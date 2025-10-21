Honor Webster-Mannison on ‘Work, But This Time Like You Mean It’ and Valuing Young People’s Labour

Work, But This Time Like You Mean, a play written by Honor Webster-Mannison, was the winner of the 2022 Emerging Playwright Commission by Canberra Youth Theatre. After a hugely successful Canberra run, Canberra Youth Theatre are now bringing the smash hit show about young people in minimum wage jobs to Sydney.

In anticipation of opening night, I sat down with Honor to discuss first jobs, political agency and fast food, and the complexities of authentically representing Australian youth experiences through performance.

Ivy Downes: How did the idea for Work, But This Time Like You Mean It originate?

Honor Webster-Mannison: The first play that I ever wrote when I was practicing writing a play was about this young woman who worked in McDonald’s, and I guess it was trying to explore the feeling of being young and that tension of discovering who you are versus being put in these very alienating settings. Nothing happened with that play, but when I was applying for [the Emerging Playwright Commission] I was thinking about what I was writing when I was young and leaving high school to inform what type of ideas and thoughts and feelings I had. At the time of writing this I was working in catering, and I was thinking about writing a play about working in catering because I was feeling a lot of different emotions in this job, being a bit depressed and a bit angry and having a lot of feelings to vent.

ID: I was wondering whether it was based on some crappy first job experiences.

HWM: I have had a lot of first jobs. I’ve never worked in fast food, but there have been some strange experiences in that very casualised work space. I wanted to centre it in fast food because after I had that initial idea, doing some research [I] realis[ed] fast food is quite a unique space for young workers. That is kind of its main workforce demographic, and it relies on the youth labour market.

ID: What was it like bringing this idea to the stage after you were selected for the Emerging Playwright Commission?

HWM: The process was really fun and quite unique. After I got selected for the commission, I got to workshop the script with a group of young artists at Canberra Youth Theatre, who volunteered their time to workshop the piece. There were a lot of conversations and talking to them about their experiences, and then workshopping the script and working out how that could be dramatised, or making little scenes and doing a lot of exercises around that. I was having a lot of conversations with friends as I was writing as well, about the nature of work and their experiences. That process was super informative and really shaped the work.

ID: In terms of characters, were you doing a bit of improvisation with the actors to find who they were?

HWM: It was a lot of thematic exploration and more what they wanted to be in the play and their feelings around not just work, but what was important to represent about their experiences as young people; what was important to bring to the stage about that experience, and conversations about why it’s important to stage young people’s experience. There was a lot of conceptual talking about that, and a lot of that thematically went into the play. The exercises that we were doing were a bit looser, kind of like ‘how do we stage these ideas? How do we stage feelings of boredom or exhaustion or repetition?’

ID: How did you go about translating the script from the page to a physical production?

HWM: Some of my other work has been a lot more collaborative and I’ve been involved in performing and directing and staging the show a lot more, but for this, Luke [Rogers], who is the director of the show and the artistic director of Canberra Youth Theatre, took the script and brought it to life onstage. As a writer I really work off feeling and the atmosphere I want to create. I have a vision of a tone and then writing the script I’m imagining the dialogue that goes along with that visual. So that’s my process, writing with the stage in mind but also leaving a lot of space for the performers to interpret the work and for the [creatives] to also come and interpret the work, giving one piece of many that will complete the work as a writer, and trying to write with that in mind.

ID: So thinking about how it’s going to be on the stage is part of your writing process?

HWM: Yeah, it can look totally different on the stage to how I visualise it in my mind, but I try to make that feel like there’s less of a gap between text and the final performance.

ID: As a playwright and performance-maker, what does your creative process look like? I’m especially interested in how you approach comedy, because comedy can be notoriously difficult to write.

HWM: I do a lot of writing around the work, so I’m journaling a lot and trying to get to know the work outside of just what’s being written. There’s a lot of text that isn’t meant to go into the final piece but is just about learning about the work. I find research really helpful, research like talking to people but also reading books about the concept. This especially felt like it had a bit of weight to it because I was writing for an age demographic that I’m no longer in, and that took more conversations to make that voice feel authentic, a lot of journaling about what I wanted to see onstage at that age. Comedy… it’s hard for me to talk about that because I don’t really write in a traditional joke and punchline way. Sometimes when I’m writing I’m like ‘this is not a comedy, this is completely serious’ and then people in the audience are laughing and I’m like ‘oh, I guess it is a comedy.’ Often I find with my work it sits in an in-between space of the comedy. It’s hard as well, because I find it uncomfortable saying that my work is funny or that my writing is funny.

