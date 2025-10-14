How Online Breakups are a Contemporary Capitalist Production Process: Using Marx to Conceptualise Digitised Love

There’s a particular kind of horror in getting dumped online. Maybe it was a WhatsApp essay that started with “Hey… so I’ve been thinking”, or the more savage route of a sudden Instagram block. Brutal. And it’s not just you — studies in Australia, the UK, and the US show that face-to-face communication is on the decline, with texting now the most favoured way young adults deal with each other.

But here’s the deeper part: that breakup wasn’t just between you and your ex. Silicon Valley was the third wheel. Every breakup you’ve ever had online, every text, every block, every repost, didn’t just disappear into the void; it became data. That’s right, Big Tech has figured out how to squeeze profit from not only our likes, our memes, and our thirst traps, but from our heartbreak too.

Karl Marx theorised that capitalism will commodify everything and, unfortunately, that includes our messy breakup messages. His ideas about production and profit can be applied just as easily to today’s contemporary capitalist production processes as they were to 19th-century factories. The entire internet has become a site of commodification, even the intangible social relationships that exist in the nexus of late night iMessage games and shared Instagram reels.

Breaking up online doesn’t just generate gossip, it also generates data. Time spent typing, word choice, emoji selection, unfollows, reposts — all of this gets collected by the corporations that own the online world, and turned into behavioural predictive products; which are not only sold for profit, predominantly to advertisers and insurers, but also used as algorithmic outputs that can forecast and steer the future behaviour of consumers. Shoshana Zuboff, expert in digital social psychology, calls this “surveillance capitalism”, where human experience itself is claimed as data. Those that profit from this exchange have been coined the digital bourgeoisie — in Marxist terms, the owners of the digital means of production who benefit from the commodification of behavioural data. Congrats! That T&Cs box you ticked after speed-scrolling past the fine print just supplied free labour to Elon Musk.

Platforms perpetuate this cycle, feeding themselves with increasing amounts of raw data to harvest. Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok etc. roll out endless “new features,” each one offering fresh ways in which online connection is normalised, inevitably leading to higher instances of digitised breakups that generate emotional labour for them to capture. Take voice notes, for instance. They’re marketed as ‘authentic’ and personal, providing a space where the serious and intimate conversations don’t have to happen in real life and ultimately normalizing heavy and even heartbreaking conversations playing out over text. Features like this expand the capabilities of data collection, orienting social life toward surveillance capitalism and allowing Big Data to monetize on even the most intimate conversations. This ever-growing and increasingly invasive access to our data is exactly what Marx meant when he theorised the constant expansion of commodification and exploitation.

Honestly, it makes sense why we lean on these platforms. Breaking up behind a screen is convenient, it’s easier to hurt someone when you don’t have to watch their face fall. But that growing reliance on social media for the hard conversations, (need I mention the dreaded “Hey girly” DM) amplifies Marx’s point that under capitalism, the living person becomes dependent on the very system exploiting them. Just as labourers were seen as lacking autonomy, because they had no control over the products of their labour, users of social media lose autonomy and self-integrity as their intimate relationships are redefined for data appropriation/commodification.

It’s a self-perpetuating cycle. As Zuboff puts it, “The more that is known about a person, the easier it is to control him.” The more we rely on social media, the more intimately algorithms learn our behaviour, making it ever easier for Big Tech to pull us into its capitalist embrace and “push us in the direction that creates the highest probability of their business success”. And it’s not just the features. The entire design of these platforms, the swipe culture, the illusion of endless choice, the superficiality of digital connection and the unrealistic portrayal of the ‘dream’ relationship online, actively fuels serial dating and rising breakup rates. That’s not an accident. It’s profitable. Every situationship that ends online is another tiny win for Big Tech.

Marx’s concept of alienation is pertinent here; for him, alienation was workers being disconnected from their means of production (cut off from the exchange value of their products), making their exploitation easier. Parasocial relationships are detached from reality, with digital capitalism rewriting relationship norms, alienating us in two senses. First, from the constant labour we are producing online and secondly, from each other, as surveillance capitalism defines our relationship norms. This lack of agency over the means by which our data is sold/processed exactly mirrors the Marxist concept of labour alienation. Our heartbreaks and heartaches are alienated from their raw and messy humanity, tidied into datasets, and shipped off to be turned into products.

Ultimately, the crucial question is, do we own our social relations and love lives anymore? Even if you aren’t breaking up with a situationship or relationship online, most of us still rely on online platforms to mediate communication with partners, not just via text but in the content we share with, and of, each other. And now that we know those platforms curate every interaction for profit, where exactly do we draw the line between our own autonomy and Big Tech’s control?