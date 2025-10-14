From “Holier Than Thou” to “I’m Cooked”: The (De)Evolution of Language 

“Slay girl, mother is mothering”, my friend said when I asked if I looked good in my new haircut. A few hours later, another friend called before her exam. When I asked if she felt prepared, she sighed: “bro, I’m cooked.” After the exam, her text buzzed my phone again: “brooo I’m cooking with my grades — things actually went well!”

That night, I wound down with a rewatch of My Fair Lady. I couldn’t help but think that perhaps our generation was a version of Eliza Doolittle, collectively stumbling from polished articulation to playful, chaotic slang. Language is not static; it is a living system that bends and morphs with society. The shift from “indeed, I concur” to “facts, no cap” is not linguistic decay, but the natural consequence of cultural, technological, and sociolinguistic change.

The internet has flattened linguistic hierarchies in a way that older generations couldn’t have imagined. Where once eloquence was policed by universities, churches, and parliaments, today the gatekeepers of culture are TikTok algorithms and Instagram trends. Online platforms, as linguist David Crystal (2006) argues, have legitimised everyday ways of speaking, bringing these vernaculars into the mainstream. What once made someone sound ‘uneducated’ now makes them relatable, authentic, or even viral. A casual phrase on social media can carry as much cultural weight as a parliamentary speech — not because it’s ‘better’ but because it connects. Yet as linguist and critical discourse analyst Norman Fairclough argues, the rise of mass literacy, media, and now social media, has democratised language.

Connection is the currency of online. Digital platforms have transformed communication itself. Texts, memes, GIFs, and emojis demand brevity and speed. On TikTok or X, language evolves overnight. A phrase like “I’m cooked” can move from local slang to global expression in days. It’s not about being fancy or polished anymore; it’s about being funny, relatable, and making people feel like they get you. That’s why something like “mother is mothering” hits differently — it’s playful, over-the-top, and social. It’s performative in a way that formal speech just can’t compete with, because online the point isn’t precision, but shared recognition.

But not all slang spreads equally. A huge amount of what circulates online is rooted in African American Vernacular English (AAVE). Words like “fam,” “slay,” “lit,” and “period” began in Black communities, tied to culture, identity, and resistance. Yet, when mainstream (often white) internet cultures adopt them, the words lose their context, being consumed as popular slang. All the while, stereotypes about Black speech sounding ‘improper’ persist. Linguists and cultural critics have long noted this double standard: AAVE is mocked when spoken by Black communities but celebrated as trendy when repackaged online. Recognising these roots matters — not only to give credit where it’s due, but to understand how power and inequality travel through language.

Of course, meanings naturally shift over time. Take ‘bet’, for instance. Once tied only to gambling, ‘bet’ now doubles as shorthand for agreement:

You coming tonight?

Bet.

Slang stretches meanings quickly, and once frequent enough, these new meanings stabilise. What might feel like a loss of vocabulary is actually a transformation.

It’s tempting to mourn the decline of formal expression, to believe we’re trading Shakespeare for emojis, forgetting that Shakespeare’s genius lay in his reinvention of language, proof that every era reshapes language to fit its voice. But language hasn’t shrunk, it has multiplied. Digital life demands efficiency and immediacy. Far from decaying, language adapts to our communicative needs. What once required a paragraph can now be conveyed with a single word, a meme, or even a sigh typed as “bruh.” Slang and playful phrasing are the contemporary tools of connection, not a replacement for language’s depth.

Language’s (de)evolution mirrors us. We no longer live in drawing rooms or pulpits; we live online, in constant dialogue across cultures. Our words reflect that. From “holier than thou” to “I’m cooked,” every phrase carries the imprint of its time. The question is not whether we are losing words, but whether we are paying enough attention to the ones we use now. Today’s slang may well be tomorrow’s poetry.