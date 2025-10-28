Gen Z Protests Don’t Exist

Over the past few months, protests in Nepal, Indonesia, Madagascar, Morocco, Peru, and the Philippines have all been grouped under the same archetype headline. The ABC declared “A deadly ‘Gen Z’ protest in Nepal.” Time asked readers “What to Know About the ‘Gen Z’ Protests Roiling Countries Across the Globe.” NBC wondered “How Gen Z-led protests are rattling governments across Asia.” The pattern is unmistakable: from Kathmandu to Manila, dissent has been rebranded as generational unrest.

The reporting is not factually wrong. Journalists accurately identify the immediate causes: censorship in Nepal, labour reforms in Indonesia, corruption in the Philippines, economic collapse in Madagascar. What stands out is not what they report, but how they frame it. The generational label, repeated across outlets, turns deep political and social crises into a global coming-of-age story.

This framing works for everyone. It gives editors a neat narrative and governments a convenient way to downplay dissent. Once protesters are described as part of a restless generation, their demands lose structural weight and gain emotional charge. A headline like “Gen Z fights back” feels urgent and shareable, yet it drains context. Readers see personality instead of policy, novelty instead of continuity.

In Nepal, coverage of the government’s social media ban accurately captured frustration over censorship, but international outlets emphasised digital habits as the defining trait of protesters. The protests became a story about internet freedom instead of political control. In the Philippines, student demonstrations against corruption and political dynasties were portrayed as bursts of new energy, detached from the country’s long history of activism. In Indonesia, where students protested education reforms, precarious labour conditions, and democratic decline, the same label softened decades of campus organising into a story about generational impatience. These demonstrations continue the legacy of the 1998 movement that helped bring down Suharto, but that continuity disappears when the narrative insists on youth novelty.

A deeper issue here is about how journalism handles power. Calling these uprisings ‘Gen Z protests’ allows the press to appear progressive and attentive to change, while keeping the analysis safe and superficial. It frames resistance as generational culture instead of structural politics. This is not the rich cultural and political histories of organising that these movements actually draw from, but culture reduced to aesthetics and style. The focus shifts from concrete political failures like censorship, corruption, labor exploitation, and democratic erosion to how Gen Z uniquely ‘expresses’ discontent. Protest becomes a matter of digital fluency and youthful energy, not a response to material conditions. The coverage lingers on the medium, such as social media coordination, viral hashtags, and new forms of expression, while ignoring the message that governments are failing, systems are broken, and accountability is absent. Dissent is rendered visionary and aspirational when it is actually reactive and necessary, as if it were just another generational fashion and not a confrontation with present political decay. By doing so, this framing shields older institutions like governments, corporations, and even media outlets themselves from being implicated in the failures that fuel protest in the first place.

Wendy Bacon once wrote that journalism should resist power, not reproduce it. The ‘Gen Z protest’ frame does the opposite. It allows the press to seem sympathetic to dissent while keeping it at a distance. By focusing on age, reporters isolate young citizens from broader society, implying that their discontent is temporary instead of evidence of shared political decay. The irony is that many of these young people grew up in democracies that promised opportunity, only to find precarious work, censored speech, and collapsing trust. Their protests are not a generational rebellion but a collective reckoning with systems that were never truly designed to work.

Language also shapes accountability. When the BBC reports “Violence breaks out in Morocco as anti-government protests rage”, the phrase “violence breaks out” obscures who initiated force. “Youth unrest” frames the situation as chaos disrupting order. “State violence” names a different reality entirely. The words chosen decide which version of events survives the news cycle.

Better journalism should start from the demands rather than the demographics: freedom of expression, fair education, decent work, and honest governance. These are not generational issues. They are civic ones. Those leading these protests happen to be young because they have the least to lose and the most years left to live with the consequences.

If journalism truly wants to document change, it must move beyond branding. The next time citizens fill the streets of Kathmandu, Jakarta, or Manila, the story should not be that Gen Z is angry again. It should be that power was challenged, and that someone listened.