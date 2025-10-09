Israel and Hamas sign first phase of “peace plan” for Gaza

On Thursday 9th October, Israel and Hamas signed off on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point “peace plan” for Gaza.

Hamas has announced that the 20 living Israeli hostages will be sent to Israel within 72 hours of the peace deal’s implementation.

As part of the deal, the Israeli military must withdraw from the majority of Gaza. The first phase involves about 55 per cent of Gaza under Israeli control, reducing to 40 per cent in the second stage, and 15 per cent in the final stage.

Trump’s administration referred to this 15 per cent of land as a “security perimeter”, saying it would “remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat”.

The genocide of Palestinians escalated in October 2023 and has seen Israel murder an estimated 680,000 Gazans.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which has been carrying life-saving food and medical supplies, had been prevented from breaking the siege on Gaza earlier this week. Activists on board the Flotilla, including seven Australians, had been kidnapped, interrogated and later released by Israeli forces.

United Nations secretary general António Guterres commented “I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.”

Trump posted on social media “ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

Trump is due to visit Israel in the coming days to speak in front of the Knesset.

The future of Gaza’s governance is uncertain. Trump and Netanyahu have maintained that Hamas must have no part in governing Gaza, though Trump’s plan stated that “The Palestinian Authority… will be the eventual governing body of the strip, if it meets required reforms.”

Trump’s governance plan involves little to no actual input from Palestinians. Instead, a “Board of Peace” will be headed by Trump himself, with the involvement of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The US media agency Associated Press said this “marked the most momentous development since a deal in January and February that involved the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.”

Editors’ note: the previous headline for this article suggested the signing of the “peace plan” equated an end to the genocide being committed in Gaza. Whilst we can hope this eventuates, it is negligible to suggest that the signing of a plan is enough to make this a reality.