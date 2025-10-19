Close Menu
    Trending
    Sunday, October 19

    Girls of Faith

    A poetic trilogy.
    By Women's Honi 2025 2 Mins Read

    Girls of Faith

    where can we go?

    out of the blue,

    ‘let’s run.’ 

    towards the Lilacs,

    and Lavenders 

    that hold us near.

    the faith of our world,

    does not lie with lazarus, 

    nor the fables of Jjerusalem.

    our folks, 

    of old and new, 

    are found within

    the faith of our

    mothers. 

    those who raised us, on 

    words, 

    love, and 

    wisdom

    Artemis

    The sun fell,

    Darkness soon decorating.

    And through this eclipse, 

    Time would only be telling. 

    Our fallen facades, now

    Dance in the moon’s silver light.   

    Like Artemis – armed with her bows –

    Holding our shield: nighttime’s fierce glare.  

    I know, this maiden love will

    Raise me out of my Tartarus. 

    And away from the scorching sun,

    My light blinding,

    You were found, beneath

    This silver shadow’s glimmer of shelter

    Open Me Carefully 

    Open me carefully, 

    Because I am 

    br

    ok

    en. 

    My mind is the star adrift,

    And you: its pulling moon.

    And while our abomination winds

    Down to the second, burning circle,  

    I shall crawl up here, 

    My thoughts spilling on 

    These tarnished papers, 

    For only you to see…

    Keep Reading

    From the mines

     

    Admin

    We acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. The University of Sydney – where we write, publish and distribute Honi Soit – is on the sovereign land of these people. As students and journalists, we recognise our complicity in the ongoing colonisation of Indigenous land. In recognition of our privilege, we vow to not only include, but to prioritise and centre the experiences of Indigenous people, and to be reflective when we fail to be a counterpoint to the racism that plagues the mainstream media.

    © 2025 Honi Soit