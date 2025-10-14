Gleams and Radiances

I admit, I can be a forgetful person. Not in the sense that I lose track of my belongings or forget my house keys, but rather that I am easily distracted, jumping from issue to issue, thing to thing. It seems my often distractive dissonance largely boils down to the speed and disillusionment of our current world. It feels like Instagram, particularly, has recently fine-tuned its doomscroll formula. The ease of dismissal and distraction — swiping away from something confronting or disagreeable, endless content thrown in your direction —– has created the perfect storm of ignorance. Especially in our current international climate of bombed and starved civilians in Gaza, aid workers and activists captured on the Sumud Flotilla, atrocities in the Congo, riots, and police brutality in South-East Asia (and around the world), it is more important than ever to linger on and recognise such violence. I’ve been wondering whether we have lost this skill.

Childhood reminiscence is a ritual for me. See me periodically look up from my phone and think of how my sister and I constructed worlds in our bedrooms. There was a slowness in my childhood that is no longer present. Of course, as a kid, my scope of world issues was slimmed down to the streets I walked and the steeping Dymocks prices. It is hard to compare forgetfulness to naivety, but I mourn the way it was.

I have been thinking a lot about dwelling on things. Reading about it. Tarjei Vesaas’s The Ice Palace, first published in 1963, is like a slow and guttural scream. It is a story about mirroring and mourning, about children entombed in silence and memory, and of uncommunicable grief. It depicts the mysterious disappearance of a young girl, Unn, in a frozen waterfall, yet it inherently probes “the mystery of fusion, of human connection”, as Arnold Weinstein suggests. Though Unn’s eerie death is perhaps symbolic of an adult neglect, the root of the novel lies in her friend Siss’s process of grief and her loss of her own identity. I read this book in July, amid the throes of my holiday ennui, and it dug sharp splinters into my distractible mind. A child slowly and brutally lingering on death, a waterfall entrapping the dead in frozen sheets. She mourns while her community starts to forget.

Mirrors are woven throughout the novel: “I don’t know: gleams and radiance, gleaming from you to me, from me to you, and from me to you alone— into the mirror and out again, and never an answer about what this is, never an explanation”. But this reflective surface fractures, and the girls’ connection is severed by the hard line of death.

My phone acts as a mirror, beyond its basic camera function. It flashes videos and photos of people the same age as me, with the same desires, with the same humanity. Suffering children and families. Though we are circumstantially so different, a connection emanates from my screen and ‘gleams’ from me to them. And then it is severed.

Perhaps this is a fault of my own algorithm, but I rarely see news articles or videos mourning the martyred or the injured. In Western news outlets, there is a greater focus on the diplomatic and top-down aspect of the genocide in Palestine rather than on the extreme loss of humanity and dignity. We are conditioned to move on and move fast. It is a desensitisation to violence, a dismissal through the phone. I wonder what would happen if we dwelled for longer and didn’t let each video or story funnel through us like water, without actually catching or collecting in our minds, not making a genuine impression.

The locked rooms and frozen waterfalls of The Ice Palace resound in our hasty and inattentive world. I am not saying we must hyperfixate on trauma and violence, but we need to fully reckon with such destruction to humanity and then be incentivised to action, emotionally.

“They’re not thinking about Unn anymore”, Siss says to her mother in the weeks after Unn’s disappearance. How quickly do we forget?