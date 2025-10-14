Freedom in Body, Fear in Heart: My Father’s ‘Drunken’ Memoir

My father loves to drink, always keeping a glass in hand at every meal. After a few drinks, he starts bragging about his glorious past. He rarely talks about his childhood, because life was tough back then, and not at all glorious.

“When you were little, you rarely had good food. Your grandfather was really strict; if I tried to sneak a chicken from the commune to slaughter for food, your grandfather would scold me, lecturing me about public property.”

“I still remember during the Cultural Revolution, when I went to Guangzhou, I saw many corpses hanging from that big banyan tree. So, my son, politics is very dark; you must avoid it.”

“Later on, I watched the lives of people in Hong Kong on a TV at the village entrance. Wow! Those women wore lipstick and pretty high heels, and I thought, could it be that Hong Kong is indeed paved with gold? So, I decided that once I turned 18, I’d sneak into Hong Kong!”

However, when my father arrived in Hong Kong as an 18-year-old, he couldn’t find any legitimate job, so he turned to the underworld. He started from selling at street stalls to running an illegal pig slaughterhouse and even got involved in triads, smuggling, fighting, and fake marriages.

“At that time, I could make ten thousand a day, so I thought about chilling at the Peak. Little did I know, upon entering, I saw a sign of ‘No entry for Chinese and dogs,’ so I said, ‘No wonder Westerners always discriminate against us yellow-skinned people.’”

“I still remember when politician Anson Chan Fang On-sang came to “clean up” my pig slaughterhouse because my partner put too many antibiotics, causing a big mess, and people were going crazy. Luckily, some people helped us clean it; otherwise, we could have ended up in trouble.”

Not long after, my father started a family and retired from that life. He opened a pork shop and invested in some properties in mainland China. Watching the Chinese mainland economy take off, he became quite patriotic.

“Your grandfather is from the Communist Party, your father from the Communist Youth League; the largest party in the world is the Communist Party, how can you oppose it!

“China has 1.4 billion people now; sooner or later, it will dominate the whole world!”

Even now, my father is constantly thinking about making more and more money because he believes that’s how he can buy political security.

“Son, if you get involved in other people’s business, it’ll bring no rewards; just focus on your studies and aim for fame. Only by having a diploma can you find a good job that earns money.”

But society has changed now; diplomas aren’t as valuable anymore, Father.

自由之身，踎監嘅心：我老竇嘅「酒後」回憶錄

我老竇好鍾意飲酒，餐餐都要黐住個酒杯，飲飲下就開始吹佢嗰啲威水史啦。 佢好少講佢細個嗰陣時嘅嘢，可能係因為嗰陣時嘅生活係好艱難，一啲都唔威。

「你老竇細個嗰陣時成日都冇啖好食。你阿爺做官呢就好鬼直嘅，我去試吓去偷偷地擸隻公社嘅雞嚟斬嚟食都要俾你阿爺鬧，話呢啲公家嘅嘢嚟㗎。」

「最記得嗰時文化大革命，去到廣州啊，見到好多死屍吊住喺嗰棵大榕樹嗰度。所以啊，阿仔，政治好黑暗㗎，千祈唔好掂。」

「後尾呢我喺村口部電視機度睇到香港嗰啲人嘅生活。大佬呀！嗰啲女人啊搽晒唇膏，着住對靚靚嘅高踭鞋，就心諗唔通香港真係遍地黃金，我咁就立志一到18歲就去偷渡啦！」

只不過嚟到香港一個啱18嘅靚仔搵唔到啲咩正行正業去做，就去撈偏嘅。由走鬼檔做到去開非法豬場，亦都入過黑社會，走私、劈友同假結婚都掂過。

「嗰陣時一日搵一萬蚊，所以諗住去山頂度蒲吓。點知一入到去就見到個牌寫住華人與狗不得入內，所以我話啲西人成日歧視我哋呢啲黃皮膚嘅。」

「最記得嗰陣時陳方安生嚟掃我嘅豬場，因為我有個夥計啲抗生素落多咗，出晒事，食到啲人揈晒頭。好彩有人磅水，有啲依郁我哋仲走得切。」

冇幾耐，我老竇成家立業，就金盆洗手。開間豬肉舖，投資下啲大陸嘅房地產。睇住中國大陸經濟起飛，就變到好愛國。

「你阿爺就共產黨，你老竇就共青團，全世界最大嘅黨又叫共產黨，你點可以反黨㗎！」

「中國啊，而家有14億人啊，遲早啊統治晒全世界㖭啊！」

到依家，我老竇都成日諗住搵多啲再多啲錢，因為佢覺得咁樣先可以買到政治上嘅安全感。

「阿仔啊，你理人閒事（政治事件）就冇功勞，安心讀書就求功名，有張沙紙先可以搵到份賺到錢嘅好工㗎。」

但係而家社會變啦，沙紙都冇乜用啦，老竇。