Guilty Twinks Galore at Love Thy Hater

Content Warning: Homophobic slurs

“I did not die for your sins so you could be gay AND mediocre.”

Sexy Jesus

In year 8 I wrote a manifestation diary entry asking the universe for a gay best friend. It was a simple request — I knew that a relationship was unreasonable at an all-boys school where I was basically the only out kid for a significant period of my secondary education. I wanted someone who “I can be intimate with (hugging, leaning on each other)”, and we could “stare @ cute boys together”. Someone “able to give purpose to my life (fill the weird hole in my stomach)”, a hole I now name as a deep anxiety, a yearning for someone to really, truly see me for who I was.

It was a real desire and a melodramatic request, as much of high school is, a place where emotions are felt the strongest and the articulation of those feelings is the weakest. This makes it a perfect setting for the fertile examination of academic pressure, homosexual impulses, and catholic guilt that is Love Thy Hater. Written and directed by Michael Krizan (and co-directed by the wonderful Maya Yoneda Hutchings), the show is an achingly hilarious vivisection of all-boys high school culture, a dual-handed narrative about two best friends clawing at each other in resistance to the world around them.

Theo, played with precision and lightness by Jamie Marsh, is the deputy vice-captain of Immaculate Conception Boys College. The dutiful academic gun of the school, it’s clear from the cascade of badges on his blazer and his uptight rigour that Theo holds himself to incredibly high standards. His queerness is an addendum to his intelligence; he is smart in spite of this sin.

Asher, masterfully complex in the hands of Mitchell Dihm, struts behind Theo, a riotously camp and unabashedly queer student who has very clearly taken scissors to his uniform and made some aesthetic shortenings to the pants and blazer sleeves. It’d be easy for a character like this to fall into the trappings of stereotype, but Dihm’s portrayal comes with empathy and ease.

The friends navigate simultaneous journeys of self: Theo is taunted by the weight of his academic goals, and is very quickly crumbling under his inability to ask for help, even when offered many hands. Asher is struggling with his lack of sexual experience, and can’t decipher if the dreamy Mateo (Dominic Wee) is willing to reciprocate romantic feelings. Their respective routes towards queerness bristle, with Asher taking on a natural flamboyancy and Theo projecting his stifled masculinity as somehow more admirable than Asher’s earnestness.

It all comes back to the conundrum of whether either are living up to what it means to be gay, or to be themselves in spite of being gay. Their only soundboard is the phenomenally charismatic Sexy Jesus, played by a mugged Adrian Gilbert. Sexy Jesus is, as suggested, sexy, a siren-like seductor who is both enchanting and guilt-inducing. Sexy Jesus returns often to remind Asher of his inadequacy and Theo of his isolation, all under the veil of charming and guilt-induced obligation. It’s a fitting depiction of the crushing, invisible grip of religious guilt that holds onto so many, especially at such a formative age.

Sexy is an apt descriptor for Jesus, but horny better serves the show. Many of the classroom scenes, buffeted by an incredible cast of rowdy and emotionally messy teenage boys, dissolve their tension through humping, simulations of sex, and group moans to Madonna songs. Love Thy Hater very accurately accounts for this perpetual undercurrent of messy horned-up emotion that obliquely informs so much of the all boys high school experience, even when left unsaid.

The Cellar Theatre transforms into a timeless, rickety classroom for the show, complete with Catholic paraphernalia and a graffiti-covered metal bleacher. The dialogue remains distinctly modern, however, with such incisively biting recoils as “I look like RuPaul without make-up” and “I’m trying to be supportive but I’m this close to calling you a slur”, a clear indicator that this play was created by and for the freshly out of high school generation.

The ensemble of teen boys are the perfect mob backdrop for Asher and Theo’s stories. Kudos must be given to Mya Pockran and Astra Milne for their allegiance to raucousness and remarkably shitty facial hair. Joseph Britton plays an incisively fresh take on the ‘head prefect’ role, effortlessly smug but still a pretty decent and caring person. I also appreciate how the show discarded Mateo as a viable love interest after a certain scene which most YA stories would deem ‘forgivable’, a bold and grounded writing choice.

I have a distinct fondness for the teachers of the show: Jacob Aitchison’s drama teacher and ambiguously accented supervisory roles provides much needed levity between heavy scenes; Isabella Bendeich’s ‘religious teacher’ has a wonderful knack for audience engagement and bone-deep fear of gays; Antigone Marchbank’s harrowing and gruff “BOYS!” transported me right back to the classrooms of yore, full of disturbances and guys who thought loudness equaled humour.

The play takes many fun detours to religious times, subverting the narrative of a Sexy Jesus who wants to be crucified to be seen as “more than my body”. Fundamentally, though, Love Thy Hater is a story about platonic love, of finding ourselves through our relations to other people, and of learning how to accept help when we need it. I left the play with that hole in my stomach slightly more patched up, knowing that every generation of queer high schoolers is getting that little bit closer to fulfilling the dream of friendship and truth teen Will so badly wanted.

In the end, I’m reminded of that classic, age-old Bible quote which Theo repeats to Asher. You know the one, handed down by generations, the most fundamental tenet of any Christian doctrine: “you are a faggot, but I’m a faggot too.”

Isn’t that beautiful?

Love Thy Hater plays from 8th to 18th October at the Cellar Theatre as part of SUDs Slot 9. It is currently sold out.