ID: In the marketing for this play, people seem to think it’s very funny but the word ‘dark’ is used a lot, and also the word ‘surreal’. I feel like that’s a very good word to describe what it feels like to be a young person growing up in a time of technological takeover and climate change. What are your thoughts on representing the experiences of youth in Australia in our current moment? Do you have particular aims in this representation?

HWM: When writing it I was thinking about the plays I read in high school that were plays for young people in that category, and it was a lot of these cautionary tales of what not to do as a teenager. That was a really weird experience. It was only when I left high school that I realised that working in youth theatre and theatre involving young people could be a lot more than that and could be more about this experience of young people that is often de-validated in society, or is not seen as an important experience. That experience being actually explored in performance, trying to create a work that might challenge some of the older audience members and is definitely not just for young people or high school students but for everyone [was my goal]. I think that equally can be said about the jobs and the type of work that young people do. It is often seen as not ‘real’ work in the same sense of ‘adult’ work, and that’s reflected in how we pay young people and how we treat young workers. So I was also trying to raise questions about how we value labour, and also reflect some of the emotions of anger and resistance that’s going on. I think there’s been a lot more political mobilisation and unionisation in fast food work spaces that shows this growing resistance to the poor working conditions and low wages and the type of environments these are.

ID: So you’re trying to validate the youth experience a bit, not just making it a cautionary tale but leaning into that and bringing older audience members’ attention to that?

HWM: Yeah totally, and also there’s this idea of adulthood that we keep so separate from our ideas of childhood that we forget that young people should have political agency in the world and that there’s no real reason that that should be confined to adulthood. Maybe if we experienced more political agency as young people, that would affect our adulthood as well. If as a young person you have more agency in the workplace or have more political agency, you’re learning how to make those types of decisions. Why are some of our first experiences of work very exploitative and very hierarchical and what does that then teach us as adults in the way that we view the work that we do?

ID: Do you feel like your view of work has changed over your career as you’ve moved from being a younger person to now?

HWM: It’s interesting, I still work in a lot of really casual environments, like in hospitality, and it’s funny meeting people who are younger than me and there’s this funny ‘you shouldn’t be here, you’re too old’ kind of thing, which I think a lot of people experience and is an interesting dynamic of this ‘aging out’ of that space or something. But I don’t know, has my relationship changed? I think in a way I’ve become a little bit more bitter unfortunately.

ID: Did talking to those young people you’ve met in the workspace inform this play? As well as the actors’ experiences and friends’ experiences, were you taking on some of what you encountered there?

HWM: Yeah, definitely, it’s characters and sentiments that I know or that I was working with. There’s a bit of a collection of different things. The characters are definitely informed by all of these different people. Little bits of them are all from people who I’ve met, I think. A lot of the times when my friends come and watch something I’ve written, they have been like “hey, I said that to you a month ago,” and I’m like “yes, you did, now it’s ended up in this play.”

ID: The promotional material also describes how this work touches on “deeply human relationships, forged within the most alienating of circumstances.” I think it’s so true that some of the best friendships are formed at the crappiest of jobs. How do you create moments of genuine connection, softness, or respite for your characters, and the audience, in dark, satirical works like this play?

HWM: I wanted it to feel like these glimpses of something deeper going on but not necessarily giving the characters their full story, which is kind of like the experience of being in this very transient, fleeting space where you’re on a quiet shift with someone and you have this intense conversation but then you never see them again. That came up a lot in the workshops as well, that people felt like there should be this feeling of fleetingness in these relationships. I wanted to make it so it’s like you don’t get to know them, and maybe you want to get to know them a bit more, but you’re just getting a little glimpse.

ID: So it’s a bit of potential, but then you don’t quite get to realise it?

HWM: Yeah, and I think the plays that I like often have that little bit of everything, they’ve given you the beauty and the humour, but often those moments are dark as well and a lot of things exist with a bit of a bite to them. Things are rarely wholly one thing.

Work, But This Time Like You Mean It is playing from Wednesday 15th October to Saturday 18th October at the Rebel Wilson Theatre.