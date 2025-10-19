Girls of Faith

where can we go?

out of the blue,

‘let’s run.’

towards the Lilacs,

and Lavenders

that hold us near.

the faith of our world,

does not lie with lazarus,

nor the fables of Jjerusalem.

our folks,

of old and new,

are found within

the faith of our

mothers.

those who raised us, on

words,

love, and

wisdom

Artemis

The sun fell,

Darkness soon decorating.

And through this eclipse,

Time would only be telling.

Our fallen facades, now

Dance in the moon’s silver light.

Like Artemis – armed with her bows –

Holding our shield: nighttime’s fierce glare.

I know, this maiden love will

Raise me out of my Tartarus.

And away from the scorching sun,

My light blinding,

You were found, beneath

This silver shadow’s glimmer of shelter

Open Me Carefully

Open me carefully,

Because I am

br

ok

en.

My mind is the star adrift,

And you: its pulling moon.

And while our abomination winds

Down to the second, burning circle,

I shall crawl up here,

My thoughts spilling on

These tarnished papers,

For only you to see…