Girls of Faith
where can we go?
out of the blue,
‘let’s run.’
towards the Lilacs,
and Lavenders
that hold us near.
the faith of our world,
does not lie with lazarus,
nor the fables of Jjerusalem.
our folks,
of old and new,
are found within
the faith of our
mothers.
those who raised us, on
words,
love, and
wisdom
Artemis
The sun fell,
Darkness soon decorating.
And through this eclipse,
Time would only be telling.
Our fallen facades, now
Dance in the moon’s silver light.
Like Artemis – armed with her bows –
Holding our shield: nighttime’s fierce glare.
I know, this maiden love will
Raise me out of my Tartarus.
And away from the scorching sun,
My light blinding,
You were found, beneath
This silver shadow’s glimmer of shelter
Open Me Carefully
Open me carefully,
Because I am
br
ok
en.
My mind is the star adrift,
And you: its pulling moon.
And while our abomination winds
Down to the second, burning circle,
I shall crawl up here,
My thoughts spilling on
These tarnished papers,
For only you to see…