobia, but I’m certain it started in early childhood. My fear became glaringly apparent to my parents when I was surrounded by a swarm of feathered beasts (chickens) and, almost in tears, my mum realised, ‘oh, she’s actually really scared’. Yes, I was horrified, because the mere sight of a bird is enough to make my skin crawl.

Their staggered feathers, sharp claws, and piercing eyes hold the power to put me in a frenzy, not to mention the way they walk with their beaks jutting out ready to pinch. It’s almost like they’re teasing you with the knowledge that they could gorge your eyeballs out at any given moment, their ‘cute’ appeal used to bide time before they strike.

So, how do I exist happily when my greatest fear is everywhere I turn? Well, the type of bird encountered holds great significance. You see, the bigger the bird, the worse my fears. Emus, cassowaries, and ostriches are an absolute no-go. Whoever decided that a walk-about park, where birds can roam freely amongst guests, was a good idea needs to rethink their business plan, and whatever teacher of mine decided to host my year 1 excursion at said park should be subjected to the same thinking time.

Considering birds are quite common in Australia, this phobia is something I’ve learned to live with, but all of a sudden, it’s been thrust in my face by a certain popularised competition: The 2025 Australian Bird of the Year. So now, not only are we acknowledging these native beasts, but we’re celebrating them? Clearly, voters have failed to consider the cons of each bird, or moreso, haven’t taken into consideration how they affect me personally.

The tawny frogmouth, for example, may have won, but it exhibits some very notable flaws. Its excessively large mouth is the biggest red flag by far, like a gaping black hole acting as a passageway towards your deepest terrors. Its orb-like eyes might make the creature somewhat akin to a puppy, but don’t be fooled, hypnotism is yet to be ruled out of the equation.

Yet, with all these horrific features overtly shoved in our faces, the tawny frogmouth was still awarded the title of Australia’s Best Bird in 2025. How could this be? The only thing voters managed to do correctly was vote the emu out as soon as possible; though we should consider preparations for the next national war.

Although my rhetoric is harsh, in reality, I encourage everyone to care for our native wildlife. I may not be the world’s #1 bird supporter, but so long as they keep to themselves, I suppose they’re no threat to mankind. So, next time you come across a bird on your morning walk, uni lunch, or even in your own home, please consider what it might be like to view it through the eyes of someone with Ornithophobia, and if you’re feeling brave, maybe we can reclaim our campus from the bothersome bin chicken.

I’ll bring the net.